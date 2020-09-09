Horoscope For Tomorrow, September 10, 2020

Tomorrow's horoscope for September 10 is here.

For tomorrow's horoscope by zodiac sign, YourTango's resident astrologer Aria Gmitter shares how current astrological events affect you on September 10.

The Sun is in pragmatic Virgo during tomorrow's horoscope and prompts all zodiac signs to focus on a game plan.

Now that Mars is retrograde in Aries, strong emotions need to be managed, but the Moon in Gemini supports critical thinking. Jupiter, Saturn, and Pluto retrograde invite change, so if you discover a habit that you want to kick, don't be surprised if you do so, midstream.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Thursday, September 10, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, come clean. It's time to speak from the heart and to say what you really feel.

With the Moon in Gemini, get a mind and spiritual connection with someone who challenges you to think.

Let your wanderlust get the best of you. Take a short road trip with a good friend and watch the Virgo sunset.

Explore ideas and try to see the world as if you were experiencing it for the first time once again.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, how should your life be? When you really think about your values, what are you prioritizing?

Today, you may experience uncertainty and this can bring out the possessive side of you.

When the path feels unclear, take a step back to ask yourself what matters most. Only you can decide what your outlook should be.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, make time for self-development and do something special just for yourself.

Pull out a journal or some gel pens and write whatever comes to mind.

Try not to pick up your cell phone to text a friend, instead savor some solitude until the silence is no longer deafening.

Create a vision board or outline of goals for the remainder of 2020 with a deadline in place to hold yourself accountable.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, release limiting beliefs.

You are ready to challenge your theories and systems you were taught to believe. A new perspective is just what the Universe ordered.

It may feel awkward or guilt-rendering to challenge your past this way, but the truth can open a gateway to your freedom and mental health today.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, socialize how you can.

You may have a lot to say today, and it can be hard to hold back your opinions.

Others may find your passionate dialogue unappealing as other topics and concerns can be on the mind of many.

Network cautiously. As you mingle, through emails, calls, or chat, be mindful of what you say especially to people whom you have not known long enough yet.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, manage your time.

Align your goals but make greater use of the flexibility you have already in place.

Squeeze in a few hours of organizing when you have a break from work. Make phone calls during your lunch or catch a Zoom date with a friend.

If you are determined to build your own business, accomplish one big thing on your to-do list before the close of the day.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, feed your mind and entertain yourself.

Pull out some old books that you've never finished and decide to incorporate reading into your daily routine. If you don't want to keep your old books, donate them to charity.

Got a Kindle or other tablet device you don't use. Dust it and then treat yourself to an all-you-can-read buffet of titles for free on the Libby library app.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, when a plan no longer works a new life purpose is set to begin.

You may be tasked to try something new, but don't scoff at the idea of reinvention.

The Universe can be using this setback to elevate you to a higher position and one that is more meaningful.

Your most latent talent and skills can be mined in order for the world to benefit from them.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, it's a great day for romance and play.

See the good in life and be open to writing your own adventure.

Nature is your canvas today, so paint a memory with someone you love.

Light candles during dinner or dance under the moonlight in your backyard. Make love a practice you will want to repeat.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, take time for health.

Honor your body and listen to its cues. Sometimes things are telling you to pay attention and you push through instead.

Today, explore what has you pondering. Hiding behind shame only prolongs the healing that's at your fingertips should you reach out and ask for a hand.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, helpfulness is romantic.

When you give of yourself without fear it not only communicates bravery and self-confidence in love, but it radiates energy throughout the lives of others.

Use your imagination to find new ways to explore the sweeter side of your love life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, it's a great day for encouraging someone that you know needs it.

Even people who have it all together need a pep talk every once in a while.

Build trust by lifting others up and helping people succeed. Happiness can be found when you make the right connection.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.