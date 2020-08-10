Your Tarot Card Reading & Weekly Love Horoscope For August 10 - 16, 2020, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

This week has many new love stories in the brew.

Here we are in the second week of August 2020 — that special year — ready for another weekly love horoscope and Tarot card reading.

As a whole, we're rolling with the punches this week. For some, it's going to be blissfully positive, and for others, we're going to see frustration and a few blind mistakes.

Some of the topics we've put on the back burner will beg for our attention again. If we've held off on "finding a romantic partner" for a while, it might be time for us to reconsider this in our lives. The pandemic put off many things and opportunities for us, but it certainly never killed off our desire to love and be loved.

This week has many new love stories in the brew. And many people will be spending more time than they wish for with their families. which can cause unrest and anxiety.

We'll all get by, and what's really good is that we really are getting by "as it is." We're getting used to this, and that means we're finding realistic, healthy ways to seek out love and romance, once again.

What does your Tarot card reading and weekly love horoscope have planned for your zodiac sign?

Aries (March 21 - April 19): 9 of Wands, reversed

This should be an interesting week for you, Aries.

A few mistakes being made are instantly righted and learned from. It's going to be that kind of week — you win some and you lose some, but you're in control of this.

And that's your lesson. It's one that specifically asks you to choose your battles well, as some are worth winning, while others are simply there to waste your precious time.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): 2 of Pentacles

Taurus, this week is going to have you making money, and enjoying it with a friend over dinner or over Zoom.

You'll be spending moolah this week and you're going to enjoy that time spent. The money you've made is yours to blow, and it's going to feel good.

Your biggest problem this week is going to be which meal or item to buy — this one, or that?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): 6 of Cups, reversed

You may want to kick yourself for falling in love, yet again, with the wrong person, Gemini.

While it may not end up as a tragic love story, you're still going to wonder what you saw in that person, and how on earth they came to misunderstand your words that intensely. So, be on the look out for serious miscommunication, though nothing that will lead to war.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Page of Pentacles

It's going to be a somewhat frivolous week for you, Cancer, as you'll be feeling quite able and willing to get all manner of projects done.

You'll be the go-to person on several people's list this week, and you'll be asked for advice. You come off as knowledgeable on certain subjects, and this week, your tribe will depend on your for answers.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): 2 of Cups

The Lovers "other" card, there's nothing like getting the forward-standing 2 of Cups when you want to know how your love life is going. In this case, Leo, it's going very, very well.

Expect this week to bring you and your partner closer together. It's a week where you'll be getting along with just about everyone in your life, so you might want to branch out a bit and get in touch with folks you haven't spoken with in a while.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Page of Swords

You might be feeling a bit competitive this week, Virgo, as there's someone else around you — at work, or at home — who is stealing the spotlight and getting all the attention.

If you find yourself cursing more than usual, it's because someone in your life has gotten under your skin and you're letting them take control. Do yourself a favor and forget this person; they mean nothing in the long run.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): 5 of Pentacles, reversed

You're about to experience some kind of delay in your household plans, Libra.

It's not a big deal, but whatever you had in mind, well... it's going to be put on hold for at least another week.

It's true that you have great intentions and that you planned on sharing the fruits of all your hard work with others, but it's not going to happen this week. Have patience; it's not tragic, just a small glitch in the universal process.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): 6 of Wands, reversed

You've been discovered, Scorpio!

What's meant by this is that you were hiding for a long time, trying to play down something you've done (whether good or bad), and this week is going to unveil to others what you've been hiding.

You can no longer wear the mask of deceit. Something in your life had to change, had to free you, and it's during this week that you'll be found out for what you've done in the past.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): 7 of Cups, reversed

Sagittarius, this may very well be the week where you declare to the world that you're sick and tired of being alone, and that you're now on the lookout for a mate.

You've had your heart broken, as we've all had, and you recognize that's part of the love contract: fall in love, feel the pain. Knowing this, you willingly plunge into the next romantic scenario. This week you will open yourself up to love again.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): 9 of Cups, reversed

You never paused even for a moment during this pandemic, Capricorn.

You made money straight through, and though you also took care to protect yourself from the virus, you worked like a dog for all the things you still care about.

Your home is... almost done, yet you will learn this week that something you want cannot be acquired, and that makes you angry. Fear not, it's just about waiting a little longer and working a little harder.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): 10 of Swords, reversed

You dodged a bullet this week, Aquarius.

You've had something on your mind, possibly a health issue. The good news is you're fine — there's nothing wrong with you.

If you have a test, it will come out negative this week. Anticipate overthinking and a little paranoia, and then when you get your good news, you can smile broadly and feel the gratitude for all that's come your way.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10): 10 of Pentacles

It's just go, go, go with you, Pisces, in all the positive ways we humans like to have it.

In love, you're set up; that department is working out for you. But in money? Wow, it's going to be a very materialistic week for you, and it's all good.

Expect packages in the mail, upticks in your bank account, and new interest in home projects. What you do this week works.

