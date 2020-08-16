Daily Love Horoscope, August 17, 2020

Your love horoscope is here for Monday!

Your daily love horoscope is here for all zodiac signs on Monday, August 17, 2020.

Here's how your zodiac sign's love horoscope is affected by Monday's astrology forecast.

The Sun is nearing the end of Leo season which means that the planetary energy is intensified.

There can be a strong desire to fix your attention on a problem and solve it once and for all.

On Tuesday, the New Moon in Leo starts to take shape and this is an energy that will last for three months.

The New Moon in Leo brings attention to your zodiac sign's creative spirit. If you need to do something fun and adventurous, it's not the time yet, but your eye will be in the prize!

Venus is in the zodiac sign of Cancer and she's making communication with the Sun and Jupiter. This can bring out strong emotions for all zodiac signs.

What does your daily love horoscope have in store for each zodiac sign?

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Monday, August 17, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries. the Sun in Leo brings attention to your passion and purpose. Now that this solar season is about to come to a close next week, you will start to feel satisfied or a longing that prompts action.

The Sun in Leo conjuncts Mercury today and this encourages you to manage this more intently. You may be thinking more broadly but not ready just yet to make any major moves.

You might also find it uninviting when others try to enforce their reason or logic on you; and the next few days can be extremely revealing.

Mercury in Leo trines Mars in Aries and this can be a time, so your thoughts can prepare you for the difficulties that are up ahead.

Venus in Cancer makes this an emotional roller coaster at times, but there's so much to think about so give yourself the time you need to gather your thoughts before taking any leaps in a particular direction.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Sun in Leo brings attention to the situations, circumstances or people in your life that influenced or molded your thinking.

You may feel a certain way about love and then realize you've adopted someone else's beliefs about yourself without even realizing it.

The Sun in Leo conjuncts Mercury today and this encourages you to manage this more intently. You can start to perceive unhealthy entanglements and start to remove their grip from your love life with gentle prodding and some time.

Mercury in Leo trines Mars in Aries, supports recollection of good advice that you received in childhood about love, and may invoke memories of role models you've observed who acted in loving ways toward each other.

Venus in Cancer makes conversation a place of exploration. You can learn by listening to others and also to your inner voice when things feel confusing o uncertain.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Sun in Leo brings attention to the communicative side of your relationships. You are bolder when it comes to what you think and feel. You are able to share your ideas with fewer reservations.

The Sun in Leo conjuncts Mercury today and this encourages you to and this can help you to piece ideas together and see the big picture. You are hungry to know more about yourself, people in your community, and your partner.

Mercury in Leo trines Mars in Aries, and this can encourage you to be assertive. You can ask thoughtful questions and help your partner to see that your interest comes from a place of sincerity.

Venus in Cancer is a time to invest in yourself. Buy a journal or a notebook that helps you to write down what you learn so you can return to this time a few months from now and see how far you've come.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Sun in Leo brings attention to your material comforts that others see but may not necessarily understand the cost it came with. You may find yourself noticing the flaws of your life and want to change them for the better.

The Sun in Leo conjuncts Mercury today and this encourages you to start creating a working list of items you think need your attention so you can categorize them in order of priority.

Mercury in Leo trines Mars in Aries, and this can motivate you to work harder on a love project. If you have been thinking about making a spot where you can write or do crafts or yoga, your desire to complete this project will grow.

Venus in Cancer makes beautiful surroundings important for you. You will also find that you are driven to put your personality into your home and personal spaces.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Sun in Leo brings attention to your self, your appearance, and the image that you portray toward others.

You may be ready to plan a complete wardrobe change or perhaps after a breakup you want to change your hairstyle.

The Sun in Leo conjuncts Mercury today and this encourages you to be true to yourself, especially when it comes to love. You may hear your inner voice override what someone else is trying to tell you. When you get a gentle tap on the shoulder, don't ignore it. Your intuition is there to guide you.

Mercury in Leo trines Mars in Aries, can drive you a bit mad right now as you may see the truth clearly but if others aren't ready to accept it, an argument is best to avoid if you can.

Venus in Cancer is a solid reminder that to practice restraint is tough, but a worthy endeavor. It's a whole lot easier to step back and observe when tension is high.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Sun in Leo brings attention to your past, and sometimes you have to let it go. You may have already spent too much time thinking about the red flags you should have paid attention to.

