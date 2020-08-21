Venus In Leo One Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs

Venus in Leo is about passion and purpose.

Your Venus in Leo tarot card reading is here for all zodiac signs. Venus will enter Leo on September 6, 2020 through October 2, 2020.

Venus will enter Leo while the Sun (the ruler of Leo) is in the zodiac sign of Virgo.

Here's what Venus in Leo has in store for your zodiac sign per astrology and the tarot.

Venus in Leo may be the astrological transit where you may need affection and attention more than you typically do.

You want to be acknowledged for the work you’re doing and all the energy you put into the movements you make.

However, once this happens, you’re not quite sure how to take the compliments or even criticisms given to you.

You’re going to receive feedback from your efforts and you’re unsure how to process them, whether they’re good or bad.

It’s important to note that any feedback you receive during Venus in Leo when the Sun is in Virgo. You should be taken seriously to help you grow.

If you’re complimented, use it to identify your strengths and invest more time into building that trait to a place of confidence.

If you’re criticized, recognize if the feedback is used to hurt you or not (most likely it won’t be).

If it isn’t meant to make you feel bad, process the critique, and ask yourself how you can work on making this weakness a strength.

Here's a tarot card reading for Venus in Leo, by zodiac sign:

Venus in Leo tarot card reading for Aries — Seven of Cups

Aries, the Seven of Cups predicts that when Venus is in Leo your zodiac sign will have lots of opportunities.

However, some of the things being presented to you are much more whimsical and nonsensical.

While they can be cool paths to follow, look inward and ask yourself if they really benefit you or are they eating up your time.

It’s important to note that you should take things one at a time and not bite off more than you can chew.

While there’s a lot coming your way, don’t scatter your forces to take it all on at once.

Go through opportunities as they come and don’t be afraid to discard any ideas that come up that don’t fit your path.

Venus in Leo tarot card reading for Taurus — King of Wands

Taurus, the King of Wands foreshadows that during Venus in Leo your zodiac sign will be stepping into your own and becoming the leader you are organically, without force.

Venus in Leo will be where your visions will be widely received and understood

This is an exciting time for your zodiac sign. It’s not every day your ideas are heard with so much intent! Your journey has only just begun.

You can expect to have some backing for the ideas you want to develop and the roads you want to follow.

This can be partly due to how loyal you’ve been to your community.

Now they want to see you thrive, holding down the fort as you have for them in their time of need. You deserve this, Taurus. Step into your light.

Venus in Leo tarot card reading for Gemini — Six of Wands

Gemini, the Six of Wands predicts that you’re leading your community and friends into victory.

This is a card that denotes high honor and respect for the actions that your zodiac sign have taken during Venus in Leo season.

It is important to take some time to recognize the progress you have made, how far you’ve come from the days where you had to fight so hard to be where you are today.

Even if you haven’t crossed the finish line yet you have made amazing strides in bettering your life, no matter how big or small the steps so far have been.

Once you have seen this growth, you can expect a rise in your self-confidence.

Venus in Leo tarot card reading for Cancer — Temperance

Cancer, Temperance foreshadows that you’ll need to make your decisions using moderation.

You can’t keep filling your cup if you’re pouring everything out and you can’t hold onto everything without pouring back into the universe, or at least your community.

It is important to create balance in your life during Venus in Leo.

As you create this balance, you might find yourself at more peace than you are on other days, learning major lessons of patience in the lessons that are coming your way during this Venus in Leo transit.

However, through all of the things you are better understanding, you are also finding your place in the world.

Venus in Leo tarot card reading for Leo — Six of Cups

Leo, the Six of Cups predicts that Venus in Leo may be where your zodiac sign might be more reflective of memories of the past, including your childhood and adolescence.

You may find your biggest inspiration from the innocence of your youth.

It is important to note that the child you were still living within you; this is your inner child.

You can honor them during Venus in Leo by asking them to be your critic and allow them to tell you the areas of your life they’re proud to see and where in life they wish you could do more for them.

