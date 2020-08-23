Career & Money Horoscope, August 24, 2020

Here's what Monday's astrology forecast has in store for your career and money.

Your career and money horoscope is here for all zodiac signs starting Monday, August 24, 2020.

Here's what is happening on Monday affecting your career horoscope, per astrology.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Virgo, so being meticulous goes a long way throughout this entire month's career and money horoscopes.

Check out below what astrology says is in store for your career and money horoscope, by zodiac sign:

Career and money horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, your daily work duties involve inheritance. This is a call to be free. Today try to make your money without outside influence or anyone telling you what to do. Follow your own path and try something new.

This might be a good time to launch an Esty store selling your handmade goods, to start writing a book that you could later publish, or by developing your own business plans. You don’t have to work under someone for the rest of your life.

Make the moves you need to be more financially independent while taking artistic and personal liberties. You have a need to be independent; don’t be ashamed of that!

Career and money horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, your daily work duties involve commitments. You make your strongest connections in peculiar ways. You’ve never been traditional when it comes to relationships and emotional investments.

Carry that with you in your work. If you’re looking to make a new client connection try talking about something abstract, unique to the customer, and yourself. If you want to impress your boss or followers, try by wearing a statement piece in your presentations.

You want to stand out from the crowd and through your self-expression is the best possible way. It’s okay to be strange; let your freak flag fly and be authentic to yourself.

Career and money horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, your daily work duties involve your physical and psychological well being.

You need to accept responsibility for your actions, even if the mistakes or problems that are coming around are caused by your behavior when you’re not feeling well.

There shouldn’t be an excuse; a mistake is a mistake, no matter how you were feeling at the time.

If you caused a problem at work you need to own up to it without coming up with a million reasons why it happened.

No one wants to know why they just want to know what you’re planning on doing to fix it. Tell your friends the problems and your emotions, but at work just own up.

Career and money horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, your daily work duties involve a little play. It’s important that you have a little fun outside of work today to balance the problems that are arising.

There will be challenges that arise involving adapting to change, which will be problematic for you.

You don’t always handle change well, and these shifts coming are going to completely throw you off your game.

You’re not going to be as successful as you’re hoping to be today. That’s OK; you can't expect to be at 100% every day. Shake it off and try to have a good day after your shift.

Take the time to have some fun and replenish after your hard day.

Career and money horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, your daily work duties involve family and authority figures. This is a call to be honest; with yourself and with those in charge.

Be honest about the amount of work you can take on, be honest about the mistakes you’ve made, be honest about what you need.

There is no reason to hide from the truth when it’s only making your work more difficult. You’ll find that instead of telling white lies, especially ones you think people will want to hear, that by being truthful you’ll be able to generate more success.

People will understand you better and have more respect for you. You don’t have to change your answers for a more desirable outcome.

Career and money horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, your daily work duties involve communication. You need to cut out toxic behaviors in your conversations and relations today. This is a call to end manipulation, to not put pressure on others, and to be respectful.

You’ll catch more flies with honey. You don’t need to have a harsh or direct tone with others in order to get what you want.

If you can, be gentle with others that you communicate with and you’ll see a much more desirable outcome.

You can still be firm and direct while being friendly and open to others. You don’t have to be cold to get a point across. Be healthy with your dialogues.

Career and money horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, your daily work duties involve your personal property. You’re seeking to meet goals that you can make now.

You want tangible results that you can enjoy in the present moment, not in the future.

This is a call to set short term goals to be able to be rewarded with much more instantaneous rewards.

You don’t have to set your dreams on having a big house and a fast car.

You can save up for a new dish set, sofa, or even smaller goals like a new shirt or a new subscription service.

You can dream big and small. There’s no need to choose between one or the other. Allow yourself to enjoy simple pleasures as well.

Career and money horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, your daily work duties involve personal development. You’re seeking consistency in your growth and it makes you frustrated when you can’t have it. You need to release that a bad day does not equate a bad life or the destruction of all your progress.

Your growth is not linear; some days will be great and you’ll be soaring and others you’ll be struggling.

You can’t expect yourself to be perfect every day. Give yourself room to heal and grow.

Be gentle with yourself at work if you don’t meet the goals you desire. It doesn’t negate all your progress to have a low stat day. Choose to be kind to yourself.

Career and money horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, your daily work duties involve working with the subconscious. You have brilliant ideas for your work. These are coming in intrusive “what if” type of thoughts.

Don’t shut them out and think they’re not tangible or too out there. Listen to them.

There are important messages in these ideas that you can bring into your work reality which will help generate your income and your clout.

You’re allowed to have ideas outside of what you’re being told. You are an innovative and creative thinker and you should be recognized for how much you’re thinking about success for your company.

Career and money horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, your daily work duties involve networking. Your community is always shifting. You have the same friends as you always have had, but the network you associate with is constantly growing and changing.

This is because you’re an eclectic and diverse experience. It’s good that you have connections from different eras of your life and different employers.

This will provide for you in the future when you go to try and excel in your career.

This might be a day you want to create a new resume that shows off your unique and collective experience as well as figure out who you want to use as your references.

Career and money horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, your daily work duties involve your social status and diligence in your work.

No one can be like you. You are an expressive individual. No one works quite like you or has the reputation you have.

You are an experience all in yourself, where no one will be able to fully comprehend your wonder or magic.

This is giving you an upper hand at work. You will be noticed for your hard work and efforts because you leave a lasting impression with others.

Your uniqueness is your best asset. Hold onto it and be proud of who you are. You’re leaving a great legacy for yourself.

Career and money horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, your daily work duties involve your own perspective. Something feels like it’s missing, but if you’re being honest, something has felt like it’s been missing your whole life.

This is coming from a past life, haunting you in this life. It’s important that you look inward to see what changes you can make at work so you can feel more full. You don’t have to go without your whole life.

Make some changes today to see if you can spark some joy or connect the missing pieces of the puzzle. You have your whole life to find what isn’t there; don’t feel pressured if you can’t find it today.

