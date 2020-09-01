Free Tarot Card Reading, September 1, 2020

Your tarot card reading for Tuesday is here.

Your free tarot card reading is here for Tuesday, September 1, 2020 for all zodiac signs in astrology.

Here's what your free tarot card reading predicts for each zodiac sign.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo. The Moon is in the zodiac sign of Pisces starting at 4:36 a.m. EST.

Today's numerology is the energy of a Life Path Number 5, the Freedom Seeker.

Famous life path 5 people include Abraham Lincoln and Helen Keller, and Charles Barkley.

Today’s theme is continuing with the end of the old ties that you no longer feel you fit in and moving on to better things.

It is likely these things have just run their natural course.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Sunday, August 23, 2020.

Free tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Aries, The Hanged Man predicts your day. What’s coming next isn’t going to be clear today.

This card denotes that you’ll be hanging in limbo, waiting for the universe, and yourself, to finally make the decisions that clear up your path.

This can look like a waiting game and feel like stagnation. Remember that the power is yours.

If you wish to take charge and make a choice about where you want your life to head, you are fully capable of doing so.

You don’t always have to wait for the universe or anyone else to answer.

Push forward as best you can and move towards triumph. Your struggles won’t last forever and you are not destined to fall.

Free tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Taurus, the Ten of Pentacles predicts your day. While one door may be closing a new door leading to the brightest future imaginable is opening.

This could denote a successful day at work, being promoted, or even having the finances to finally start your own business.

This has been a long time coming and something you’ve had to invest a lot of energy into.

You’ve had big dreams for yourself and who you’re meant to be.

This is something you’ve been motivated to take action towards for as long as you can remember. Be ready to take the steps you need to take to move towards the future you’ve always envisioned yourself stepping into.

Free tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

Gemini, the Ace of Swords predicts your day. While this denotes the beginning of some quarrelsome times it’s important to note that this is something you can likely navigate and work through.

Although it doesn’t mean peace at this moment it can lead to a more peaceful mindset in the future. That’s OK. Sometimes it’s worse before it gets better, but when things turn around, they have the potential to be glorious.

Don’t be so hard on yourself to believe that this set back is going to keep you from achieving great heights. It’s likely that the person or thing showing resistance is already holding you back and needs to be addressed so that you could move forward.

Free tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Cancer, The Emperor predicts your day. You’re being promoted to a higher position, whether it’s at work or within your social circle. This is a really exciting time for you, however you don’t feel like you can do it on your own.

Take some time to call someone you really trust to talk about the anxieties you’re having and get some feedback about the direction you’re taking in your life. Sometimes you may feel like you’re not worth asking others for help.

This is a mean lie you’ve created in your head because you sometimes question your worth. Other people can see how deserving and wonderful you are. Do yourself a favor and see it for yourself.

Free tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Justice

Leo, Justice predicts your day. This is a time you can expect karma relationships in full swing.

If you’ve been working hard and being disciplined about your actions, respecting others and those around you, and keeping your universal energy clean then you can expect some rewards today.

The universe gives to those who deserve, especially those who bend over backward to help and assist others.

However, if you’ve been being shady or not acting in a way that makes yourself proud, you might be facing some bad karma to be stalking you throughout your day. Know that all the actions you take carry weight and don’t act foolishly when you know your energy is being watched.

Free tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Virgo, the Page of Swords predicts your day. This is a warning that someone around you is not who they say they are.

They’re a spy, infiltrating your boundaries to uncover dirt on you. You can’t trust everyone in your circle.

This might be a malicious attack that was plotted by an enemy to find out a dirty secret you’ve been keeping, plotting your downfall. However, it’s much more likely that this person is just full of jealousy and doesn’t have a lot to offer.

They’ve become an energy vampire, leeching off of you and draining you of all the energy you wish to put out in the world.

Listen to your body and mind to see if you can spot who it is. If someone is making you uncomfortable don’t hesitate to end the connection.

Free tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Libra, the Seven of Swords predicts your day. Why do you keep living your life this way if you’re unhappy? Something has felt unsettling. Maybe you’re bored where you’re at, or you know the relations you’re keeping are toxic.

You keep telling yourself that things are going to get better, but when has it actually proven to be any better for more than a moment?

You’re only fooling yourself to believe that things will change unless you make a move to get out of this situation and move onto something better.

You don’t have to keep living this life if it is draining you. You’re free to explore other options and seek greener pastures. They’re out there, waiting for you to explore them.

Free tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Wands

Scorpio, the King of Wands predicts your day. This is a day you will be taken by passion.

If there’s something you haven’t been able to make time for before you can expect an opening today so that you can follow your heart and let it lead you to the creative endeavors you’ve been wishing you could explore.

This card denotes a very good workday with high recognition and rewards. When this card arrives it means you are actively pursuing your dreams.

This card comes bringing you luck that you may accomplish the goals that you set out to achieve. Today you can believe in yourself enough for the universe to get what you need to get done.

Free tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Devil

Sagittarius, The Devil card predicts your day. This is a day that you may be questioning your own free will. You may feel like you are in service to the universe or a higher power and don’t have control over your situation.

This is not true and this way of thinking is only getting in the way of what you really want. You can make up your own mind about what you’re getting out of life and where you’re going.

You don’t need anyone else’s permission to go forward and attempt to accomplish what you desire. Be cautious of distractions that may arise and try to distract you from your main goal. These distractions may be tempting, but so should be your end goal.

Free tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Temperance

Capricorn, Temperance predicts your day. This can be viewed as a peaceful calm after a vicious storm. You’ve been working hard and fighting for what you believe in.

Today the universe comes to provide you with the happiness and peace you have been missing in your fight. This card arrives to tell you that you desperately need to find a balance in your life.

It can’t be all work all the time. You need to allow yourself time for playing and exploring. If you’re just going through life pouring your energy into others and your projects and not reserving time for peace of mind you’re going to find yourself feeling burned out. Make sure you’re saving enough time for some fun.

Free tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Aquarius, the Two of Cups predicts your day. This is a day you will have very good interactions with those around you.

The Two of Cups often predicts a day of true love and new beginnings.

You might be finding yourself at the end of old relations and connections wondering if you’ll ever find someone like them. You may not, but the people who will be coming into your life today may be better for you.

This is an exciting time as you open yourself up to new relationships and interactions with others.

You might find that you’re making the connections that you’ve been longing for now that you’re shedding the skin of the old one. Go forward with excitement and be open to conversations.

Free tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Pisces, the King of Cups predicts your day. This card comes forward to denote empathy. This might mean that today you’re more in touch with your sensitive nature, where you may be feeling as though you’re an intuitive empath.

On the other hand, this could denote an empath entering your life to help you grow. Either way, this card is telling you that you should not hide from any emotions that arise.

Emotions today are your superpower; you can accomplish anything you need to by listening to your body and the messages your subconscious delivers.

You should be able to trust yourself and how you’re feeling. Lean into the more empathetic parts of you today.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.