Your inner child doesn’t ask for much and serving them will bring you to your highest version of self.

Venus in Leo tarot card reading for Virgo — Nine of Swords

Virgo, the Nine of Swords foreshadows this Venus in Leo season filling you with night terrors that wake you up from a dead sleep to bring you terrifying thoughts.

You may feel in anguish with this, unable to cope with the nightmares that are plaguing you.

This is because there is a deeper message in your subconscious that is not being heard while you are awake; it is trying to find you in your sleep and haunting you with mistakes of your past.

This can cause some unrest. Instead of fearing, try facing these nightmares head-on and approach them trying to better understand the messages coming to you.

Venus in Leo tarot card reading for Libra — Four of Wands

Libra, the Four of Wands predicts happiness and a time of reunion that your zodiac sign may have been hoping for.

This is a call for celebration! Under this Venus in Leo transit is an opportune time to reestablish your relationships and hear all the reasons these people who have been gone have missed you so much in your absence.

As you go forth, you can relax knowing that this reunion is what is best for you, calling you into a happier and more excited version of yourself.

As you unite with the community around you, feel the joy that this is exactly where you are meant to be in life today.

Venus in Leo tarot card reading for Scorpio — Three of Wands

Scorpio, the Three of Wands foreshadows Venus in Leo is a time where your zodiac sign may want to move on from an existing relationship and the older ways that are holding you back.

You are looking out onto the horizon wondering what is next for you, what journeys lie ahead, and are waiting for you to come to explore them.

Venus in Leo marks the time to move forward.

Take any feedback that you receive during this new Venus transit to only propel you into that forward momentum, moving you into the next chapters of your life.

There is so much more life to be uncovered and discovered through your eyes. Don’t be stuck in a stagnancy that only holds you back.

Venus in Leo tarot card reading for Sagittarius — Justice

Sagittarius, Justice comes forward to predict a time where karma is in full effect.

The actions you take during this time when Venus is in Leo will follow your zodiac sign.

You may want to ask yourself what energy you’re putting out into the universe and if you would be happy if it came back to you and was reciprocated.

Be sure that you’re working hard and for the right reasons, otherwise any ill-intent you may have in the actions you take may come back to haunt you.

This card is also a good omen for any Sagittarians who may be finding themselves in a legal bind right now, for those issues to be resolved.

Venus in Leo tarot card reading for Capricorn — Three of Pentacles

Capricorn, the Three of Pentacles foreshadows that this is a wonderful transit to work on business collaborations.

Be open and receptive to the feedback that those you admire give you; they only wish to see your zodiac sign grow and succeed.

However, while you may be receiving some criticism, expect to feel a lot more recognition for your hard work and efforts and be supported in the ideas you have to better your future and to grow.

Don’t be hard on yourself for not knowing everything you need to during Venus in Leo season.

You are still developing your skills to become the best version of yourself that you possibly can put forward.

Venus in Leo tarot card reading for Aquarius — The Hermit

Aquarius, The Hermit tarot card predicts that Venus in Leo season is where your zodiac sign is best left to be introspective and critique yourself to figure out how you can grow into the best person you can be.

No one else can provide the feedback you need to better your life more than yourself.

You never responded well to other people’s opinions of yourself. Instead of staying in stagnancy, why not look internally and ask yourself what changes you can make to your life to be happier?

To be more successful? To feel free and to be the fierce individual you always have been? You owe that much to yourself.

Venus in Leo tarot card reading for Pisces — Six of Swords

Pisces, the Six of Swords foreshadow that Venus in Leo will be where you’ll have to take a long journey to uncover what you really want out of life.

This might feel like the calm after the storm where you have to collect yourself and see where life's taking you next.

You have overcome so many hardships in your life and now you’re making the effort to move forward.

Be open to what people have to say today, but be cautious not to lose yourself in the feedback you receive.

You are in a delicate space and it may be hard to hear what people have to say, but take it for face value and ask yourself how you can grow upon this.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.