Horoscope For Today, August 18, 2020

New Moon in Leo means a fresh start!

Your horoscope for today is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

Your horoscope for today encourages you and all zodiac signs to be optimistic.

The Sun is in the courageous zodiac sign of Leo, and it conjuncts with Mercury, the planet of communication.

The New Moon in Leo will take place on Tuesday at 11:42 p.m. EST.

The Moon in Leo brings vibrant, feminine energy to courage, sibling relationships, and projects involving passion and purpose.

There's a strong desire to rise from any negative circumstances and use the lessons you learn to your advantage.

The Moon harmonizes with Mars in Aries. Mars in Aries strongly expresses itself and this can translate into tension.

Mars in harmony with the Leo Moon can ignite your courage to start something new or to pursue a dream you were afraid of before.

What else does your horoscope for Tuesday bring your zodiac sign, per astrology?

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the New Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Leo and this starts a fresh chapter in your life related to passion and courage.

It's a good time to take a big step in a direction that you know you must go, but fear to do so because it requires time and effort.

The Moon in Leo trines Mars in Aries and this brings intensity to how you need to stop fighting with yourself to reach a goal you feel good about.

Once you accept the challenge you'll be ready to face and see that you have all you need to reach a new goal.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the New Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Leo and this starts a fresh chapter in your life related to your authority figures and your ability to take the lead when necessary.

You may be awakening to what you thought was a friendship but suddenly see it as an imbalance of power.

The Moon in Leo trines Mars in Aries and this brings intensity to your past that you need to overcome and how you fear others discovering it.

Today can be a good time to practice authenticity and to start exerting your own will over your life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the New Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Leo and this starts a fresh chapter in your life related to communication and how you're able to speak up for yourself.

You may have to be more vocal than you are comfortable, but once you start you will not hold back.

The Moon in Leo trines Mars in Aries and this brings intensity to your friendships and those that feel to come against you when you want to achieve a specific goal.

It can be difficult to learn that you are making strides and who you thought would be happiest for you may feel slightly threatened at the idea of your success.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the New Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Leo and this starts a fresh chapter in your life related to money and your personal possessions.

It's a good time to take protective action over the things you own. Get things such as renter's insurance or store your items properly for winter, if you have been thinking of it.

The Moon in Leo trines Mars in Aries and this brings intensity to your work and career, and perhaps the backstabbing that takes place among others.

It can be important to do your best and avoid unnecessary drama or gossip at this time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the New Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Leo and this starts a fresh chapter in your life related to yourself and the way that you grow.

It's a great time to start a new project that brings a sense of purpose and fulfillment into your life.

The Moon in Leo trines Mars in Aries and this brings intensity to your learning and what you feel you have to study but don't enjoy.

Even though you may be prone to resist change, overcoming the complexities can prove to be a smart move in the future.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the New Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Leo and this starts a fresh chapter in your life related to the past and how you handle karma.

It's best to forgive others and to practice empathy so that your heart is lightened and not carrying pain that's no longer meant to be in your life.

The Moon in Leo trines Mars in Aries and this brings intensity to your shared resources and what you feel is hard to get.

Still strive to reach your goal and let it fuel your ambition.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the New Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Leo and this starts a fresh chapter in your life related to friendships and what you feel is necessary to form strong bonds with others.

You may have to be the initiator of spending time with others and ask to schedule a date to catch up with friends whom you've lost touch with.

The Moon in Leo trines Mars in Aries and this brings intensity to your commitments and what you imagine is not happening in the way that it ought.

You may be in tune with injustice so you can fight to make things right for others.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the New Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Leo and this starts a fresh chapter in your life related to your career and how things manifest themselves for you at work.

Today is a great time to set a clear intention, to write your goals down and to jot down the steps to take in order to reach them.

The Moon in Leo trines Mars in Aries and this brings intensity to your daily chores and what drains you of your energy.

What depletes you helps you to see the areas of growth that you're not taking advantage of.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the New Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Leo and this starts a fresh chapter in your life related to how you learn and grow and what you need to gain in the area of wisdom.

Read books from thought leaders and listen to something positive and inspirational each day starting now.

The Moon in Leo trines Mars in Aries and this brings intensity to your joy and what you feel holds you back from optimum happiness.

Listen to your heart when it feels sad, and then turn. your attention in the new direction.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the New Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Leo and this starts a fresh chapter in your life related to sharing resources.

It's a great time to start off fresh. Surround yourself with generous people and be a giver as well.

The Moon in Leo trines Mars in Aries and this brings intensity to your leadership and authority figures and what you feel is needed to get along with those you disagree with.

You may have to learn how to negotiate in ways you've not done before, but that doesn't make it impossible.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the New Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Leo and this brings attention to your partnerships and the need you have for companionship.

It's a good time to begin a new routine that gives you an opportunity to recharge but also chat about your day and get feedback.

The Moon in Leo trines Mars in Aries and this brings intensity to your communication and how you feel about arguments with others.

You can be the peacemaker of the group and build harmony among others by your actions.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the New Moon takes place in the zodiac sign of Leo and this starts a fresh chapter in your life related to daily tasks and what needs to happen for you to be successful.

Set a new routine. Buy a planner. Get a vision board and start seeing yourself do the things you know must be done each day.

The Moon in Leo trines Mars in Aries and this brings intensity to your money and perhaps losses that have cost you more than you had wanted to pay.

It's a good time to rebuild and to recognize when you are in a situation that is not helpful for you long term.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.