Free Tarot Reading, August 10, 2020

Monday's free tarot card reading brings with it the energy of a Sun in Leo.

Today’s Waning Gibbous moon is in the sign of Taurus.

This is calling for stability that is simply not presenting itself right now.

Once you embrace that you can’t control the changes in your life then you can move forward with more grounding and understanding.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's free tarot card reading for Monday, August 10, 2020.

Free tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Aries, the Four of Cups denotes that you’re feeling rather dissatisfied and bored today.

You need to be more observant or you will miss the opportunities you want the most being presented to you in subtle ways.

This might be because you’re fearing the stagnation that has been keeping you stuck standing still in space.

While you can find motivation by daydreaming about a better future, be cautious that you’re not spending too much time with your head in the clouds to the point that you miss out on real-life on things you’d rather be doing.

Free tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Taurus, the Seven of Cups comes through to tell you that the universe sees how much is being thrown your way.

You might be overwhelmed by how much is in front of you.

While many of the things you’re facing are opportunities, there are a lot of must-do things on your to-do list that have felt rather daunting.

Don’t fear tackling everything all at once. Take things piece by piece and break them down over time.

Rome wasn’t built in a day and you’re not likely going to solve every problem in your life today. Take it slow.

Free tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Gemini, the Nine of Pentacles denotes that today will be a day of major successes for you.

This is an optimal time to start working on the home improvements you have saved on your Pinterest board.

This can also be seen as a great day to make financial investments, such as purchasing a new home, signing a lease, or buying a new vehicle.

You might fear that by making these commitments you are agreeing to a life you don’t want to live.

If you feel this way then be sure to set sights for exactly what you want and stop servicing other people first.

Free tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

Cancer, the King of Pentacles speaks to a day of success and strong business ventures for you.

You have been seeking stability and this might be the moment you start to feel your feet firmly planted on the ground, demanding that you create the balance you so desperately crave.

You might fear that you’re not doing enough or working enough to better yourself.

This card comes through to tell you that you are absolutely doing enough and if you’re still fearing that you aren’t, then do more.

You are in total control of your financial future.

Free tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Justice

Leo, Justice denotes that karma will be in full effect today.

If you have been putting good into the universe, working hard, and staying true to yourself you can expect your wishes to be fulfilled today and to feel a nice respite from the chaos of your life.

If you’re fearing that you haven’t been following the best path, don’t fear making the changes you wish to make to become who you want to be.

This is a great day if you are dealing with any legal matters for the outcome of your situation to go in your favor.

Free tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

Virgo, the Ace of Swords comes through to tell you that today is for new beginnings.

This comes from fully recognizing the reality you’re living in. Once you have accepted these truths that have been hard to face, you will be an unstoppable force.

You may have feared facing your reality because it does come with loss and can lead you to feel an intense hatred in your life.

However, it does you no good to hide away from this. How will you ever be able to follow the roads you’re meant to travel if you don’t look at the truth surrounding you?

Free tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Libra, the King of Cups denotes a day where your clarity will bring you peace and grounding.

This is a day you can lead with a wise mind, calm emotions, and a good understanding of the world around you.

While you are deeply rooted in your emotions today you may find yourself getting stuck in the past; don’t allow the fear of your past failures to hold you back.

Allow yourself to propel forward with the gained wisdom you have earned along the way. You are in control of the situation, not the demons in your mind.

Free tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Judgement

Scorpio, Judgement comes forth to predict a day of rebirth and awakening.

This is a day that you can rise up to accomplish your achievements.

Good fortune is on your side, and you will have the luck to move forward to the opportunities presenting themselves.

This is a calling that you cannot and should not ignore.

If you do, you could be facing your biggest fear and lose everything you have been working so hard for.

This is calling you to a life-changing transformation that you cannot refuse; go forward and claim what’s yours.

Free tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Empress

Sagittarius, The Empress denotes a day of creative abundance.

This card predicts that for today you will have all the motivation and inspiration to create the life you’ve been wanting to live.

This card is in your favor. You may fear that in your life you are never noticed for the natural marvels of your raw and authentic personality.

Today you can take comfort in knowing that the stars are aligned so that you will be recognized in your truest, most authentic form and appreciated for the beauty within you. Be prepared to be noticed.

Free tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Capricorn, The Hermit predicts a day where you would do the best being on your own, working in your independent nature to be more introspective on how your life is going and where you want it to lead you.

You may be fearing the loneliness that this might bring on.

While that fear is only natural, it is important to know that this kind of soul-searching calls for complete independence of outside influence.

Soon enough you will be able to talk with others about the life-changing breakthroughs you’re having in your mind.

Free tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Aquarius, The Hierophant comes denotes a day of reclaiming your spiritual space.

You need a day to surrender your power to something bigger than yourself; your god(s), the universe, who you will be tomorrow.

Know that just for today you can take note that the universe and all its magic has your back.

You might be afraid that by expressing your spirituality or going toward a tradition that makes you feel better is conformity.

You can still express yourself in traditional ways and still be authentically and uniquely yourself.

Free tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Pisces, the Page of Cups predicts a day where you can let yourself be sensitive without feeling like you’re not enough.

Today is a prime time to let your inner child come out to play for a little while. You may fear that people will call you soft or that you’re too sensitive.

You’re just a dreamer, and today you’re letting your dreams take you down a wondrous path filling you with awe and glory.

Do not fear your large, sensitive emotions that may come up when thinking about your past. Embrace them.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.