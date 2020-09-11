Horoscope For Tomorrow, September 12, 2020

Tomorrow's horoscope for September 12 is here.

For tomorrow's horoscope by zodiac sign, resident astrologer, and YourTango's Senior Editor, Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on September 12.

Jupiter stations direct after four months of retrograde in the zodiac sign of Capricorn. Jupiter brings promise, hope, and optimism for all zodiac signs.

Jupiter remains conjunct with Pluto and Saturn, and the intensity of work and reflection continue as we strive toward change that produces meaningful results, particularly in the area of career and the public sector.

While the Sun remains in the zodiac sign of Virgo, structure with a set routine is advised for September 12.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Saturday, September 12, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of home, self-care, roots, sense of security, and family sector.

This is a beautiful time to think about what you and those you love need to have a sense of security.

You are drawn to and seek out familiar settings. Inner work is ideal for this time.

You may even want to revisit a childhood place or old photographs to reconnect with what made you who you are today as a person.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon spends the day in the sweet zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of communication, thinking, early education, and short-distance travel.

This is a great time to make travel plans, especially for the winter holidays.

Making phone calls or texting to coordinate with family can transpire without too much fanfare right now.

If you're been meaning to visit a distant relative, taking a road trip can appeal to you.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, Jupiter turns direct in your resources, death, and rebirth sector, and you may seek out ways to replace sentimental items you had once lost.

Collecting can become an area of interest to you. You may desire to acquire material goods. This can be what makes you feel secure.

You are more in tune with your impulses and inclinations.

You are likely to sense when its best to take a new direction in your life.

You may have overcome a recent setback and now it's time to rebuild again.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today's Moon spends the day in your solar house of identity, your personal values, the physical body, and how the world views you.

This is a time of exploration. If you've had a strong desire to focus on health improvements, now is a good time to create a routine or to focus on habits.

Questions about your values and boundaries may become an area of focus and reflection. Doing things that replenish your energy levels and strengthens your body is ideal.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of the afterlife, limiting beliefs, and karma.

Thoughts or beliefs that have limited your actions can transform. Past lessons are available to you.

If you are still grieving over the loss of a loved one, you may experience a change where healing deepens to provide a sense of peace and the start of closure can begin.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, a new relationship, or an existing one can start to head into a new direction. You are open to change and collaborating with someone may appeal to you.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of friendships, hopes, and dreams.

Your desire to grow a business can lead you to start networking. You are socially aware and learn easily from the experiences of others.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, an opportunity or big break in business can move your career in a new direction.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of career and social status, and actions taken at this time can be profitable for you.

Jupiter turns direct in your authority sector, so you appear to be strong and capable to others. Today's a good time to pursue a mentor or advisor on how to pursue and prepare to full fill some of your long-term goals.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of cross-cultural relationships, philosophy, and higher learning.

Books, podcasts, and informative experiences are beneficial for you right now.

With Mars retrograde happening in your daily duties sector, forming a habit that fosters an attitude of life-long learning is something noble to pursue.

It's a great day for foreign films, studying a new language, or diving into intense study.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of shared resources, death, and rebirth.

Something positive can affirm your belief in the Universe's interaction with your life. You may be surprised to find someone who comes to help you without prompting.

A resource can become available to you at this time. You may struggle to believe and yet, faith restores.

With Mercury in your friendship sector, people who know you best may sense your needs intuitively.

Connection to your higher power is easier for you to do right now. You are able to see the good in others and experience a higher level of awareness.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, positive action, and change can take place in a marriage or with a partner.

As the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer, your solar house of relationships, you desire deeper communicative experiences.

It's a good day to focus on a marriage or a business relationship. Make your time with others a priority for you today, as this is a beautiful time to build meaningful experiences.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, Jupiter turns direct in your afterlife, limiting beliefs, and karma sector.

While Mercury is in your solar house of learning, it's a great time to explore astrology, the occult or even try learning the tarot.

It's a great day for pulling up your own natal chart or reading up on the latest astrological transits. Your mind is open and receptive to new ideas.

Meditation, reading, and reflection on a mandala can help you to tap into your inner wisdom.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, Jupiter turns direct in your friendships sector and if you've felt inhibited to meeting new people during the pandemic, your social personality may start to explore and long for connection.

Mercury in your rebirth sector can indicate a person from the past can resurface in your life again.

With the Sun in Virgo, this could be a lover or an ex that took on a caretaker role in your life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.