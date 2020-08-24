Daily Tarot Card Reading, August 25, 2020

What will your tarot cards predict for Tuesday?

Your daily tarot card reading is here with predictions for each zodiac sign in astrology during the First Quarter Moon on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

Virgo Season is here and it lasts through September 22, 2020. It's time to take care of your daily tasks with focused precision.

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Virgo for your daily tarot card reading, which encourages you to be organized, detailed, and meticulous about attaining your goals.

The Moon will be in Scorpio entering Sagittarius during your daily tarot card reading with the First Quarter Moon phase perfecting at 1:59 p.m. EST.

Tuesday's daily tarot card reading comes with the numerology of a Life Path 1, The Leader, giving all zodiac signs an extra boost of energy to take the lead in whatever competitive task you're striving to win.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Star

Aries, listen to your heart. During times of confusion, it's easy to try to fill your day with more productivity, additional rules, and structure to regain a sense of control.

But, the Start tarot card reveals that now isn't the tie to try to hold on tightly to what you don't know. Instead, your daily tarot card reading says to release the grip and trust that the Universe has your back.

Give yourself time for prayer, to meditate, and to image the possibilities. Open your eyes to dreams!

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Devil

Taurus, the Devil tarot card can be a stern warning that you have to be careful not to fall back into an old trap.

Perhaps you are grappling with self-control and a vice you use to cope is bringing you down. There's no shame in needing a pick me up but slipping into an old style of living isn't ideal for you.

It's better if you give yourself time to understand what's going on right now. Then, you can find a new way to approach a problem. You can grow from this experience. Believe in yourself, even if doubt tells you otherwise.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

Gemini, you are ready to start something new and adventurous right now. The first step can be the hardest or you to take. Hesitancy is normal, but still, you don't want to miss out on this opportunity when it's right within arm's reach.

Give yourself credit where it is due. It's great that you have come this far. Don't let the fear of success or failure have you stopped dead in your tracks.

But, also remember that being excited isn't a good reason to jump into things without some common sense. Find the right balance as you move into this new venture. You can do it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

Cancer, measure out the benefits and the costs of what it is you would like to do, and then you may find it easier to adjust to your particular situation.

It's not always possible to be fair when things aren't aligning just right. So, in these moments you have to do what's best for yourself and others second. It's important to be true to yourself. The laws of karma wok when you honor the truth of your inner voice.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

Leo, you are thinking too much lately and it can drive you a little bit batty. You may be worried about things and then the spiral of wondering begins. Write down your concerns and make a little chart if you must.

You can talk to a friend or a wise advisor. But, when you start to talk yourself in and out of a situation that's when you know it's best to make a decision and stick with it. The rest will work itself out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

Virgo, there's always going to be one more thing that you can fix, but there are also the things that you've done right that is imperfect and wonderful!

Sometimes a beautiful mess is what you need in your life. It spells creativity and gives voice to the human side of life.

Try to enjoy what you've done without being overly critical right now. The end result speaks for itself and it should be honored for what it is.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

Libra, there are times when you simply have to let your heart rule and listen to your inner voice. You may be in a strong position to influence others by sharing your wisdom right now, and something in your gut says to go with it.

You may not feel the level of confidence you need right now to firmly give an answer to a friend, but you don't have to. Let your inner child be the guide.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Lovers

When it comes to love you are standing at a crossroads right now. You may be in love with two things and one has to be chosen.

You may feel caught between the time you want to spend with your family and the time you feel must be dedicated to a career or job that you love.

You may be torn between two relationships and feel like you have to choose the one to be with now.

Whatever decision you face, you may not be sure what will happen when you choose one path over another.

The point isn't always the path that you take but the attitude you have when you are along the journey. Be all in or all out when you decide.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Magician

Sagittarius, the Magician tarot card reveals that you have so many magnificent skill sets but you're at risk of becoming a master of none.

It's time for you to make a choice and to decide what you love the most and then acquire whatever skills you need to be at the top of your game.

You'll have the competitive edge because you've dabbled in so many areas, but being stretched so thin and focusing your energy into too many directions is not the way to go. Pick what you love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The World

Capricorn, you have many options afforded to you right now. You may not even realize that the world is giving you so many opportunities and all you need to do is ask.

You may see that each path will take you down a truly different road. You might not know what you can commit to doing either.

When the world feels loud and uncertain, get quiet and let your mind relax so your inner voice can finally speak and be heard loud and clear to direct your footsteps.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Tower

Aquarius, the Tower tarot card reveals that you are headed for trouble. You may not realize how far it is that you're going in the wrong direction, but suddenly the reality will not allow you to hide any longer.

You have to face this problem head-on so that you can overcome it once and for all.

You may not feel ready or prepared but the courage you have in your heart is all you need. Chin up, you've got this!

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Pisces, you want someone strong in your life to help you do things that you feel afraid of trying. But, did you know that you're all that you need?

Of course, it's good to have friends or family that encourage you but at the end of the day, it's you who has the power to overcome.

When you feel small remind yourself how big your heart is. You are a courageous fighter.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.