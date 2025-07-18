3 Zodiac Signs Pass An Important Test From The Universe On July 19, 2025

On July 19, 2025, three zodiac signs pass an important test from the universe. Don't be surprised if people push your buttons on this day, as the transit of the Moon square Mercury tends to bring out the tension in many situations, and communication with friends isn't immune to this effect.

Aries, Taurus, and Libra may feel tested on this day, July 19, because there will be several challenges that might, at first, feel unnecessary. Must we really? Yes, we must, and it's OK. Remember, if we are being tested by the universe, then there's a good reason for it. We will learn a much-needed lesson and be better for it. The test results are in, and we make it through, smelling like a rose.

1. Aries

Because you have a big personality, Aries, you sometimes feel that maybe you've pushed too hard, and that somehow you've been misunderstood. That's typical Moon square Mercury stuff right there. On July 19, you'll see that it's not so much about people not getting who you are or why you do things the way you do, but more along the lines of opening up a new way of thinking for YOU.

The thing about you, Aries, is that you're SO smart. So, while you may feel like nobody gets you, you also know that there's a reason for this. It may just end up with you learning how to become a better communicator. Alright!

2. Taurus

On this day, July 19, expect someone to come into your life and stir things up. You may feel anger, but you may also wonder what's going on. This is where your lesson comes in, and it has to do with how you handle adversity. Generally, you're cool and calm, and transit Moon square Mercury is happy with that, although its influence may have you analyzing more than usual.

It's all good, and that's what you need to know. So, if you feel as if this person is testing your patience, then try and witness your own reaction to them. Once you distance yourself, you'll see things clearly and realize it's just another day. No biggie.

3. Libra

Avoiding conflict is your specialty, Libra, but that can also lead to you missing out on so much of what life has to offer. During the transit of Moon square Mercury, you may feel pushed into confrontation. Do not worry. It only leads to good things.

July 19 has you feeling tested, but you may also feel as if this test was inevitable. You knew you had to face facts sooner or later, so if this is the day for that, then so be it, right? You can handle this like a pro, Libra. You may like to keep the peace, but not at the expense of your reality. On this day, you'll step forward, get it out of your system, then resume regular ol' life. You're doing well.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.