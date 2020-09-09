Daily Love Horoscope For September 10, 2020

The Last Quarter Moon will be in Gemini.

Your daily love horoscope is here for all zodiac signs in astrology for Thursday, September 10, 2020.

The Sun is in Virgo. The Last Quarter Moon will perfect in the zodiac sign of Gemini at 4:21 a.m. EST.

Here's what your daily love horoscope and astrology forecasts for all zodiac signs on Thursday, September 10, 2020:

A Quarter Moon is a crisis point in astrology which prompts conviction and a desire to make decisions. The Moon in Gemini is chatty, curious, conversational endowing social gifts for all zodiac signs.

The Moon in Gemini is challenged on Thursday due to a square with Neptune, the planet of dreams and illusions.

Neptune in Pisces can create foggy vision when it comes to long-term relationship plans.

The Sun is strong at 18 degrees Virgo, and practicality is key.

If you were born on a Thursday, your birthday planet is Jupiter.

If your birthday is on September 10:

You are practical and determined. You have high energy and a need to succeed.

You remain eternally optimistic with a realistic view of your goals and dreams, especially when falling in love.

You prefer quiet reflection and are reserved with your thoughts choosing to share it with a close friend or journal.

Famous people born on September 10 include Misty Copeland, Joe Perry, Big Daddy Kane, and Mary Oliver.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Thursday, September 10, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, have faith.

Love will be in the air but you may doubt how you really feel.

The Gemini Moon will square Neptune in Pisces blurs the lines between the past and the present today.

Indecision can scare you from dreaming about real love today but don't second guess yourself too much.

Your heart may not know what it wants but sometimes it doesn't have to.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, create the love nest you want.

If you long for some home comforts plan to make a slow-cooked meal or a tangy BBQ dinner.

You'll want to be with some good company, so make tonight a romantic evening for two.

The day was made for an escape beneath the stars with someone you love, or at the very least, want to.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, chin up.

You may not be exactly where you want to be in your love life right now, but sometimes relational disappointment is the detour that leads to success.

Have confidence that what you've learned along the way won't go to waste.

It's better to have tried and failed a hundred times when it comes to love and to succeed with the right person by your side.

Don't give up after the first sign of failure. If you do, you'll never see your dreams for happiness come true.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, tie up loose ends.

Stop wondering why things didn't work out. Pondering the meaning of life or love that was once and lost can only get you so far.

Instead of wondering what someone else is thinking, do a deep dive into your own heart to see what your own heart is needing.

Things happen a certain way for a reason, and today can be great for investigating whatever emotions are still lingering in the background of your broken heart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, true friendships are forever.

The love of a friend can be what the love doctor ordered, as the Moon in Gemini makes today perfect for catching up with your bestie.

You need transparency and the listening ear of the one who knows your secrets can lift your spirits, especially if romance isn't all it's meant to be right now.

Let a good friend remind you of who you are especially if you've lost your way during the pandemic.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, love is work.

New love can feel like a dream today, and then once familiarity sets in later, the tough times come.

Prepare for how you'll respond as you may fall in and out of love quickly with your partner, a project, or even an idea.

When you're uncertain, stick to your plan. Let your works speak for themselves, even if your emotions go radio silent for a short time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, love learning.

Routine can be a safe place to focus your attention when you feel distracted today.

A schedule, even for your love life can give you the stability to turn your attention elsewhere where it is needed.

Don't waste time trying to solve problems or understand people that hinder your growth. Instead, focus on your routine to get you through this day.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, be a generous giver.

Share and give your time where you feel most needed.

Sharing your resources and making your talents available to the world is a wonderful way to make changes you want to see.

Let your heart be receptive to others and be an example of living philanthropy.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, let your heart lead.

When things fall into place and feel right, don't question it.

Sometimes the Universe opens and luck takes a turn for the better.

When you sense a situation is going to improve, practice gratitude, and accept the blessing with open arms.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, persevere.

When dynamics are healthy, it's easy to set your mind to love someone through good and bad times.

But, when things head in a negative direction, questions can crop up leading you to rethink your relationship.

You may vacillate between staying in a relationship to nurture it back to good health.

But, if your gut tells you a different path is necessary, don't silence its voice.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, courage is attractive.

Faith in love gives room for error and humor can go a long way. Be playful. Laugh.

Sometimes mistakes happen that are unintentional.

You may find your human side puts things into perspective and flaws in your partner (and yourself) lend themselves to deeper love and enriching experiences.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, own your rights.

You have a unique destiny and your authority is set.

You are here to claim your purpose and to see your love manifest happiness and love in everyone you meet.

Honor the integrity of your choices.

You will want to assert your right to privacy at this time.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.