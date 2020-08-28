Career & Money Horoscope, August 29, 2020

Saturday's horoscope for money and career is here!

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo today. The Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Capricorn but enters Aquarius at 8:38 p.m. EST. The Moon in Aquarius is about friendship and innovation.

Things to do on Saturday include:

Rebuilding a website and getting feedback from a colleague

Creating new business cards

Joining a membership group

Scheduling a Zoom call with a friend

Career and money horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, you’re painfully loyal, but when someone screws you over, you know when to have enough.

Unfortunately, today may be teaching you a lesson about longtime friendships and financial loans as someone who owes you may be trying to run a fast one past you.

As angry as this makes you, and as much as you want to react, the best choice is to simply cut the person off instead of a long, drawn-out fight.

You’re unlikely to get back what you loaned out and you’ll have to take the hit on this, but that’ll be okay as long as you remove this person from your life and don’t let them back in. The biggest punishment is no longer having access to you.

Career and money horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, you have the ability to network with the right people today. Your communication skills have been on par lately and you’re doing a great job at expressing yourself and what you need at work.

Keep up these excellent people skills to help elevate your position and reputation within your line of work.

Don’t be afraid to branch out and introduce yourself to others. You don’t have to wait for the right opportunity or moment; there’s no better time than right now.

Be bold and expressive in your conversations and be true to yourself. You will find that people see you as an asset and that your work is deeply needed and soon to be appreciated.

Career and money horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you’re very set in your own views that you’ve held for a lifetime, however, you are still open to learning more from others.

While you are pretty structured one way and have been raised to believe in certain ideals, you’re still aware that you have a lot to learn and that you’re not omniscient.

It’s okay if you’re not the smartest or best in the room today. You’re showing up so that you can learn and understand your work and finances more today.

Don’t be afraid to ask questions or to study harder in your spare time so that you better understand these things.

It’s okay that you don’t know everything; every moment provides you with a chance to know more.

Career and money horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, today you’re being taken seriously at work and being recognized for your efforts. This might be after you have incorporated your work with your artistic expression.

By combining different areas of your life and bringing them into your place of work you are bringing a more well-rounded experience for your consumers to enjoy.

By bringing in more of your interests into your work you’re starting to set yourself apart from the rest of the crowd.

Your individual expression will be greatly appreciated and admired by others as they get to know you and what you have to offer to your company as a whole.

Career and money horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, you’re craving your independence today. You do not want to be told what to do or how to do the tasks assigned to you. Forget about asking for help, you simply do not want to be bothered.

That’s fine; keep to your own hustle and see what you can manifest. However, it’s important to note that you don’t have to be cruel to others through this.

While you’re feeling independent you’ll also notice that you’re trying to get into everyone’s business. You don’t want anyone controlling you but you’re being a little nosey and bossy over others.

There’s a difference in being assertive and being overbearing. Try to find your middle ground today so that you’re not pushing everyone around you away.

Career and money horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, today presents you with the challenge to think creatively about the ways you tackle the problems that arise at work today. You have to think outside of the box today.

When everyone chooses to be serious and stern you can decide to have a chipper and chirpy disposition.

When the project calls for thinking logically, think emotionally, and try to be empathetic towards your clients and investors.

You’re going to be going against the tides today to find your own creative independence.

Sometimes at work, this might cause you to be left out and not widely accepted by everyone in your industry. That’s okay; continue to march to the beat of your own drum.

Career and money horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, today is calling you to converse. Ask people questions, compliment their attire or skill set, trade stories with others about similar experiences.

You want to socialize to help advance your career and show people what you’re made of.

This is an important opportunity to make connections with others that might serve you later. You want to be as open, honest, and genuine as you can be.

Showing off your authenticity, so matter how strange or peculiar, will be your strongest asset today.

You will be able to be at your most creative height if you are working with others; you’re actually at a disadvantage working on your own today!

Career and money horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, things seem to constantly be shifting for you. Change is a constant in your life, no matter how many times you try to stay settled.

Today is no different. You’re being called to make movements in a different direction. Are you considering a change in your employment? Are you thinking about taking time off? Or are you rerouting your entire budgeting plans?

Today calls from some much-needed change from what has developed into stagnancy. You're not meant to stay in one place too long, you’re allowed to be able to explore other opportunities that arise for you. Don’t settle for the first thing that’s stuck.

Career and money horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, you tend to lead with chaos. You can be disorganized, spontaneous, oftentimes going into things without a solid plan. You carry this energy into your work, and for the most part, it works out for you.

But could you imagine if you became more structured and created more routine within your work what your success would look like? You totally have the power to transform your life.

You don’t have to be ruled by your disorderly ways. If you’re struggling with intrusive thoughts try to focus them in on some career ideas and think creatively with that instead of falling into the rhetoric that you’re not good enough.

Career and money horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, while you can work well in a group setting it’s important to note that you’re also an exemplary employee while working on your own individual assignments.

This makes you a natural-born management material. People don’t often understand you or your motivations but they recognize that you’re a hard worker and will do more than the average employee is willing to do.

Money is a little unbalanced right now. Anticipate that there will be some days that your cash flow is coming in heaps and then there will be others where you’re barely scraping by and wondering what your next influx will come from.

Career and money horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, today you’re seeking individuality and people who are entirely original. You aren’t interested in investing your money is something everyone has, although you are seeking to find a way to infiltrate humanity with your authentic self and being embraced.

Today you’re going to find that you can create your community and network while hanging on to your individuality.

You won’t have to sacrifice that crucial part of you to have to be a better employee or taken more seriously.

This will be relieving as you have been seeking to be part of the community and working together with others while you’ve been worried about having to sacrifice your uniqueness.

Career and money horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, this is a call to ownership. Stop making excuses as to why you’re still in this position or for the mistakes you’ve made in regards to finances and employment.

Take responsibility and own up to the fact that you’re an imperfect human and that you’ve made errors. This doesn’t mean no one will ever trust you again or that you’re going to be fired.

You just need to take responsibility for your actions, especially within a group setting.

You are not your mistakes and there’s a big learning curve to be had here. You don’t need to worry so much about your failures as long as you get back up again and try harder tomorrow.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.