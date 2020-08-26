Daily Tarot Card Reading, August 27, 2020

A one-card tarot reading by zodiac sign!

Your free tarot card reading is here for Thursday, August 27, 2020 for all zodiac signs.

Here's what your daily tarot card reading predicts for each zodiac sign.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo until September 22, which brings attention and focus to the sixth solar house of astrology.

The Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius entering Capricorn.

The day's numerology comes with the energy of the Life Path Number 3 — The Creative.

Thursday’s theme is represented in your personal energy and mind as you’re working hard towards a personal goal.

Daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Star

Aries, The Star predicts your day. The most important part of your day will be holding onto hope to help you manage your emotions, mind, and goals.

If you’ve been questioning if you’re cut out for following your dreams and have been wanting to give up, this card shows up to demand that you don’t!

Do not surrender your goals. Thursday brings the promise that movement and strides will be taken Thursday to bring you to your highest potential.

This is a great day to take a leap forward to being closer to your goal. Use your energy to invest in making your dreams manifest and be in charge of delivering your happiness.

Daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Taurus, the Ten of Pentacles predicts your day. This card speaks to great abundance throughout your day. You can expect to be stumbling across some money or savings Thursday, adding to your financial security.

Thursday will show your work and life aligning without you feeling like you’re succumbing to what must be done.

Some of you can expect to see a raise or promotion Thursday and others could be stepping into a business opportunity that will create security for generations to come.

This is a day that is answering a positively charged “yes” to any of the big questions you’ve been having lately.

Daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: King of Swords

Gemini, the King of Swords predicts your day. This is asking you to use your logical and more rational side of your brain to approach the dilemmas that arise throughout your day.

You can expect to have some serious clarity Thursday. This might be a day that the truth reveals itself as well; be cautious of becoming cold after hearing some hard truths you weren’t prepared to hear quite yet.

You may be feeling overly responsible for others Thursday; try to focus only on what you have control over instead of displaying dominance over things that don’t actually revolve around you, especially because your emotions may be short Thursday.

Daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Magician

Cancer, The Magician predicts your day. This speaks to you having the magic already within you to make the changes you desire to see in your life.

You don’t have to wait for permission from the universe, you can do this by working with the energy from within.

Through pure willpower, you will be able to accomplish what you set your sights on Thursday.

You can make these things work in your favor so that the outcome you desire comes to fruition.

You must stay determined to complete the tasks assigned to you Thursday; they will lead you closer to the end goal that you have set in mind for yourself.

Daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

Leo, The Sun predicts your day. This is a great omen denoting a day of happiness and joy for yourself. It is likely you will be able to meet your goals and have great and abundant success throughout the day.

However, it is important to note that you must do your work in order to gain these rewards. The Sun chooses to give wonders to those who are deserving. Prove your worth and get the job done.

If you’re low on energy you will notice that as soon as you get your tasks done that you may be rewarded with respite and feel as though you’re on vacation. Work hard to be able to reap these rewards Thursday!

Daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Virgo, the Five of Swords predicts your day. This is predicting a day of defeat. You will not be able to complete your tasks; in fact Thursday it is best to simply gather your things and call it a day.

This might be a time where you need to take a mental health day for yourself in order to not be overwhelmed or overburdened with everything going on in your life. It’s okay to take space for yourself to heal and grow when the world seems too overwhelming.

Try not to be so hard on yourself for Thursday not working out as well as you planned. Don’t be discouraged about Thursday’s defeat; you may have lost the battle but you will not lose the war.

Daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Libra, The Chariot predicts your day. Thursday speaks to victories over anyone or anything that opposes you. The most important thing to note Thursday is that you should keep moving forward, no matter what arises.

Keep going at all costs, making movements and strides towards the victory you know you deserve. Thursday you will be at your peak performance and not many things will be trying to take that victory away from you.

You’ve earned this place on top and you should enjoy it while you have it. Keep moving forward and being the best that you possibly can be and you should be able to make your goals in no time.

Daily tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Death

Scorpio, Death predicts your day. This is a call to end the way you’ve been going about things.

The dreams you once had don’t fit your visions for the future that you’re craving now.

It’s okay to leave the things that are no longer working in order to follow what you have been swayed into wanting. You don’t have to follow a path to completion if that goal is no longer what you desire.

Feel free to leave behind what doesn’t work for you anymore, taking the lessons you’ve learned along the way with you.

Set your sights on something new and lean into it entirely. Be free to follow your dreams without feeling guilty for what must be left behind.

Daily tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

Sagittarius, the Knight of Wands predicts your day. This is a card denoting that Thursday will have sudden and abrupt changes.

This might come as a surprise to you, but it’s likely you’ve been feeling a shift in connection with these things coming up and you’ve been preparing yourself for this for a while.

Whether or not this is a positive shift is up to you and how you view it.

Be open to new things entering your life to help you and for the things that aren’t meant to stay with you to be dismissed from duty.

Keep your chin high and go forward. Any negativity that happens Thursday will not carry with you for the rest of the month, let alone week.

Daily tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Capricorn, the Nine of Wands predicts your day. This indicates a day that you need to rest and take care of yourself. You have a difficult time making yourself a priority when you’re not taking action.

This is because you identify your worth with the amount of energy you’re putting into things.

Taking a break when all you want to do is push yourself more seems impossible, but it must be done.

You cannot extend your energy to reach success if you’re injured; mentally physically, or emotionally. Take space to heal yourself from the hard battles you’ve endured to be where you are Thursday.

Daily tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Aquarius, the Seven of Wands predicts your day. This speaks to a day that arguments will be arising and conflict will soon take over.

This will be a day you have to heavily defend yourself from the harm that’s arising.

It feels like you’re being attacked from all sides; don’t hesitate to retreat to safety if you can.

You don’t have to endure this pain or strife because you feel obligated to let these people place their judgments or impose their beliefs onto you.

You can draw a boundary and leave before things get too heated that you can’t endure the conversation ahead. Find your peace.

Daily tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Pisces, the Three of Swords predict your day. This is typically a card that denotes heartbreak no matter how hard you try to avoid it.

While this is a very upsetting card to get, this can also be viewed as a necessary goodbye to something that is only holding you back from reaching your highest potential.

After all, sometimes change, as hard as it may be, is a blessing in disguise. This is likely not the ending you had predicted for this chapter, however in the future looking back you’ll be happy this ended.

Take care of your mind and your heart Thursday as you recover from this and take care knowing tomorrow can be a better day.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.