Daily Tarot Card Reading, August 20, 2020

Your free tarot card reading is here for Thursday, August 20, 2020 for all zodiac signs.

Today’s theme is having clarity in your emotions.

This is also a call to think creatively, with today’s spread being heavily swayed by the Wands suit.

This is a great time to start manifesting the ideas you have floating around in your mind.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading for Thursday, August 20, 2020.

Daily tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

Aries, the Six of Swords is the card predicting your day. This is a day speaking to transitioning into the next chapter in your life.

You’re moving forward, and although you have many regrets, you know that going into the future instead of lingering in the past is what’s best for you.

Take today as a sojourn, an opportunity to grow and learn more about yourself.

You can take the space to feel out your emotions and say goodbye to the life you’ve known.

You can know that you’re doing what’s best for yourself while still being sad about it; you’re allowed to feel your own duality as you move towards the greatness you can become.

Daily tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

Taurus, The Tower is the card predicting your day. This is a total call to reconstruction, that often comes with destruction.

This card often denotes a sudden change that leads to chaos, but knowing that this is coming can prepare you to escape the disaster before it strikes.

You don’t have to fear the change that is coming today; it may be scary and the way that it happens may feel devastating in the moment, but the revelations that you will be having will be so rewarding and worth having.

These changes need to happen in order to excel to your next chapter in life, to bring on new and great things.

Daily tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

Gemini, the Page of Wands is the card predicting your day. This will be a day of discovery for you, venturing out to learn more about yourself and your place in the world.

Go forward with your day with enthusiasm; seize the opportunities that are presented to you and be proud of yourself for being worthy of the cause. This is a day to choose optimism over pessimism no matter what adversity you face.

Explore every path ahead of you; allow yourself to venture down the rabbit hole when learning something new, be taken with life and the lessons that are being taught to you.

Choose yourself and your eager heart above all.

Daily tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Cancer, the Eight of Cups is the card predicting your day. This is a call to abandon the plans that you have and to march towards a brighter path to dedicate yourself to.

You’re not going to be satisfied staying where you are. Staying complacent will lead to great disappointment for you as it cannot provide you with what you truly need.

Don’t fear having to be withdrawn for today; you may just need some alone time and there’s nothing wrong with that.

You may be comfortable staying where you are, but comfort does not denote happiness, just something you feel safe in.

There are better roads for you to follow that you can surrender yourself to.

Daily tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Leo, the Two of Swords is the card predicting your day. This is denoting that you’re stuck in indecision.

There are two different roads that you can go down. You can’t choose both as they are not paths that intertwine with each other.

You may need to call a truce with your internal turmoil to be able to make the decisions you need to make today.

Don’t be blind to the choices; they must be made and you can't hold off on pulling the trigger much longer.

The more you wait the more anxiety and confusion will surround you.

Ask yourself what your gut reaction is, what feels right, and what you know will best serve you to make your decision.

Daily tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

Virgo, the Ace of Wands is the card predicting your day. This is calling upon a creative breakthrough where you will be able to manifest the ideas floating around your head.

This is a day where you can bring ideas into reality after a hard period where you may have felt any action was impossible.

This is a new opportunity, presenting a fresh beginning for you to be able to explore and create. Be alert of the world around you and what moves you.

There is inspiration everywhere you look if you keep your mind and heart open. Allow yourself to be moved by creative pulls.

Daily tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Libra, the Queen of Pentacles is the card predicting your day. This is a call to stay grounded today.

You want to be as practical as you can be to secure your future, your finances, and all the good that is to come.

Do not be over the top with your actions today; stay down-to-earth and don’t go out of your way to make a statement.

Make your movements in silence and stay humble about them.

This will provide you with a better sense of security than you may have previously had. Not every action you make must be bold in order for it to be successful.

This is a good practice to help take care of yourself.

Free tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Scorpio, the Four of Wands is the card predicting your day. This is a call for celebration, to rejoice with those around you.

Today speaks to a day of great joy and exuberance, where you can feel a wide smile stretch across your face.

Relax in the comfort in knowing that you are safe and secure, as well as appreciated. You have a great support network surrounding you, Scorpio, and they only want to see you succeed.

This also speaks to a day of reunions, where you may be going back to where you grew up or associating with people you were friends with during your adolescent years.

Free tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Five of Cups

Sagittarius, the Five of Cups is the card predicting your day. You may be feeling more disappointed in yourself today than you typically are.

This speaks to feeling like a failure, looking around you and seeing what you have lost.

Don’t be so narrow in your sights; there are wonders that you still have left in your cup that you are not noticing.

Not all is lost. While you’re allowed to be disappointed in your actions don’t allow it to stop you from seeing what is still here and the potential you have to do with it.

While you may have failed this does not mean you are a failure or will never succeed. Be gentle in disappointments enough to acknowledge that.

Free tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Capricorn, the King of Cups is the card predicting your day. This speaks to a day where your emotions can righteously lead you to glory and victor.

You are cool today, level headed and not one to fly off the cuff.

Today there will be a healthy balance in your mind where you’ll be able to make great decisions and help others.

You are a leader, and a leader doesn’t alarm its citizens when they’re under stress.

You keep your composure, but truthfully it’s simple when things are going this well in your life.

Remind yourself to be compassionate to others today and to keep your heart open to those you help lead.

Free tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Aquarius, the Three of Pentacles is the card predicting your day. This is a call to work in a group collaborative today.

You will get more accomplished when you rely on your community and network to help lift the heavy load and work to get things accomplished together.

You have a lot that you can offer the group you’re networked with, but there’s also a lot that you can learn from them too.

You might think that you know best and that you should be the one leading the collective, but there’s a lot of secrets in the universe that you have yet to unlock.

Don’t let a know-it-all attitude stop you from learning.

Free tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Pisces, the Five of Wands is the card predicting your day.

You might find yourself in the middle of conflict today, where people are arguing and not seeing eye to eye.

It is not your responsibility to resolve this but rather to take care of yourself and make sure you don’t end up saying something you can’t take back out of anger.

The reason these disagreements are arising is due to everyone feeling their views are valid but are unable to express the key points in their arguments without getting heated.

Maintain your composure and try to stay grounded as you express your viewpoint. If you’re not being heard you’re allowed to walk away.

