Career & Money Horoscope, September 6, 2020

Sunday's career horoscope is here.

Your career horoscope is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on Sunday, September 6, 2020.

Here's what your career horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign in astrology.

Venus will move into the zodiac sign of Leo on Sunday. Venus rules beauty and love but did you know that it also rules property?

When Venus enters Leo it can be easy to want more than you may need. Passion projects can become an area of vulnerability for all zodiac signs.

So, be careful when shopping. You may fall in love with things that glisten or have glam, but unless it's budget-friendly, think about it a bit more.

All zodiac signs have the opportunity to be pragmatic, while the Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo.

Mercury, the planet of communication entered Libra making communication fair and transparent, too.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's career horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Sunday, September 06, 2020.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the planet of personal possessions, Venus, enters Taurus today, so it's a good time for you to assess your financial net worth.

Pull your free credit report and see if there are any discrepancies.

Sign up for a weekly money podcast and listen to it when preparing for the day or doing household chores.

If you have been wanting to open an online sales page, join Poshmark or activate a business page for Facebook and link it to your social media tool of choice.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the planet of personal possessions, Venus, enters Taurus today, so it's a good time for you to look at how to make yourself competitive in the workplace.

You can start taking more classes or begin to read up on topics you overhear about at work but don't know enough about it.

If you're now working remotely, it can be a challenge to make a good impression on your boss (when they don't see you physically) so request a mini-overview of your progress. Show a sincere desire to know and grow with the company.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the planet of personal possessions, Venus, enters Taurus today, so it's a good time for you to revise your resume and remove any jobs or skills that no longer are part of your top traits.

Lookup job descriptions posted by companies that hire the same title you have and compare. For jobs that you'd like to apply for but aren't sure if your skill sets match, use jobscan.co.

Have a friend go over both the job description and your work production to share insight into what you can do to improve or tone certain things down.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the planet of personal possessions, Venus, enters Taurus today, so it's a good time for you to let your friends know if you're looking for new job opportunities.

You have friends who are hearing new things at their jobs each day and they may discover an opportunity that you won't.

If you have a specific idea of where you want to work or the type of job you'd like to do, include that. Perhaps send a copy of your resume to forward along as needed.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the planet of personal possessions, Venus, enters Taurus today, so it's a good time for you to start forming the job you want and open your own business or to hunt for placement in a company you desire.

Perhaps try your hat at an e-commerce site, consider podcasting or creating a blog.

You might want to sell apparel or perhaps you are interested in joining a friend selling products you love.

Today's a great day for exploring those options and seeing if it's a perfect fit for your needs.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the planet of personal possessions, Venus, enters Taurus today, so it's a good time for you to update your personal library and to start your reading list and stick to a schedule that involves literature.

You want to broaden your interests so that you have a wide range of knowledge to pull from when conversing with others.

Check out what's trending in books or movies. Start with classic titles you know you should have read but didn't for one reason or another in school.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the planet of personal possessions, Venus, enters Taurus today, so it's a good time for you to revise any paperwork if you need to change contact persons.

If you have items that you share with someone else, address any boundary problems that have hindered your work productivity.

You can set a time boundary or start to make new arrangments that provide you with uninterrupted space as needed.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the planet of personal possessions, Venus, enters Taurus today, so it's a good time for you to reassess your commitment to a goal, vision or job and decide who is best to have on your team to get you there.

It's a great time to try and partner up with a colleague outside of work to discuss what you'd like to see done within the workplace.

It's also a great time to pay closer attention to meetings that feel like they could have been an email.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the planet of personal possessions, Venus, enters Taurus today, so it's a good time for you to go over your daily habits and figure out if they are accomplishing what you want them to.

If not, it's a great time to establish new daily habits that produce the results you want. You might want to start using Google calendar or iCal so that you're able to set your plan in place the night before.

You may feel that waking up and becoming part of the 4 am club is a thing to try out.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the planet of personal possessions, Venus, enters Taurus today, so it's a good time for you to determine a new way to add more play into your life.

If you've got paid-time-off and not taken a vacation, if it's just hanging out at home, consider taking your time and enjoying it. Plan a staycation if you can't go anywhere.

Plan to garden or do something you love to do and that also gives you a strong sense of peace and wellbeing by the time your vacation is over.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the planet of personal possessions, Venus, enters Taurus today, so it's a good time for you to give thanks to your mentors and to get back in touch with people who often are the ones you want to get recommendations from when you're applying for a new job.

Perhaps you lost touch with professors from college, try to find a way to reconnect and catch up. You might be moving away from your home town leaving family behind. A heartfelt note about their influence in your life can mean the world.

Tomorrow's career horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the planet of personal possessions, Venus, enters Taurus today, so it's a good time for you to work on your business acumen.

Brush up on your texting or if you don't feel as effective with communication on Slack or Skype, check out a few articles on how to improve your style.

Read a book on the latest techniques and practice with a friend for fun.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.