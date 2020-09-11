Career Horoscope For September 12, 2020

Saturday's money and career horoscopes are here.

Your career horoscope for all zodiac signs is here for September 12, 2020 with tomorrow's astrology forecast.

On Saturday, Jupiter turns direct. Jupiter has been in Capricorn, the sector of career and social status since May 14.

Moon Alert — No limitations for money or business today.

We are not out of the woods just yet. Saturn, Pluto, Neptune, Chiron, Uranus, and Mars are all still retrograde.

It's still not the right time to push forward and to make new plans. Focus on completion and inner work.

Also, check out your monthly career horoscope for September to find out how astrology impacts your zodiac sign.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's career horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Saturday, September 12, 2020.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, after four months of retrograde, Jupiter turns direct in your career and social status, your paternal relationships, and your long-term goals sector.

Areas of work that hindered growth or where you felt delayed, lack of productivity, or limited opportunities start to lift.

Work and business plans can move forward now with fewer restrictions. Slowly you will begin to see results from your hard work.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, Jupiter turns direct in your cross-cultural relationships, philosophy, and higher learning sector. What a great opportunity you have to make a difference in the lives of others.

If you've been wanting to learn and explore other cultures, countries or cities, even if you have to do so remotely, the world opens up to you to explore.

You may start to interact with people from other countries and participate in collaborative projects that help you to understand differences in a beautiful way.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of material possessions, your work ethic, and even the outcome of your job and profits.

You are more budget conscientious right now, and monetary growth is important to you, and you may spend less and save more. You may desire a sense of ownership in matters, and spend time wisely.

You may find yourself focused on outcomes that produce clear results, especially in the form of possessions.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Jupiter turns direct in your marriage, and business relationships sector and a new partnership can form.

Interactions with others begin to flow without much effort, and you may feel naturally supported by others.

With the Moon in your zodiac sign activating your personal identity sector, try to connect with your big why.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Jupiter turns direct in your health, work and daily habits, and service sector. It's a great day to volunteer and help others out in your community.

Giving gifts of time or your skills can be a wonderful way to put this energy into work for your zodiac sign.

With the Moon in Cancer, areas of interest can include where you have experienced personal challenge the most, but also grew your faith.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, you may be experiencing blocks to your creativity and it's impacting your workflow. With Venus in Leo, your past and karmic sector is activated and it's time to address what may be holding you back.

Did you experience failure and still harbor self-resentment? Are you uncertain because you think that once you've messed up you can't start over and succeed?

With Mars retrograde in Aries, anything is possible. Don't give up, but find a way to reinvent your life one step at a time.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, with Mars in Aries, your sector of business relationships, you may be ready to let go of your need to control things yourself and give some power away for the sake of progress.

While Mercury is in your zodiac sign, it's a good time for you to do self-evaluation. It's a great day to write a letter to your future self. Journal. Buy a new notebook to write down your dreams and give time for reflection.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Jupiter turns direct in your communication, thinking, your early education, and short-distance travel sector.

It's a positive time to pursue online learning or to take a new course of study. Perhaps you are ready to pursue an interest you had as a child and make it into a career.

With Mercury in Libra, you are thinking more about the past and can be prone to regret. Don't dwell, instead take what you've learned and apply it to the future.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Jupiter turns direct in your material possessions, your work ethic, and even the outcome of your job, and profit sector.

You are ready and eager to expand or grow your network. Business opportunities and doors can begin to open for you now.

Mercury in Libra can bring more fair-minded business relationships into your life. A contract can be signed during this time and you could be starting a new venture.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, with Mars retrograde in Aries, your inner warrior comes out and you're supercharged with energy, but it's time to do inner work instead of jumping into projects then not being able to complete them due to loss of stamina.

Jupiter turns direct in your identity, your personal values, the physical body, and image sector. Be protective of your moves and try not to take on more than is necessary today.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of health, work and daily habits, and service to others.

With Jupiter now direct in Capricorn, past choices that impacted your health can start to lessen.

It's a great day to learn about how to improve your diet and to start a new exercise program. You might decide to sign up for an online fitness program or begin to take your daily choices more seriously aiming for good health.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, Jupiter turns direct in your friendships, hopes, and dreams. It's time to think about what business you want to pursue and begin networking.

Your social awareness can help you to narrow down options and decide what you like to do more.

While Mars retrograde impacts your personal property and money sector, you're able to reflect on losses and avoid them.

Anger and disappointment can be powerful motivators for change in your financial life at this time.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.