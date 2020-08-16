Free Tarot Reading, August 17, 2020

Your free tarot card reading is here!

Your free tarot card reading is here for Monday, August 17, 2020, for all zodiac signs.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo, and the Moon leaves Cancer to enter Leo. The New Moon in Leo perfects on August 18.

What will your free tarot card reading predict for you?

Monday's numerology arrives with the energy of a Life Path Number 2 — The Harmonizer.

It's a great day to set an intention for balance in your life and to use this energy to harness more peace, tranquility and stillness.

Famous Life Path 2s include Madonna, Kanye West, Tim Burton and Emma Watson.

Giving people feedback is a theme for your free tarot reading on Monday, especially with the Moon in Leo.

You will be subject to hear feedback from your community, but this can also come with criticism that you’re not ready to hear.

Monday's tarot cards denote the advice to take when you get back your progress report. Those with Major Arcana cards should note that these futures are even more likely to occur.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's free tarot card reading for Monday, August 17, 2020.

Free tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Strength

Aries, Strength comes to predict your day. The feedback you’re open to receiving on Monday will only help you grow.

You might have been looking for some answers to some of the big questions you’ve had in life.

This has caused a period of stagnation where you didn’t know where to go next. Today you can expect to find the missing piece of your puzzle through communication with others.

Be open to growing, knowing that what you may hear can be difficult, but it is only leading to make you stronger.

Don’t be afraid of the answers that lie ahead of you today, they serve your higher purpose and will help you blossom into the next stage in your life.

Free tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Empress

Taurus, The Empress comes to predict your day. Today you will have abundance in all that you do and all that you have.

You will be very fertile in the actions you take, able to create the life you wish to be living.

This speaks to being able to manifest your great desires and wishes. Expect the people around you to be supporting your ideas and giving you solid criticism about what they appreciate about you.

If you’re into beauty, this is a great day to invest extra time into appearances.

If you’ve been saving a special makeup look today is a great day to test it out. This is also a great call to get into nature if you can today to reconnect and center.

Free tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Gemini, the Knight of Pentacles comes to predict your day. This denotes that you will be receiving some criticism that will be tough to hear, but in the end, it will make you work harder for the goals you set for yourself.

Focus on finding a new routine to fall into that increases your productivity rather than limiting it.

This is a day best spent conservatively; not spending a lot of money, not being at extremes in your emotions.

Limit yourself and your emotions and find some solid ground to stand on.

Take things as they come, fully completing the task at hand knowing that you did your best before moving on to the next problem that arises.

Free tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

Cancer, the Knight of Wands comes to predict your day. You can expect the feedback that you hear today to inspire you to take action in your life and go forward by being a better person than you were yesterday.

This will reignite your passion that may have died out over the past few weeks, giving you the drive you needed to kickstart your life.

You can expect a rush of energy today with all that you do, moving with gusto and force in every move you make.

Take time today to go on an adventure and explore the world, this is not a day to stay indoors or keep to yourself.

Work with the community around you to uncover what you’re meant to do next.

Free tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

Leo, the Eight of Swords comes to predict your day.

You might not be perceptive of hearing what people want to help you with today, feeling bound to your old ways, and unwilling to remove your own blindfold to see the reality.

The truth is that in doing this, you’re binding yourself to a lower vibrational pull, which won’t help you grow, manifest, or create.

While there may be outside influences keeping you restricted to this belief system, it’s ultimately you in the end who has complete control over what you do.

Give the power back to yourself to be able to listen to valid feedback in which you’ll be able to grow. Don’t hide from your highest potential.

Free tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Virgo, The Hermit comes to predict your day. The feedback you’re looking for doesn’t come from anyone but yourself.

This comes from a day of soul searching and reflecting inward over the latest moments in your life and how it connects with your greater being.

You don’t need to listen to outside influences about what you should do because the answer lies within.

Don’t fear digging deeper into your internal truths, take comfort in bringing them to light and exposing them.

While this may be one of the harder things you’ve had to do in your life, this is guaranteed to be one of the more rewarding experiences in your life, and you’ll come out wiser for it.

Free tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Libra, The Hierophant comes to predict your day. This is a calling to reconnect with your spiritual beliefs and practices today; if you don’t have any, then stick to your morals and values.

Prioritize your fundamental beliefs above all. This card may be coming forward because you’ve felt disconnected from spirit lately and aren’t behaving in ways that truly reflect who you are.

You’ve fallen out of touch with your most divine self and you want to reconnect and get that back.

Spend time today praying, meditating, or servicing your higher good. This is also a great day to create some structure in your life or getting on a schedule.

Free tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Wheel of Fortune

Scorpio, the Wheel of Fortune comes to predict your day. While you might be expecting to get some harsh criticism, you instead will be receiving some praise for your efforts.

Don’t be fearing being scolded so much that you miss out on your reward. Your luck is quickly changing and your ideas are supported by the universe.

You can go forward with bravery and confidence, knowing that Spirit has your back.

If you’ve been experiencing turbulence in your life you can start to expect things to start balancing out.

Take faith in knowing that luck is on our side and stop hiding out of fear. You shine too bright to hide.

Free tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

Sagittarius, the Page of Pentacles comes to predict your day. Today is a great day to practice manifestation as anything you desire can come to reality simply by putting messages out for the universe to hear.

Be open and receptive to receiving today. This comes presenting a financial opportunity or new employment opportunities that you didn’t previously have access to.

Be open to the feedback you hear today as it may motivate you to finally take the leap towards what you really want instead of what you have been conditioned to want.

Doorways are opening and your wallet is about to get a little fatter today.

Free tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Capricorn, the Seven of Wands comes to predict your day. Today comes with some challenges as you’re competing for your place in the world today.

This will be a high-stress day as you go into battle, however, you can expect that towards the end of the day you will receive some feedback on whether or not you’ve won your daily battles.

Be open to this critique even if it’s negative. Although it may not be helpful to you for today you can expect it to create a better future for you to come.

Not everything you receive today will be useful for this moment but be sure to save any advice you receive for later on in your journey.

Free tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Justice

Aquarius, Justice comes to predict your day. What is coming is based upon the energy that you’ve been putting into the universe.

If you’ve been compassionate towards others or working diligently towards your goals you can expect karmic rewards, praise, and great feedback from those you are close to today, making you feel secure and firm in who you are.

However, if you’ve been playing mischievous games, the universe will also be fair in playing it’s games right back with you, leaving you high and dry.

The universe is revealing its truths today and whether you are the victor or villain in this is entirely based on your previous actions taken.

Free tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

Pisces, the Nine of Swords comes to predict your day. A message from the universe can be expected to be delivered today, however, this comes in the least pleasant of ways.

You may be plagued with nightmares and anxieties today, calling upon a warning that your guides are trying to present you with to avoid catastrophe.

While this is likely to be over-dramatic and the chaos ahead is not something to be losing sleep over, it is important that you listen carefully to the overall message and tones of these channeled messages to see what they are trying to protect you from having to face.

