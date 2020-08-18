Daily Tarot Card Reading, August 19, 2020

Your tarot card reading for the last day of Leo season.

Your free tarot card reading is here for Wednesday, August 19, 2020 for all zodiac signs.

Here's what your free tarot card reading predicts for your zodiac sign.

The astrology surrounding your free tarot card reading involves Earth energy.

The Sun is in Leo for one last day, and Virgo season starts Thursday.

The Moon leaves Leo to enter Virgo. Mercury enters Virgo, too.

Today’s theme will be working through our mental blocks with creative solutions.

This is a push to think outside of the box to resolve our problems.

It is important to note that today will be a great day to take inspiration from younger generations and childhood innocence.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's free tarot card reading for Wednesday, August 19, 2020.

Free tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Aries, The Hermit is the card predicting your day. This is a call to be more reflective rather than vocal about the breakthroughs you’re making today.

This is a good call to reflect upon the problems in your life that have been plaguing you and thinking of a new solution to get out of this rut rather than solving this through old resolutions that have never made any major differences.

You can do what you’ve always done; but what is this solving?

What movement is this making to ensure the problems arising don’t happen again? Be reflective and journal. Be open to internal dialogue, and think of new answers to the questions you keep asking.

Free tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Taurus, the Seven of Cups is the card predicting your day. This is a reminder not to be too caught up in wishful thinking.

Be grounded enough to know the reality of the situations that arise rather than what you wish the way they were.

You can’t be too delusional with the options that are lying in front of you, otherwise, you might miss out on what is arising.

This card also appears to tell you to lighten your load if you can; you don’t need to take on the world’s problems when you’re struggling yourself.

You don’t need to be overwhelmed with the weight of everyone else’s conflict when you’re trying to solve the questions that keep coming up in your life.

Free tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Judgement

Gemini, Judgement is the card predicting your day. Take note that you have the best insight on what to do.

You don’t need to listen to outside influence as you already know what’s best for you and which direction to take.

It may be an untraditional path, meaning not everyone will understand why you go about solving your problems the way you do.

This is fine; their acceptance and understanding aren’t key to fixing these dilemmas. Love yourself.

You know what works best for you and that’s the way you should go about resolving the issues arising in your life.

You don’t need to live by someone else’s guidebook to find the solutions you’re seeking.

Free tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Moon

Cancer, The Moon is the card predicting your day. This is a warning against allowing yourself to succumb to your anxieties.

It’s natural to have fears, and today you will be feeling this intensely, but you don’t have to let these fears win out. Eliminate your anxieties.

You’re in control of your reactions. The influx of anxiety you’re feeling today comes from the insecurity of who you are and the path you’re on.

You might feel like the only person in the world with these problems. Don’t you know, even the most successful and happy people are working through their insecurities?

No one is perfect, no matter how good of an image they portray. Don’t revert to unhealthy habits because you’re struggling to cope.

Free tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Leo, the Page of Cups is the card predicting your day. More than any other zodiac today this is a call to find a creative solution to any situation that comes today. Your curiosity is your best asset.

Allow it to wander far from you. Explore new possibilities, and be creative. Taking your mind to new heights.

Today there is a great opportunity for you to explore deeper meanings within yourself and to grow from these.

From this growth, you can expect to see more doors open up for you to explore and go through.

Allow your mind to wander off, let it find new meanings to things you believed were once resolved. Never settle in your own mind.

Free tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Star

Virgo, The Star is the card predicting your day. This is a day that will speak to hope for you.

You have the potential to create magic and to be able to pour back into yourself when you’re running on empty.

This card speaks to a renewal; you’re not only venturing into new beginnings but a new version of yourself.

Step into this skin with excitement and wonder and take advantage of the opportunities being presented to you today.

If you practice, this is a good day to surrender to your spirituality, however, don’t fret if you don’t resonate with a particular group; this can also be a great day to pour into yourself and your highest potential.

Free tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

Libra, The Hanged Man is the card predicting your day. You’re stuck with some indecision in your life.

This is creating feelings as though you’re in limbo with your life. It’s not moving forward or making any difference.

You’re just existing but without a lot of purpose or meaning. Instead of waiting for the universe to answer, surrender into the now, and take action.

This is a call to let go of what you’re clinging onto and to move forward with your life, taking affirmative action to heal yourself instead of hoping someone will come and magically fix you.

The reason you’re so stuck is that you’re still thinking in older ways that are no longer serving you for where you are now. It’s okay to let go of what is comfortable for what is better for you.

Free tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Scorpio, the Two of Pentacles is the card predicting your day. This is a day you’ll have to create some balance in your life.

This will be a struggle however you need not fear as today you will be highly adaptable and able to work with anything that comes your way.

Prioritize your time management and the most important tasks to tackle first. Aim for work-life balance. You should be advised that today could come crashing around you without all of these important skills.

You will need to be able to be dependable and work well with the environment you’re in. This might be a tiring day, but this card speaks to the work feeling rewarding.

Free tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Sagittarius, the Page of Pentacles is the card predicting your day. The best way to break through any rut today is through manifestation.

This is an ideal day to bring the wishes in your mind to life.

This is a day that is bringing new financial opportunities, preparing you for new work that will bring you as much happiness as it does prosperity.

You have the capability to bring things into your life that have only lived in your dreams. Are you really going to wait for the universe to deliver?

Or are you going to take action to make your vision a reality instead of spending all your time fantasizing about a better life?

Free tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Capricorn, The High Priestess is the card predicting your day. This is reminding you that your intuition is your strongest asset.

If you believe you know what’s going to happen today you’re likely right.

Keep this powerful third eye open not only to account for how your day will be going but for the actions you can take to ensure that you have a good day.

Today is a great day for you to be practicing meditation practices, connecting to your inner spirit, and becoming more divine from within.

Pay close attention to your instincts; messages are being delivered from your subconscious mind as they will assist you in making the best judgment calls you can make for yourself today.

Free tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Aquarius, the Two of Cups is the card predicting your day. This is a great day to be working in unison with your partner or those who are close to your heart.

Today is a great day to work with your closest interpersonal relationships to solve anything that is conflicting you.

Take care in knowing that today you are supported and in a safe space to be able to explore your big ideas.

You can know that you are totally surrounded by love and care today.

You are doing your best and those closest to you will be able to see that when you communicate how you feel.

You won't have to solve all of your big problems on your own; there are people who love you with their whole heart and will be there to help you come through to the other side.

Free tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Fool

Pisces, The Fool is the card predicting your day. This is coming to remind you that you are bound to make mistakes, especially when you’re still learning.

Don’t be so hard on yourself for not always knowing what’s best for you or stumbling across trouble. You are not a perfect being.

Every day presents a new opportunity to learn and to better yourself. You don’t need to be beating yourself up over past mistakes, you need to look at what you can do moving forward to better your life.

This isn’t to say that you’re bound to keep making the same mistakes; stay aware of your surroundings so you don’t trip.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.