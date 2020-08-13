Daily Love Horoscope, August 14, 2020

Venus at odds with the Sun brings tension to love on Friday!

Your daily love horoscope is here for all zodiac signs on Friday, August 14, 2020.

The Sun will spend the day in Leo on Friday, but not for much longer, and the intensity of this astrology season impacts your love horoscope.

There are only five more days left to Leo season. So, if you're going to get your passion on, it's time to do it now.

The Moon will spend the day in Gemini and this is a precursor of things to come. The Moon in Gemini is thoughtful but objective. Relationships can thrive from the Moon in Gemini for one more day.

Venus is in the zodiac sign of Cancer, and the planet of beauty and love in this intuitive space allows you to connect with your emotions and learn from them.

The Sun in Leo will semi-square Venus in Cancer, which makes it hard to resist a good, cathartic cry if you need one.

You may see a miracle unfold or finally stop playing phone tag when trying to reach a long, lost friend thanks to Venus in harmony with Uranus in Taurus.

What else might your daily love horoscope forecast for your zodiac sign, according to astrology?

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Friday, August 14, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the planet of love and beauty spends the day in dreamy Venus and this can bring illusions to your love life when it comes to how much a person can handle. Don't push issues that aren't dealbreakers. Give someone time to adjust and meet your needs.

The Moon will spend most of the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, so you'll be aware of the dualities that take place in love. Be careful not to gossip or to share information that's not yours to communicate with others.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the planet of love and beauty spends the day in sentimental Venus and this can have you assuming that words carry more meaning than actions.

The Moon will spend most of the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, and tones of possessiveness or ownership can be awkwardly communicated. Take note of how this makes you feel and perhaps decide if this is something you want to work through or consider as a dealbreaker.

Venus will harmonize with Uranus in Taurus, and this can help you to discuss and explore what is said and why. You may find this information helpful as it gives you insight as to what is needed to do next in your relationship.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the planet of love and beauty spends the day in sweet Venus and you may feel like shopping to spoil someone that you love.

The Moon will spend most of the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, so it's essential for you to pay attention to your wants and need so that you can avoid lowering your standards to please someone else.

Today, as Venus harmonizes with Uranus in Taurus, a change can begin to take place within your friendships. You may find that you grow closer to someone special and as your relationship deepens, your heart begins to heal in a unique way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the planet of love and beauty spends the day in kind Venus and it's the right time for you to pay attention to what your heart wants.

The Moon will spend most of the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, so the past can repeat itself if you're not careful.

When Venus in your sign harmonizes with Uranus in Taurus, lean in on your friends to remind you why you broke up with an X especially if you forget and think things weren't that bad. You may even be so close to texting him, but shouldn't.

Things may appear to be better because of what you see on his social media but that doesn't mean you have to take the lead. Be mindful of reality for today.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the planet of love and beauty spends the day in thoughtful Venus, and noticing when someone is inconsistent is essential to your love life.

The Moon will spend most of the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, it's a great day to borrow your friend's logic about a failed relationship.

You may find that your friends felt a certain way and may be out of respect didn't disclose their emotions to you. But, today, you may get an earful.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the planet of love and beauty spends the day in gentle Venus and it's time to invest in quality friendships.

The Moon will spend most of the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, so it's a good day for working out the kinks of a roommate or move-in situation.

You may be feeling disrespected over someone's lack of care in your shared spaces, and it can start to blind you to your own flaws or character situation. It's good to have someone that you can trust to point them out to you so you can change them.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the planet of love and beauty spends the day in intriguing Venus and your love is best communicated through action.

The Venus will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer communicating with the Moon in Gemini, and this can make you may feel like someone isn't necessarily doing as much as they ought to for your relationship right now. You may feel the need to write a long text or send an email explaining what you think or feel.

While Mercury is in Leo, you have the capacity to say things in a way that leads someone to improve but deliver the message with courage and kindness.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the planet of love and beauty spends the day in determined Venus and you may find that you're learning a little more each day about the people you love and want to grow closer to.

The Moon will spend most of the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, so it's a great time to learn from mistakes and to evaluate what you can do next.

Today's Venus in Cancer trine with the Moon in Gemini can give you a sense that the day is so busy and you don't have time to focus on love but you do. You'll need to make adjustments to your schedule and carve out a time to spend with your partner

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the planet of love and beauty spends the day in Venus and it's easier to share from the heart when your intentions are in the right place.

The Moon will spend most of the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, so your relationship and commitment to it comes to the forefront of your mind.

You may be going through the motions right now and it's hard for you to express the way that you feel. Try to avoid getting into arguments that aren't helpful, but instead show compassion when sharing what's on your heart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the planet of love and beauty spends the day in unconditionally loving Venus and this supports your desire for peace and tranquility in your relationships.

The Moon will spend most of the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, so stick to what is known. The Moon activates your pragmatic side.

What may have seemed like the only way to get something done, you may discover a new and better opportunity.

While the Venus in Cancer harmonizes with Uranus in Taurus a sudden, unexpected dynamic can take place in your relationship.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the planet of love and beauty spends the day in balanced Venus, and it's a great time to apply reason and intuition to the things that you do for love.

The Moon will spend most of the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, which can help you to detach and see the role that you play in your intimate relationships.

Love can create blind spots but when you take time to review how you act or what you contribute, what you see can be revealing.

You may see something that you had not noticed before and requires a little TLC to change and replace the habit.

Today's Moon harmonizing with Venus can bring you the added support you need to make adjustments that are timely.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the planet of love and beauty spends the day in care-taking Venus and today is an ideal time to dedicate yourself to express your softer side.

The Moon will spend most of the day in the zodiac sign of Gemini, and this activates your feelings about authority and people who come across as bossy.

When someone comes across with the wrong tone or gives you an impression that they aren't for you, your guards can go up. But the person this harms more, in the long run, is yourself. Let your heart be your guide and try to avoid extreme thinking.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.