4 Zodiac Signs Experience A Powerful Breakthrough On Saturday, July 19

On July 19, 2025, four zodiac signs experience a powerful breakthrough during Moon trine Mars. This day is filled with readiness and action. While emotions are running high, we know in our hearts that taking action is the only way to get things done. We have to believe in what we're doing, and this is the day for a real breakthrough.

Trust leads the way for four zodiac signs, and we will see how the transit of Moon trine Mars heavily influences Aries, Cancer, Virgo, and Aquarius. It's a green light moment, and if we've been putting something off, the universe is now telling us that it's OK to move forward with those plans. No more excuses, and no more waiting.

1. Aries

You are always ready, willing, and able to get on it and make things happen. During the powerful transit of Moon trine Mars, you'll feel an extra push. The right moment is now, and you know it.

If you've been holding back due to fear or apprehension, then you will be especially inspired by this transit, as it will get you going in ways you didn't think were possible.

That Mars energy never sits still and when trined with the Moon, it's all about going after what you want and need, Aries. Think of this day as the beginning of something great. There's much to look forward to!

2. Cancer

As it goes with you, Cancer, you're more reflective than you are reactive, but that crazy Mars energy won't let you sit this one out. While it's great to think things out first, you'll see that July 19 has you striking while the iron is hot, so to speak.

You take action during Moon trine Mars, and you feel confident and supported. The universe has given you the all-clear sign, and you know what to do next.

This is your chance to literally show up for yourself. You needn't hold your breath anymore, and you certainly don't have to overthink it. Act on impulse and make things happen, Cancer! It's safe.

3. Virgo

You can't help but overanalyze a situation, and oftentimes, that has you missing out entirely, which you've come to both expect and dread. If you can get your head in the game and not overthink it, then you might just see some solid results.

During the transit of Moon trine Mars on July 19, you'll be compelled to stand up and toss aside the mental toil that you put yourself through. This day is about action, and you'll be leading the pack. You are ready and you are very capable, so trust in this and know that whatever you do, it's all good. You've got the courage, and now all you need is the action.

4. Aquarius

You’ve been waiting for a sign, Aquarius, and on July 19, you get one from yourself. Moon trine Mars comes through with some inspiration, and you will know that now is the moment to act.

You’re not waiting for circumstances to change anymore, as you know that the only way things are going to go forward is if you make them. You are the force that changes your own life, and that's a very positive thing, Aquarius. You know what matters to you, and you know that nothing happens unless you take control. Now’s the time to shove aside the hesitation. Let's do this!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.