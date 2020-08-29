Daily Love Horoscope, August 30, 2020

Your daily love horoscope for Sunday is here!

The Sun remains in the zodiac sign of Virgo until September 22. The Moon will be in the zodiac of Aquarius.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, Venus, the planet of love and beauty opposes Pluto, today.

Venus is in Cancer brings attention to your home and how you want it to be beautiful and welcoming, but work may feel like it's in the way.

Choices and priorities may have to be set early in order to ake advantage of the tensions presenting themselves today. You may find that letting things take place organically can give you the insight you need to intuitively invest in your home and family.

Be willing to go with the flow while controlling your actions.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, Venus, the planet of love and beauty opposes Pluto, today.

Venus is in Cancer and this brings attention to your communication style, but feeling like there's so much to learn can hinder you from sharing your thoughts openly.

Knowing when to speak your mind around certain people can be tough to do. You don't want to squash their spirit but at the same time, honesty and transparency in love is important.

Today, be considerate of timing as you take a pulse of the conversations you participate in today. When speaking, try to provide a gentle word when you deliver a tough message.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, Venus, the planet of love and beauty opposes Pluto, today.

Venus is in Cancer and this brings attention to your feelings about material possessions, but you may feel limited by what you have to give others right now.

Being generous always sounds so wonderful, but sometimes giving to the point of hurting your own time or budget can be counterproductive. You don't want to shine a light where you have darkness in your own home.

So, when aiming to be giving, adjust some of what you plan to promise so that it's a win-win for everyone involved in the situation.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, Venus, the planet of love and beauty opposes Pluto, today.

Venus is in Cancer and this brings attention to the things you want to do in life that improve your overall well-being, but you may perceive a relationship that requires more of your time.

Being love has three parts of a situation, there's the "you", the "me", and the "we" involved. Today, as you try to balance these elements of your love life, try to focus on what makes the most sense within your spirit from the start. When you set things in the right order, you don't need the stars to align for the rest to work itself out perfectly.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, Venus, the planet of love and beauty opposes Pluto, today.

Venus is in Cancer and this brings attention to the past and your desire to see it in a positive light, but you may feel like your daily duties call and you have to put healing on hold.

Life and responsibilities don't make healing easy and today you may feel more tired than usual because downtime to process your emotions is required.

Setting a deadline can be a beneficial use of today's energy. Set a date and time for yourself and maybe include a peaceful location where you can go and relax for a little while getting into your thoughts.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, Venus, the planet of love and beauty opposes Pluto, today.

Venus is in Cancer and this brings attention to your friendships especially the ones you hold closest to your heart, you may want to do a certain something but your friends have plans.

Spending time with others is always fun, but learning to be alone and enjoy your own company is important, too. It can feel inconvenient, sad and lonely when your friends seem to have full lives and you have more free time than needed.

However, this is a great opportunity for guilt-free me time. Take advantage of your opportunity and have fun.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, Venus, the planet of love and beauty opposes Pluto, today.

Venus is in Cancer and this brings attention to your career and how you perceive work, but you may feel a strong desire to take the lead.

Personal responsibility at work can feel political but chances are your boss and others would love for you to lead in the conversation in a supportive role. By showing integrity at work, you also bring it back to your home in some way.

Hard work and strong ethics are a powerful combination for love as well, and as you learn to walk the tightrope of power politics in the office, you can do the same with the people who love you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, Venus, the planet of love and beauty opposes Pluto, today.

Venus is in Cancer and this brings attention to your thoughts and ideas and how they form your identity, but you may need to listen instead of dominating the conversation.

Listening is a skill that is hard to develop but with time and patience, it can be fine-tuned. You may find that the more you listen to the body language of others the more you hear.

You might see that a message you thought was necessary is actually not the one that needed to be delivered. Adjustments are always great for effective communication when they meet the needs of all.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, Venus, the planet of love and beauty opposes Pluto, today.

Venus is in Cancer and this brings attention to your shared resources and how you feel about equality. You may need to pursue a personal need first before you can truly be generous in the way that you'd like.

You have so much to give but is the person you want to help ready to receive your generosity. Sometimes people need to learn to be self-sufficient, so you can be there and guild but don't shortchange the process of growth should you see it happening (even if it's painful to watch).

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, Venus, the planet of love and beauty opposes Pluto, today.

Venus is in Cancer and this brings attention to your relationships and how you build them, but you may need to think about yourself for today, even if it feels selfish.

Sometimes you have to let go of what you had planned to be there for someone else. If you have a friend with an emergency today, dropping your own to-do list may feel irresponsible on the surface, but deep down inside you know it was the right thing to do.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, Venus, the planet of love and beauty opposes Pluto, today.

Venus is in Cancer and this brings attention to your daily tasks, especially those involving your family and home life, but you may want to heal a problem that stems from a past decision you made.

Your home is a haven and so it's natural to not want to drudge up negative energy and ruin a positive vibe. You may find that you're ready to walk into a new stage of life and letting go of the past could mean you choose to ignore it and move on.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, Venus, the planet of love and beauty opposes Pluto, today.

Venus is in Cancer and this brings attention to your passion and what you want to do for fun, but friendship makes things complicated.

Living in the moment has so much value and it's essential to living a good life, too. If you have an opportunity to compromise the activity but maintain the energy of fun, it may be worth giving it a try.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.