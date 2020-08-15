Free Tarot Reading, August 16, 2020

Your free tarot card reading is here for Sunday, August 16, 2020 with a prediction for all zodiac signs in astrology.

What will your free tarot card reading predict for you?

It's a good day for casting a spell that manifests mental clarity.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo. The waning gibbous Moon will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer.

Sunday's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 1 — The Leader. Famous people born with this number include Lady Gaga, Khloe Kardashian, and Tom Hanks.

Sunday’s theme will be drawing emotional boundaries, practicing not getting too wrapped up in problems that don’t impact ourselves or our communities.

This is a day to avoid drama at all costs or any petty arguments.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's free tarot card reading for Sunday, August 16, 2020.

Free tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Aries, the Seven of Pentacles comes forward to predict your day.

This isn’t a time to think in the short-term. Don’t involve yourself in petty arguments with people you don’t expect to see in your future.

There’s too much that you’re working on to get worked up over people who won’t even be there when you meet victory.

Focus on your path, keep your guard up, and your boundaries strong.

There’s no point in getting riled up because someone who isn’t worth your time or energy.

Don’t sacrifice your peace for someone who is meaningless.

Spend your day occupying yourself with the big plans you have for the future instead.

Free tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

Taurus, the Six of Pentacles comes forward to predict your day. Instead of inserting yourself in quarrels that arise with people around you, offer your best advice, or treat your friends in stress to a nice lunch.

Try to help through generosity instead of being the middle person in arguments.

It is not your job to resolve the problem, but you can help the people you care about by offering a listening ear and your valuable time.

Give your time to people who have already earned it.

This is also to note, that if someone wouldn’t do the same for you, ask yourself if you’re really okay with doing so much for them.

Free tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Gemini, the Two of Cups comes forward to predict your day. Work with those who are close to your heart on Sunday.

Try to listen to what your partner is saying, this Sunday, instead of fighting back.

It is important to work together to tackle the problems instead of arguing with each other. After all, it’s you against the world, not you against each other.

This card speaks to harmony in your relationships, but if troubles do arise, the emotional depth to be able to work together to resolve your conflicts instead of placing blame on one another.

Don’t fear not agreeing; no pair completely agree on everything. Accept and embrace each other’s differences.

Free tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

Cancer, The Fool comes forward to predict your day. You can expect to feel taken advantage of by new acquaintances and relationships that you’re making.

While this card doesn’t denote the end of the relationship, it will be a learning curve for you and a lesson you shouldn’t forget.

While it was likely an unintentional mistake upon the other party it does speak to who they are and their character.

You don’t have to dismiss bad behavior and manners for flightiness. Take a mental note of all that you’re learning from this experience.

If you do choose to end the relationship, remember this when you go on to make new connections.

Free tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Leo, the Queen of Cups comes forward to predict your day. Your emotions will be well-balanced for you to be able to navigate through any conflict without losing your cool.

While typically you might boil over easily, you will be able to stay calm no matter what arises.

This might be attributed to the fact you’ve felt these troubles coming intuitively and subconsciously you have been preparing for this moment.

In fact, you might already be able to forgive the people who are planning on doing you wrong, feeling compassionate, and understanding the reasons behind their actions.

This will be especially true if you're an empath, Leo.

Free tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Virgo, The High Priestess comes forward to predict your day. It is important to listen to your insight this Sunday.

This is a call to be aware of how your body reacts to others, the messages that are becoming clear from the universe and your ancestors, and any warning bells going off in your head around others.

Your intuition will be your biggest superpower, and on Sunday, will be able to help you prevent yourself from getting caught up in the drama that doesn’t even involve you.

Don’t be afraid to cancel plans if you’re not feeling so sure about talking to that person. You don’t even need a reason, just listen to your natural psychic insight.

Free tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Libra, the Five of Wands comes forward to predict your day. This speaks to a day where you will be butting heads with those around you.

This will be a day of conflict and major disagreements within your inner circle.

This is because everyone around you, including yourself, are having trouble expressing themselves and what they each want.

It’s likely you are all on the same page already, but unable to communicate effectively to understand that you’re in agreement.

This energy is tiring and frustrating and you may not be able to get your point across on Sunday.

If you don’t have the mental stamina or focus to have to defend yourself, try to keep to yourself.

Free tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Temperance

Scorpio, Temperance comes forward to predict your day. Take your time for communication and interaction in moderation.

Don’t overexert yourself to please everyone around you.

You need to reserve some of that energy for yourself so you have the space to create and magic your magic happen.

This will take having to practice some patience that you don’t realize you already have.

Do everything in moderation; this is not a day to be overly indulgent or spend too much time doing things you’re not supposed to do.

Stay focused on the task at hand, get your work done, and then reserve some time for play.

Free tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ace of Cups

Sagittarius, Ace of Cups comes forward to predict your day. This predicts a new love coming into your life that is distracting you from the small problems that frustrate you or make you feel unfulfilled at times.

This energy, be it a new friend, relationship, or even a passion, will take your heart and mind places you can’t even begin to imagine.

You don’t have to stay put in the troubles that are arising, you are the captain of your ship and you can steer clear from the drama.

Don’t succumb to other people’s misery. Draw your boundaries and go towards love instead of stepping down into pettiness.

Free tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Capricorn, the Five of Swords comes forward to predict your day.

Sunday will be a day of strife as problems will present themselves and try to take you down.

You’re well equipped with the discipline that you need to fight this...however, it’s important to note that in this mindset you are prepared to win at any price.

Try to think before you act. While you may get your way, you may lose out on opportunities that the future was preparing for you.

Think before you act. Your competition is fierce this Sunday

You will win out against them, but make sure there’s honor in the game you’re playing and that you don’t stoop to someone else’s level.

Free tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Four of Swords

Aquarius, the Four of Swords comes forward to predict your day. This is a call to avoid all drama that arises; and instead, choose yourself. You need to relax.

The world will not fall apart if you take one day to yourself to rehabilitate your mind and put your thoughts at ease.

You need to make space for yourself instead of extending your energy to everyone around you.

If you don’t make the decision to take rest for yourself, the universe might find a way to keep you at peace anyway; however, this may come with taking away one of your opportunities.

Take this time to meditate on your actions and your place in the world.

Free tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Judgement

Pisces, Judgement comes forward to predict your day. Sunday might be a day your inner calling comes out.

This might come after the resolution of a disagreement where what you want becomes more clear than it ever has been before.

This is calling you towards new answers that have been lying dormant in you all along.

This card can denote that due to this you will be experiencing a rebirth, feeling new life in every breath you take instead of being weighed down by the negatives of the world.

Use your best judgment when taking action on Sunday; don’t resort to old ways just because they’re comfortable.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.