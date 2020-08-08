Free Tarot Reading, Sunday, August 9, 2020

What do the tarot cards say about your Sunday?

Your free tarot card reading is here for Sunday, August 9, 2020 for all zodiac signs.

What will your free tarot card reading predict for you?

Sunday's free tarot card reading brings with it the energy of a Sun in Leo.

On Sunday, the Moon will spend most of the day in the zodiac sign of Aries, which may leave you feeling like you need to speed up your process and get your work and ideas done quicker.

But by nightfall, the Moon in Taurus will encourage all zodiac signs to slow down and relax. So, don't overexert your energy.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's free tarot card reading for Sunday, August 9, 2020.

Free tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: King of Swords

Aries, the King of Swords denotes that you are as mentally sharp as you can be today.

You will be leaning more towards rationalism rather than your emotions. Your craving to have some authority over your day and the people you encounter; you would like a chance to be in charge.

You may be fearing what being overly rational will bring to you, but rest assured, you won’t be too cold to face what you must.

Keep your cool and stay as disciplined as you can be today. Rule with your head, not your heart, and you will see results today.

Free tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

Taurus, the Ace of Wands comes through to say that you are coming through a major roadblock and breaking through on the other side with a creative or new drive.

Go towards the new ideas that have been inspiring you, not the old traditions that have been holding you back.

You might fear this new beginning, that you’re not enough to accomplish what you are setting your goals to be.

Do not worry, as your ideas are bright and radiant. If they’re enough to motivate you to be who you always wanted to be, then that means they are enough.

Free tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Gemini, The Lovers denotes that you are feeling very in tune with your interpersonal relationships today, especially those you both love and lust for.

Your mind is set on staying connected with the people who matter most to you, or the people you want to manifest into your life.

You might be fearing that you’ll forever be alone, but this card reveals itself to tell you that love is coming, it’s just on its own time.

Your passion should be what leads you today, letting it take the reins and guiding you forward.

Free tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Empress

Cancer, The Empress comes forward to say that today you will be leading with maternal energy, radiating with love, and care for those around you.

With this compassionate nature, you will be able to accomplish the goals you set for yourself today. You don’t need to compromise any of your softness to do so, as you may be fearing.

Some situations require fierce energy; this does not. Feel free to let your guard down and allow your heart and intuition to guide you.

Give yourself the reassurance you need to know that you can accomplish what you set out to do.

Free tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Leo, the Two of Swords comes forward to tell you that you are facing a lot of choices and challenges today, where you are unaware of which direction to follow for the best optimal results.

You want to know that you’re making the right decision to lead you on the path to victory.

You fear that you will make the wrong choice and will have to suffer the consequences of this, forcing yourself and those you love to have to pay for making the wrong choice.

Both of these options present a great path for you in the future. You will make the right decision.

Free tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Virgo, the Ten of Pentacles denotes that today you will be working on the foundation to build a better future.

This speaks to a family business that you can pass down generations after you or a legacy that you’re working to leave behind.

You might worry that this will speak to traditions that you don’t exactly believe in or want to inflict on others, but rest assured that you will create exactly what you need without it being overwhelming for future people to have to step into.

Today your finances will be enough to start planning ahead.

RELATED: 4 Ways Of Using The Power Of Manifestation To Get What You Want In Life

Free tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Libra, The Chariot comes forward to represent your drive, as today you will be highly motivated to move forward in your life.

You want nothing more than high recognition for all that you’ve been working towards, and to be fair it isn’t asking much after all the work you’ve poured into your investments.

You may fear that your motivations may be from ill intention or fear that you may be too revenge oriented.

Let these things motivate you without fueling you, allowing you to remember how far you’ve come from the days you had nothing.

Free tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Scorpio, the Four of Pentacles denotes that you will be holding on to the things you care about tighter than you typically may hold a grasp.

You may be fearing that because of your past traumas that due to things being more difficult lately that you have to hold on for dear life, in fear that if you let go you may lose what you love forever. Although it may not be your intention, you’re coming off as possessive.

You don’t have to hoard every good thing in your life. Allow things to let themselves go if they no longer resonate with you, give them the freedom to do so.

Free tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Sagittarius, The Hierophant comes forward to show you that today you should stick to your traditions and spirituality.

You may be seeking answers during this time; if you surrender into your higher good, even if it’s just the best version of yourself, you may gain the wisdom you so seek.

You might fear that by calling upon the universe and sticking to a routine that you’re giving up your adventurous and wanderlust nature, switching to practicality.

You can have both, in moderation, as long as you set your mind to appreciate the good and bad in both practices!

Free tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Magician

Capricorn, The Magician denotes the power and influence you will be able to radiate today.

By utilizing your resourcefulness, you can enhance your skills and ability to gain the control you are seeking in your life.

You may be fearing that you can’t manifest the things you desire; after all the cards haven’t always been on your side in your life.

However, this denotes that you can create the magic you want. Don’t surrender hope as you are still performing the tricks to get you to be who you want to be.

Free tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Tower

Aquarius, The Tower speaks to a day of the destruction of what you know. The best thing that can come of today is by knowing that with this chaos and ruin will come a chance to rebuild again...hold on to that.

You may be fearing that you’re losing everything you have ever cared about, but this is just shedding the skin that doesn’t fit anymore, fleeing from the disaster as soon as it strikes instead of waiting for it to collapse upon you.

Don’t fear the awakening you must have to move to a better place in life.

Free tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

Pisces, the Ace of Pentacles denotes the beginning of something great for you. You are creating a solid foundation that you’ll be able to build upon in your future, a steadier income coming your way.

You may fear that the initial money flow will be small; it may very well be today! But that doesn’t mean that you’re not working for a better tomorrow to live in where you’ll be more secure.

Today will be a day of joy as long as you recognize that you’re only at the beginning of your journey and you stop comparing yourself with who you will be someday.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.