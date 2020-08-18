Horoscope For Today, August 19, 2020

One more day for Leo, and then welcome Virgo season.

The Sun will spend one last day in the zodiac sign of Leo.

As the New Moon in Leo begins to activate a new area of your life that requires courage, it's time to rise to the occasion and take action.

The Moon will leave Leo and enter the pragmatic energy of Virgo which gives your zodiac sign a boost of energy for organization, restructuring, finding out where flaws are located, and best of all, fix them.

We are in good standing as the planet of communication also enters the zodiac sign Virgo where it rules.

This makes it a great time for talks, negotiations, intelligent and thoughtful conversations.

In fact, it's the perfect time to start conceiving new plans and arrangements and how you'd like to implement them. Virgo is all about precision.

So, for Wednesday, plan to do something that's analytical but requires flexibility, too. It will be an intense day for all, but potentially game-changing.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Sun spends its last day in the zodiac sign of Leo, and so now is the best time to wrap up and finalize any passion projects you started at the beginning of Leo season.

If you have a passion project you need to complete or want to share with the world, it's a great day for planning your launch.

The Moon leaves Leo and enters Virgo today, so focus on the small tasks that build to success. Aim for consistency in your daily routine, and commit to simplifying your day.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Sun spends its last day in the zodiac sign of Leo, and so now is the best time to wrap up and finalize any plans or needs you have with people who are in leadership.

If you have been thinking about reconnecting or starting a mentorship program, it's a good time to ask the person that you think is a good candidate for you to learn from.

The Moon leaves Leo and enters Virgo today, and today's great for starting a new passion project and putting your strategy in place.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Sun spends its last day in the zodiac sign of Leo, and so now is the best time to wrap up and finalize or have any important conversations with someone that has affected your ego.

If you have an apology to give or need to get a weight off your chest today's a great day to air things out and put your concerns into the open.

The Moon leaves Leo and enters Virgo today, and it's a great day to meet with a potential employer or to schedule a job interview. You will make a great impression and have little difficulty being on time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Sun spends its last day in the zodiac sign of Leo, and so now is the best time to wrap up and finalize repairs on personal items.

If you have a need to start working on a savings or budget, it's a good day to review your financials.

The Moon leaves Leo and enters Virgo today, for communicating with an academic advisor, a spiritual counselor or to schedule an appointment with a therapist for the first time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Sun spends its last day in the zodiac sign of Leo, and so now is the best time to wrap up and finalize anything related to your personal development.

Organize or clear out a closet, buy a new planner or update something that you use daily.

The Moon leaves Leo and enters Virgo today, and it's a great day for making smart financial moves and perhaps joining a program that helps you to repair your credit score or reduce debt.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Sun spends its last day in the zodiac sign of Leo, and so now is the best time to wrap up and finalize any past business that carried over into this month.

If you feel behind on a project and wanted to finish it this summer but haven't started on it yet, you may want to consider if it's worth your time to pursue.

The Moon leaves Leo and enters Virgo today, it's a good day for thinking about what you want to accomplish during Virgo season and start removing barriers to your personal growth and development.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Sun spends its last day in the zodiac sign of Leo, and so now is the best time to wrap up and finalize any plans for get-togethers with friends or to make new business cards if you're planning to go to a networking event soon.

The Moon leaves Leo and enters Virgo today, for breaking an old habit and starting something new that's healthier for you. It's a good day for scheduling doctors' appointments and getting your schedule in order.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Sun spends its last day in the zodiac sign of Leo, and so now is the best time to wrap up and finalize any resume work, cover letters, or job applications that you have pending or planned to pursue sent.

It's a great day for meeting with a boss to get feedback about your job.

The Moon leaves Leo and enters Virgo today, and it's a wonderful time to be there for someone you love. You might be a great listener to a friend who needs advice or help in structuring out a problem that needs to resolve soon.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Sun spends its last day in the zodiac sign of Leo, and so now is the best time to wrap up and finalize any registrations for courses or inquiries into projects or programs that you want to start.

If you had planned to register for school or apply for school loans or complete your FAFSA, today's a great day to get that done.

The Moon leaves Leo and enters Virgo today, and it's a great day for applying to a new job or working overtime if you have the opportunity. You'll have extra energy to get things done and to do them well.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Sun spends its last day in the zodiac sign of Leo, and so now is the best time to wrap up and finalize any shared resources concerns.

If you have something that belongs to you and you've been wanting it back, ask for it.

The Moon leaves Leo and enters Virgo today, and it's a great day for analyzing what you have learned and researching what you have doubts about related to politics, religion or your education.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Sun spends its last day in the zodiac sign of Leo, and so now is the best time to wrap up and finalize and complete whatever matters you had lingering over the last month related to your commitments.

If you've got some outstanding promise you need to make good on, try to set that straight today or by Friday of this week.

The Moon leaves Leo and enters Virgo today, and it's a great time to search for assistance where you need it. From hiring a cleaning person to seeing what jobs or daily tasks you can pay someone else to do for you so you can save time and be a blessing to someone else.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Sun spends its last day in the zodiac sign of Leo, and so now is the best time to wrap up and finalize projects related to health and wellness.

If you have daily duties that you let slide up until now, try to manage and complete what you need to get done by the end of today.

The Moon leaves Leo and enters Virgo today, and so it's a good time to go over what you have going on and find ways to improve it. You'll have a strong eye for spotting errors in a system you have in place today.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.