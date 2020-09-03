Career Horoscope For All Zodiac Signs During Mercury In Libra

Mercury will be in Libra on September 5-27, 2020.

Your career horoscope for Mercury in Libra is here for all zodiac signs in astrology starting September 5-27, 2020.

How will Mercury in Libra affect your zodiac sign's career horoscope this September?

This September, Mercury will spend 21 days in the zodiac sign, Libra.

According to astrology, people who work more than one job or are a jack-of-all-trades can anticipate the best career horoscopes as there will be balance and organization in all you do.

Mercury in Libra career horoscopes predicts September to be a great time for writers with projects and deadlines.

September's career horoscopes will be a time where they can focus more on their creativity and less on being so critical of themselves.

Those who work in law will also see that their career horoscopes reflect work that is also a little more balanced, although those working with the public may feel emotionally inclined needing to take time for rest.

During this brief three week period, no matter what your career horoscopes say, don't feel inclined to jump to any major conclusions. Rather, you’re going to take your time to work things out and allow the universe to work in its own ways to solve any problems.

This will be an excellent time to give career advice to others based on your learned experiences, but remember to be open to others who wish to share their wisdom with you.

There will be great advice given throughout this time, urging parties to keep their ears open and to listen.

There will be a shift to learn about inequality during this time to help bring balance within your community.

Ask yourself how you can make a difference in the world based on your position. There are major global movements happening right now. What side of history will your career fall on?

Read on to find your zodiac sign's career horoscope for Mercury in Libra starting September 5-27, 2020:

Aries career horoscope (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, Mercury in Libra takes place in your 7th house. This is a great time to work with your network to bounce off your big ideas and have your team help them develop them into solid thoughts.

Don’t be afraid to stand your ground and debate your thoughts with each other. A healthy conversation can help make a more well-rounded decision at work.

However, figuring out a final plan of action may be difficult because everyone feels they want to be heard. If these are your ideas that you’re working on developing remember to do what’s best for your career and to put yourself first.

However, if you’re helping someone else with developing their ideas, know when to give input and when your ideas are just not landing.

Taurus career horoscope (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, Mercury in Libra takes place in your 6th house. Taurus, while other people are rushing to meet deadlines at work, you’re trailing behind making sure nothing important falls through the cracks.

You pay attention to details, no matter how small they may appear to be. You know that the machine as a whole cannot work if one tiny cog is out of place.

While the rest of your work community seems to be rushing to make a deadline there to support the project and ensure that their frantic needs for completion don’t end in a messy or under-developed outcome.

Be cautious that you’re not getting too wrapped up in tiny details to the point of anxiety over being able to meet the deadline yourself.

Gemini career horoscope (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, Mercury in Libra takes place in your 5th house. You should be put in charge of any negotiating or pitches while Mercury is in this position.

Your capability to influence through dialogue is impeccable during this time. Now is the perfect opportunity to approach your boss about a raise or a promotion that you have been working hard for.

This is a great time to be able to sell yourself. For independent artists and makers, the best thing that you could do for your business is to have authentic conversations with your social media audience, allowing your clients to see who you really are; the capable, smooth-talking influencer.

Cancer career horoscope (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, Mercury in Libra takes place in your 4th house. This can be seen as an ideal time to take on a new position at work, invest in your education, or even start a new career.

Your mind will be extremely open to growing and learning. This is a unique opportunity to absorb knowledge to further excel yourself from where you’ve been for so long and a chance to move further along in your career.

While it’s important to flex just how smart you are, be open to the fact that you don’t know everything. This is a learning experience; you don’t have to have all the answers right now. Allow yourself room to grow.

Leo career horoscope (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, Mercury in Libra takes place in your 3rd house. You may want to consider training some people at work if you have the capability to. Ask your boss if you can be promoted to help train in new hires.

You’re going to be a natural teacher when Mercury enters Libra. This is a great time for people with extensive information to organize their intelligence into a class they may be able to sell.

You have a lot of knowledge about what you do in your industry and the things you’re interested in. It might be high time to start monetizing your abilities to bring in additional income if possible.

Virgo career horoscope (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, Mercury in Libra takes place in your 2nd house. You’re going to have difficulties taking on multiple tasks and assignments.

You might find yourself falling behind in your work, unable to keep up with the task load that’s being assigned to you.

Even worse, any time spent in the spotlight at work will make you feel flustered and more prone to making mistakes than you already are.

Try to take your workload into bite-sized chunks. Organize yourself with tasks lists that you can cross off so you can visually see what needs to be done and everything that you’ve already accomplished.

Libra career horoscope (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, Mercury in Libra takes place in your 1st house. While you are an excellent speaker and storyteller, be cautious that you’re not taking up too much of the spotlight at work or jabbing your co-worker’s ear off.

Be mindful that other people in the room have important notes they would like to make and that your opinions aren’t the only ones that matter.

Challenge yourself to fight the urge to overtalk everyone in the room and try to force yourself to listen more intently.

While you will have plenty of time to showcase how interesting and intelligent you are at work, you don’t want to be known as the person who never stops talking; especially with those in charge.

Scorpio career horoscope (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, Mercury in Libra takes place in your 12th house. Be cautious of spending too much time trying to analyze your work rather than spending energy to get it done.

It’s great that you want to think of everything you’ll need and all the actions you must take to accomplish your career goals, but the most important thing above all is to actually take action and charge of the situation.

You must put your energy into completing the work, or at the very least, getting a head start on things.

Don’t be afraid to ask for help if you need anything to get done. While asking for advice, don’t be afraid to ask for further clarification if you need it.

Sagittarius career horoscope (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, Mercury in Libra takes place in your 11th house. You have trouble staying committed to one idea for too long.

If you’re feeling pulled to different directions at work, it might be time to explore all of the options for where this career is looking to take you.

This can be a time to invest back into school, a sign to take the leap in studying what you’ve always wanted to, and not what you’ve been told will lead to success.

You march to the beat of your own drum, you should be able to bring your individuality into your work as well.

If you’re feeling like you’re outgrowing your current situation don’t be afraid to explore where else this career path can take you.

Capricorn career horoscope (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, Mercury in Libra takes place in your 10th house. This is an excellent time for promotions to places in management.

You are a natural leader, ruling with the aura of hierarchy. You are especially able to sway people in your speech, demanding respect and authority with your dialogues.

If you have been considering it, this is an ideal time to take on a second job or pick up more hours at work if your schedule allows.

This is a great time where you’ll be able to manage and keep up with doing a lot at once. You work well under pressure and best when you can change up your environment frequently.

Aquarius career horoscope (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, Mercury in Libra takes place in your 9th house. One of your best abilities is that you’re always looking for higher knowledge. You never stop your quest to know more.

You want to soak up as much as you possibly can and be the smartest person in the room. There’s good news for you as Mercury enters Libra; you’re finally going to get to use that big brain of yours to showcase your talents and skills at work.

This is a prime time to flex just how smart you are, especially around the people at work you’re looking to impress. Use your eclectic and diverse knowledge to help yourself rise to the top.

Pisces career horoscope (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, Mercury in Libra takes place in your 8th house. It would be best if you take any opportunities to be in a place to help your company with research, studying, or finding any knowledge to better asset the work environment as a whole.

You’ll be an excellent hound, hunting for the statistics and facts that your employer needs to help increase not only profit but productivity.

Your ability to study and research gives you a leg up on other people you work with. Not everyone pays such fine attention to detail or is able to retain information with the ease you do. Use your abilities to help your company excel.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, astrologer, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.