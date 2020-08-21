Power day for Libra, Aquarius, and Gemini zodiac signs.

Your horoscope for today, August 21, 2020 is here for all zodiac signs in astrology.

Horoscope for Friday, August 21, 2020 astrology forecast

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo. The Moon will enter Libra at 5:17 a.m.

Venus in Cancer harmonizes with Uranus, so expect a miracle to happen today.

Mercury is in Virgo, and it's the perfect time to organize, clear out any clutter, ship care packages or make a pantry donation to your local food bank.

Jupiter, Pluto and Saturn remain conjunct in Capricorn applying pressure for all zodiac signs in the areas of government, politics and money.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Friday, August 21, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra activating your relationship sector.

With Mars in your zodiac sign, you may find yourself slightly distracted by work or other happenings and less on love.

The Libra Moon will trine Saturn in Capricorn, so structuring your day so that it has a strong sense of balance is essential. You don't want to miss out on any opportunities for success in these two important areas of your life.

The Moon will oppose Neptune in Pisces today, so where you have fooled yourself into believing a compromise may start to lift. You may find yourself seeing things as they are meant to be; awareness is key.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra activating your daily duties and your everyday work. It's a good day to be slightly less intense and more sociable.

You are in touch and in tune with your feminine side. You may find that humor is helpful and that others find your coy personality alluring.

The Libra Moon will trine Saturn in Capricorn, so your friendships will play an important role in your life today.

It's a good day to work on team projects or to get assistance from someone that knows what you need to accomplish or has the skillset you require to get a job done.

The Moon will oppose Neptune in Pisces today, so learning from mistakes, with humor, can be a fun and delightful part of this process.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra activating your romance and passion sector making today a great time for a new project.

You have the strength and determination to add on more to your plate than you previously thought.

This passion project may be something that you already say you should do but haven't had the time to do so either.

The Libra Moon will trine Saturn in Capricorn, so sharing your burden in other areas of your life can make setting out to do things on your own more profitable.

The Moon will oppose Neptune in Pisces today, so you may have to re-evaluate your schedule in order to accomplish (or have the time needed) to complete a new (big) goal.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra activating your leadership sector and how you engage with people in authority over you.

Sometimes you have to eat humble pie and trust the process. Letting go can feel foreign and strange, but when you have a chance to let go and allow the Universe to take over, you'll experience a boost of positive energy

The Libra Moon will trine Saturn in Capricorn, so trust will be an essential skill to practice today. You may not understand the process, and you also may feel saddened or seriously concerned about what is to come.

The Moon will oppose Neptune in Pisces today, and this indicates that others share in your concerns. It's a good time to air out any grievances you have and start to work on them.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra activating your communication sector and how you feel about things that aren't being communicated to you in a timely manner.

The Libra Moon will trine Saturn in Capricorn, indicates that you are going through a transition phase in your love life and relationships.

You may feel isolated during this time and it could mean you simply have to accept what comes your way.

The Moon will oppose Neptune in Pisces today, and this energy indicates losing sight of the big picture.

Do all you can to be sensitive when writing your life story by the way you choose to turn today's page.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra activating your personal property sector and how you feel when someone you depend on drops the ball on you.

The Libra Moon will trine Saturn in Capricorn, and you have a choice to continue to perpetuate an old system or change it.

The Moon will oppose Neptune in Pisces today, so being mindful and cautious are essential to your success.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra activating your self-development sector and the work you need for your growth.

The Libra Moon will trine Saturn in Capricorn, and it's a great day for hope and optimism about the future and how others respond to your needs.

The Moon will oppose Neptune in Pisces today, and you may find yourself looking back to evaluate a particular problem or situation requiring strength of you.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra activating your past karma and old wounds that won't heal.

Change can bring their sting back into your awareness but it's helpful to know that you are in the midst of healing and growth.

The Libra Moon will trine Saturn in Capricorn, so be careful not to perceive that all situations are the same and should be treated as such.

The Moon will oppose Neptune in Pisces today, so try to be optimistic even when things feel uncertain or as though they may never be the same again.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra activating your friendship sector and how you interact with people at work or personally.

The Libra Moon will trine Saturn in Capricorn, and this can impact your perception of what you have and what is at risk of being lost in your life.

You may be at a place in time where you are less concerned about the details and letting go is easy for you.

The Moon will oppose Neptune in Pisces today, which can mean that being held accountable for choices has never been easier for you.

You may be able to meet the expectations of others while feeling free to explore your options.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra activating your work and career sector. You may be ready for a new job.

The Libra Moon will trine Saturn in Capricorn, and this can indicate a state of divine timing in your life. Opportunity and interest can meet you where you are today, and things land in your lap.

The Moon will oppose Neptune in Pisces today, so even though this may be a difficult time to accept certain terms of a deal that is more like a compromise, things will fall into place for you should you accept.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra activating your higher learning and your desire for more flexibility.

The Libra Moon will trine Saturn in Capricorn, so learning to be slightly more reserved in your expression is necessary today. You may find that the less you reveal the better.

The Moon will oppose Neptune in Pisces today, and you can be wearing many hats and different roles at this time.

You may perceive your goal, but not let others know what it is that you're doing.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Libra activating your shared resources sector.

It's a good day to listen intently to the needs of others as your empathetic and caring nature is in tune with how to provide help if needed.

The Libra Moon will trine Saturn in Capricorn, gives you the determination and patience of a good friend. You have the ability to be someone that others can lean on during difficult times.

The Moon will oppose Neptune in Pisces today, so be sure to take the time you also need for yourself to fill your own love cup.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.