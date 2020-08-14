Free Tarot Reading, August 15, 2020

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Cancer.

Your free tarot card reading is here for Saturday, August 15, 2020 for all zodiac signs.

The Sun spends the day in the zodiac sign of Leo. The waning crescent Moon spends the day in intuitive Cancer.

What will your free tarot card reading predict for you?

Saturday's numerology is a Life Path Number 9 — The Humanitarian. Your free tarot card reading will help guide your zodiac sign down this path of helping others.

Today’s theme will be to rely on the things that make you feel safe. This is a call to create your sanctuary and create peace in your home.

This can come after a time of some intensity leaving you feeling like you must demand that people respect your boundaries and retreat to have a respite from the chaos of the world.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's free tarot card reading for Saturday, August 15, 2020.

Free tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Aries, the Two of Swords predicts your day. This card comes forward causing you conflict and distress as you’re indecisive of how to draw your own boundaries and create safety. You don’t feel at peace because you are blindly looking away from the reality of your situation.

If you take the blindfold off you might be able to make a better sense of your direction and which path you want to lead yourself down.

It isn’t going to be easy to make the decisions that will follow the clarity that hits you today, however, it is necessary if you want to make any moves towards a better future. While it may be hard now, it won’t be hard forever.

Free tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Taurus, the Page of Swords predicts your day. You’re feeling restless mentally. You might be experiencing intrusive or racing thoughts.

You can’t shut your mind off. While usually, this motivates you to do more for yourself, today this is making you feel unsafe or unable to rest throughout your day.

Challenge the noise in your head with an affirmation or mantra to pull you from the negative thoughts.

The best way to challenge this mental space is to talk it out. Phone a friend, call your therapist, write an email to someone you miss.

You don’t have to be isolated and alone with the darkness in your head.

Free tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The World

Gemini, The World predicts your day. This is bringing on the ending of a long process, something you’ve had to invest a lot of your energy into, and more than likely is resulting in a success.

Take today to rejoice in the fact that you not only tried your best but you ended up receiving what you deserved based on your energy.

You’re allowed to celebrate your accomplishments before you go to start the next great adventure.

You can find security in being sure in yourself and rejoicing in all the wonder that you are. Take the day to be proud of yourself and how far you’ve come since the beginning of your journey.

Free tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Cancer, the Nine of Pentacles predicts your day. This is a day that you can practice gratitude and grounding to reassure yourself that you have everything you need to feel whole and safe.

While you might want more from life (and who doesn’t) you’re being distracted by superficial dreams.

Focus instead on the accomplishments you’ve already made, the property and investments you have currently, and the people in your life who have stayed by your side through it all.

You did this, on your own, pushing yourself when there was no one else to motivate you. Be proud of yourself, Cancer, you’re making big moves.

Free tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Leo, the Nine of Cups predicts your day. This speaks to all your wishes being granted. Today you will not only feel secure but you will be able to relax in all the rewards from your hard efforts.

Be able to make peace with yourself and note how hard you’ve been working.

This is speaking to your wishes being granted no matter how grandiose they may seem. Dream big, Leo.

This is a great day for your visions to be brought into reality. Envision the home and sanctuary you wish to be in and relish in it.

Free tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

Virgo, the Eight of Pentacles predicts your day. This is a call to keep working diligently towards your goals honing in your skill and harnessing your potential.

You are creating success for the future, but for now, you must stick to working slowly and steadily in your craft. There are better days ahead where you can harvest all the seeds you’re planting.

For today, focus on how you can better your creative skills, ask yourself how you can better yourself and your art and practice.

No matter how well you’re doing now there is always room for improvement. Don’t block off your growth by being lazy, don’t allow yourself to get too comfortable.

Free tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

Libra, Judgement predicts your day. This is letting you know that in order to create safety and peace of mind you must use your third eye and listen to who you should trust based on your intuition and the way your body reacts to each person in your life.

If you’re getting inclinations that something is off, it’s likely because it is. You should be listening to your subconscious and the messages it wishes to deliver to you.

You don’t have to fear the ending of relationships that feel uneasy to you, although they are coming. However, this is just making room for new connections to blossom, making you feel alive again.

Free tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Scorpio, the King of Cups predicts your day. This is coming through with emotional intelligence and maturity.

This is a good sign for those looking to feel more relaxed and secure as this will be providing you with peace of mind, expelling any high stress or anxiety from your mind.

With this will come an increase in your emotions; be sure you’re pouring out as much as you’re pouring into yourself.

This is a day that you will want to be compassionate, not cruel, to those around you. Have an open heart and help others on their path.

This is a day you can expect good community support and people who make you feel safe.

Free tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Sagittarius, Ten of Cups predicts your day. This card speaks to bliss in your life, complete and total happiness with those you hold near and dear to your heart.

You don’t have to fret today as the universe has your back and is rewarding you with a full heart and a smile across your face.

This is a good day, the Ten of Cups being one of the best omens in the deck.

You can rest knowing that it is good in your life and there will continue to be many blessings coming your way for the future.

Your future is secure, your home life will be happy. Relax, Sagittarius. You don’t need to run away, you can embrace the comfort.

Free tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Capricorn, the Seven of Pentacles predicts your day. Focus on your financial security for today and make investments in your future.

Try to set aside some money that you will need eventually rather than spending frivolously today, especially if money is coming in casually right now.

Hold onto your savings. Even if you’ve been working hard for a long time and would just like to treat yourself for today, it’s best to hold onto your wallet and not make the expense.

You can, of course, no ill will come of it for today. However, it may take you away from opportunities that are beginning to come into your life and take away a much bigger desire than the temptation today.

Free tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Aquarius, the Ten of Pentacles predicts your day. This is a calling to start putting away savings for family expenses to come.

This card is speaking to legacy, a great influx to come your way that will help sustain future generations and your community.

However, you must be able to think long-term and not simply at the moment.

This is a call to reassess your goals for what the future holds and ask what mark you want to make on the world?

Research what you have to do to leave your impact and seek what investments must be made to make your soul’s true purpose a reality.

Free tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

Pisces, the Nine of Swords predicts your day. This card comes to question your faith and see how resilient you are.

Rest up as much as you can and reserve your energy for the important tasks you must complete today rather than expanding your energy on frivolous threats.

It is important that you stay as strong as you can be today and support yourself despite the blows you may have received recently.

This is going to make you question what you believe in, your fundamentals, your core beliefs. Stay strong through this, Pisces. You will come out the other side stronger than before.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.