You may even realize that there are certain situations that you can never fix and it's time to let go and allow life itself to remedy a problem organically.

The Sun in Leo conjuncts Mercury today and this encourages you to use words to help you stop thinking about things that are irrelevant and to focus on what you want more of in your life instead of what you don't.

Mercury in Leo trines Mars in Aries. It's a good time to save a mantra or to draw a mandala to help you to meditate on love in order to feel its energy and remind you of what peace and happiness is.

Venus in Cancer which means that friends can be a resource for you now. Let your friends feed positivity into your life. It's a good time to schedule lunch dates and to become more active in your platonic relationships.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Sun in Leo brings attention to your friendships, and perhaps one has had some underlying tension.

You may have felt that there is some sort of attraction that could lead to somewhere or needs to be managed.

The Sun in Leo conjuncts Mercury today and this encourages you to talk about it. You might feel awkward at first but if you have text messages to show why you feel the way that you do, use them, and to help encourage honesty in the conversation.

Mercury in Leo trines Mars in Aries, so you may feel angry if you don't. Aries is honest energy that brings out the truth which is ultimately what you are after.

Venus in Cancer can help soften this experience for you even if it feels difficult at first. You may discover a nugget of wisdom behind this experience that sets things in a more balanced light.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Sun in Leo brings attention to the work that's left to be done with your love life and how it may impede your ability to focus on your work. You may have difficulty concentrating when things aren't perfect at home.

The Sun in Leo conjuncts Mercury today and this encourages you to be honest with yourself. If you feel that things are a bit over your head now, talk about it with someone even if you can't do so with your mate.

Mercury in Leo trines Mars in Aries can motivate you to let things out in the open. You may feel like this is a blow to your ego when life isn't perfect or the way that you want it to be. If it's too hard, journal or text a friend.

Venus in Cancer can help you to see that you're thoughts and perceptions are valid and even beautiful. Don't doubt yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Sun in Leo brings attention to your personal philosophy and outlook. You may find that your optimism feels slightly challenged right now.

Even if you love people and feel good about the status of your relationship, you may still feel apprehensive about letting your guards down.

The Sun in Leo conjuncts Mercury today and this can bring some of this doubt to the forefront of your mind.

Mercury in Leo trines Mars in Aries can create a strong, passionate determination to overcome this.

It's a good day to focus on what you love and to connect with the part of your love life that makes you feel good inside.

Venus in Cancer and this encourages you to trust that people look out for each other when times are hard. You may never know how a blessing will come your way when you least expect it to.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Sun in Leo brings attention to your shared resource sector and the way someone you love has given to you with generosity of time and love. You may feel a strong need to repay for what you've received.

The Sun in Leo conjuncts Mercury today and this encourages you to pay it forward and to remember that sometimes the greatest compliment you can give to another person is in how they have changed your life for the better. Seeing you do good and grow can be a wonderful testimony of your unity and love.

Mercury in Leo trines Mars in Aries brings out the determined fighter in you to rise above any challenges that you face. You may feel ready to give your significant other a hand in areas of their life where you see them struggle.

Venus in Cancer encourages you to be that partner you always knew you could be. It's a good time to renew vows, write a love letter to share your dedication or to give thanks for your relationship.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Sun in Leo brings attention to love and your expectations of it. What you anticipate a partner is supposed to be and when they aren't, how you feel about disappointment.

The Sun in Leo conjuncts Mercury today and this encourages you to listen beyond words and to read between the lines. Sometimes what is said can be revealing.

Mercury in Leo trines Mars in Aries can make you feel like you are sharper and more astute than usual about the things that others say and do. You may find that you're unable to tolerate white lies, even if they are delivered as a joke.

Venus in Cancer brings comfort to things that are familiar during this time. Stay in touch with your routine. Don't deviate from it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Sun in Leo brings attention to service and the ins and outs of your relationship. The little things will start to reveal where you stand and how your partner feels as well.

Try to find a specific rhythm in your love life that both provides a strong sense of unity or at least encourages you to feel like things are headed in the right direction.

The Sun in Leo conjuncts Mercury today and this encourages you to take the time to do the little things and try to avoid thinking that it's unimportant who makes the coffee or who folds the clothes. These little things are what brings a sense of security to your relationship.

Mercury in Leo trines Mars in Aries can encourage you to take the lead and initiate new things in your relationship too.

Venus in Cancer encourages you to enjoy something romantic, even if you have to treasure a moment by yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.