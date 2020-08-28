Daily Love Horoscope, August 29, 2020

The Moon enters Aquarius Saturday night!

Saturday's daily love horoscope is here with an astrology forecast for all zodiac signs starting on August 29, 2020

Here's what your daily love horoscope has in store for your zodiac sign, per astrology.

The Moon enters the zodiac sign of Aquarius on Saturday at 8:38 p.m. EST, which brings a desire for change and innovation to love.

The Moon will sextile Neptune in Pisces all day, so there's room for being imaginative, trying something new and adding some element of adventure to your love life.

What else will your daily love horoscope bring for your zodiac sign this Saturday?

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Saturday, August 29, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon will spend most of the day in your career and work sector, and while in Capricorn, it opposes Venus which is in Cancer, your solar house of home and hearth.

These two areas of your life can come at odds with one another. On one side, the time to focus on work-related matters is fully present, and yet there can be a strong sense of neglect toward family affairs that cry out for life balance.

The Moon conjunct with Saturn in Capricorn, which fosters a strong sense of responsibility to work, so some sacrifice may be needed. Try to balance your priorities according to the time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon will spend most of the day in your personal philosophies sector, and while in Capricorn, it opposes Venus which is in Cancer, your solar house of communication.

These two areas of your life can come at odds with one another. You may find it hard to speak your mind without having gathered up your thoughts. Restraint will be required and can test your maturity.

The Moon conjunct with Saturn in Capricorn, which fosters a strong sense of responsibility to your thoughts and beliefs. Be true to yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Taurus, the Moon will spend most of the day in your shared resources sector, and while in Capricorn, it opposes Venus which is in Cancer, your solar house of personal possessions.

These two areas of your life can come at odds with one another. You may be in a position to share your time, energy or even your sense of humor and a smile. Your presence can be a gift to someone that you love.

The Moon conjunct with Saturn in Capricorn, which fosters a strong sense of responsibility to share resources. When giving, it's okay to be charitable but perhaps not to the extent that selflessness causes you harm.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon will spend most of the day in your relationships and commitments sector, and while in Capricorn, it opposes Venus which is in Cancer, your solar house of personal development.

These two areas of your life can come at odds with one another. You may question or doubt your decisions right now, and it can be a temporary situation. You need to navigate your own path and the wants or needs of others can feel complicated.

The Moon conjunct with Saturn in Capricorn, which fosters a strong sense of responsibility to your commitments. Make love a priority.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon will spend most of the day in your daily duties sector, and while in Capricorn, it opposes Venus which is in Cancer, your solar house of hidden enemies.

These two areas of your life can come at odds with one another. You may be busy doing things and not realize you are ignoring some important tasks at the same time. If you don't like to work from a list or love them, working with one can be helpful to you today.

The Moon conjunct with Saturn in Capricorn, which fosters a strong sense of responsibility to duties. Doing the right thing and exercising integrity is always best.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon will spend most of the day in your passion and purpose sector, and while in Capricorn, it opposes Venus which is in Cancer, your solar house of friendships.

These two areas of your life can come at odds with one another. Play is essential today and you may find that you're friends are busy. You may still want to do something fun, so you may have to go it alone for now.

The Moon conjunct with Saturn in Capricorn, which fosters a strong sense of responsibility to passion. Play is good for the soul.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon will spend most of the day in your authority figures sector, and while in Capricorn, it opposes Venus which is in Cancer, your solar house of work and career.

These two areas of your life can come at odds with one another. You may feel the pressure to perform today, for others, and less for yourself. You may struggle with negative thoughts or self-doubt as you try to do the right thing at the right time.

The Moon conjunct with Saturn in Capricorn, which fosters a strong sense of responsibility to authority. Respect is something that people earn and builds trust.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon will spend most of the day in your communication sector, and while in Capricorn, it opposes Venus which is in Cancer, your solar house of personal philosophies.

These two areas of your life can come at odds with one another. You may be prone to speaking too soon today, and it will be important to think through your thoughts even though you are trying hard to be specific and clear. Knowing what you really want can be complicated, so spending a few moments to pause before sharing openly is wise.

The Moon conjunct with Saturn in Capricorn, which fosters a strong sense of responsibility to communication. Be transparent.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon will spend most of the day in your personal possessions sector, and while in Capricorn, it opposes Venus which is in Cancer, your solar house of shared resources.

These two areas of your life can come at odds with one another. You may find yourself viewing material things and the world around you in a way that you had not before. You might find yourself being and feeling slightly protective of what you own and perhaps monitoring their use more closely.

The Moon conjunct with Saturn in Capricorn, which fosters a strong sense of responsibility to personal possessions. Love people not things.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon will spend most of the day in your personal development sector, and while in Capricorn, it opposes Venus which is in Cancer, your solar house of commitments and relationships.

These two areas of your life can come at odds with one another. Today, focusing on your development is essential to your growth and even though your partner may not understand or show support to you, it's still important to do what you know will bring value to your life longterm.

The Moon conjunct with Saturn in Capricorn, which fosters a strong sense of responsibility for personal development. Do what's best for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon will spend most of the day in your hidden enemy sector, and while in Capricorn, it opposes Venus which is in Cancer, your solar house of daily duties.

These two areas of your life can come at odds with one another. You may find something that holds you back, even if its emotional or psychological. You may fear change or worry that when you do something it will be too disruptive for the status quo.

The Moon conjunct with Saturn in Capricorn, which fosters a strong sense of responsibility to hidden things. When you suspect something, listen to your gut.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon will spend most of the day in your friendship sector, and while in Capricorn, it opposes Venus which is in Cancer, your solar house of passion and purpose.

These two areas of your life can come at odds with one another. The needs of a friend may put pressure on the time that is available to go exploring or to have fun. You may need to sacrifice your wants or needs in order to serve those of someone you care for.

The Moon conjunct with Saturn in Capricorn, which fosters a strong sense of responsibility to friendship. The love of a friend is sometimes stronger than what is experienced in family.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.