Life Starts Getting Better For 3 Zodiac Signs After July 19, 2025

After July 19, 2025, life starts getting better for three zodiac signs. Moon square Mercury tends to stir mental tension, but that's not always a bad thing. In fact, for three zodiac signs, it's THE thing that gets us out of our rut and onto something much more creative and enduring.

July 19 has Gemini, Virgo, and Capricorn feeling as though change is not only inevitable but necessary, and for the first time in a while, we're all there for it. Let the changes begin, and let them be fruitful and positive. We see clearly and envision our goals, and they are all doable.

We aren't sitting this one out, nor are we backing away from primo opportunities. We see the chance to change ahead and we brace ourselves to do what needs to be done.

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

This day has you realizing that you need to get centered, as you've been feeling like you've been all over the place, mentally, as of late. The transit Moon square Mercury has you circling on back to the truth, which ultimately sets you free.

You know that you've been wasting your time, and it bothers you now. By the time July 19 comes around, you feel ready to make some of those heavy changes you've been putting off.

You've blamed yourself for not starting sooner, but you also know that there is nothing that you can do about that now, so you decide to simply plow ahead, knowing that the universe is showing you support. It's OK to make that first move, Gemini, as it will lead to many more.

2. Virgo

Design: YourTango

You’ve been waiting for everything to line up perfectly, Virgo, but that is exactly what's slowed your progress. On July 19, Moon square Mercury brings you a jolt of clarity that pushes you out of the overthinking loop.

This transit helps you understand that getting things done is more important than making them all perfect. Perfect takes way too long and has you missing out on great moments.

When you get this, you move forward. And Virgo, this transit can really work in your favor if you're able to get out of your head for a minute or two. Trust it, as this is where the big changes take place.

3. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

There are moments in your life when you're patience almost acts as a preventative, Capricorn. In other words, because you're so patient, you also miss out on the stuff that impulse allows you.

And so, on July 19, you decide that waiting is not really necessary anymore, and certainly not if change is the goal, which it is. So make use of that brilliant Mercury energy and get on with the change.

Your entire life is about to improve because you finally trust that good things can happen even if you don't plan ahead for them. Go with the spontaneity of the day, Cap, and see how wonderful it all can be.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.