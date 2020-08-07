Your love horoscope this Saturday encourages play!

Your daily love horoscope for August 8, 2020 is here with astrology predictions for all zodiac signs.

So much is in store for your zodiac sign on Saturday and your daily love horoscope.

Both the feminine and masculine energy forces that govern your daily love horoscope are in fire signs.

The Sun is in the fire zodiac sign of Leo, and the Moon is in the zodiac sign of Aries.

There's room for play and adventure for all who need it during today and tomorrow's daily love horoscope forecast.

Even though Venus is in the zodiac sign of Cancer, try not to get your hopes up too high about going in deep emotionally with the person that you love.

Days like this were not meant to wallow in our feelings, but instead to set them aside for a moment and let the inner child out to play!

Leo season lasts until August 19, but the Moon will enter Taurus on Sunday, so take the day off and explore the world with someone you love!

What does your daily love horoscope bring for you on Saturday?

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Saturday, August 08, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aries and this activates your personal development sector, and when it comes to love, you can strive to become the best relationship partner you can be.

The Sun harmonizes with the Moon today, so your mind and heart are aligned with one another. The way you act and the way you feel can be in tune with each other, and this can be super helpful when you want to be authentic.

The Moon squares Venus in Cancer today, and so it's really important to be yourself. You may feel a small desire to be people-please but this never takes you down the right path. Aim to be yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aries and this activates your hidden enemies sector and how they sabotage your efforts in having a good relationship.

Even the best partnerships have things that can undermine their closeness or intimacy. Keeping stock of what yours are is a good way to work toward improvement.

The Sun harmonizes with the Moon today, so you won't be arguing yourself out of the truth. When you see something you'll be able to confront the problem with your whole heart. It's a great time to address matters with your mate with clarity and objectivity.

The Moon squares Venus in Cancer today, so communicating from the heart feels so natural to you. You may be going through so many emotions and the intensity can be the reason why you want to share more openly.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aries and this activates your friendship sector. There are few things better than falling in love with your best friend or feeling like your significant other can is there for you no matter what.

The Sun harmonizes with the Moon today, and your sense of what is a friend and how one acts is aligned with one another.

You may feel passionate about this subject, today, and find it beneficial to talk about it and to explore what that might be like with your partner. It can be a great time to reconnect with each other and have fun doing so.

The Moon squares Venus in Cancer today, and it can make you feel good about investing in your home. It's a great day to buy something that brings a touch of class into your bedroom or living room. A choice piece of furniture or a comfy throw blanket can provide a fresh ambiance to your space making it romantic for you to enjoy.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aries and this activates your career and public sector, and this can give you the desire to work hard to get what you want from life and love.

The Sun harmonizes with the Moon today, and you may find your efforts and how they come across work out the way you want them to. You enjoy taking the lead and initiating your conversation or suggesting a short trip out for a walk or a drive.

The Moon squares Venus in Cancer today, and this can be a time that you feel strongly connected with your sensitive nature. You may find it easier to feel your inner voice. Spend some time with yourself, perhaps allow yourself some space so you can think and write what you have on your mind.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aries and this activates your personal philosophy and ability to learn and grow.

The Sun harmonizes with the Moon today, and you will find that you are a fast learner in love and can catch on to the body language of your mate. It can be a great day to flirt or to discover something new that your partner likes.

The Moon squares Venus in Cancer today, and your sentimental nature can come through strongly today. It's a great day to go through old photo albums and entertain yourself with sweet memories.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aries and this activates your shared resources and how you and your partner give toward one another.

The Sun harmonizes with the Moon today, and you may enjoy the act of giving and take with someone you love. You may find that you're both slightly competitive when it comes to pleasing one another; but taken to the extreme, jealously can result.

The Moon squares Venus in Cancer today, it's a great day to spend some time with a friend. Bake cookies together or have your favorite meal while watching a movie.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aries and this activates your partnerships and commitments.

The Sun harmonizes with the Moon today, and it can be a time when you desire to fall in love but also feel confused by the emotions that you're feeling. You may find your partner slightly unpredictable and it can be hard to feel like you can relax around your mate.

The Moon squares Venus in Cancer today, it's a great day to do something that is meaningful for you. Plan an upcoming event or start to put into place the details for the upcoming holidays that involve blending families.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aries and this activates your daily duties; the ones that you do yourself and those that are shared with a significant other.

The Sun harmonizes with the Moon today, and you may find it easy to get caught up in the feeling of love even if you're not sure where things are headed or if where you are right now is where you truly want to be.

The Moon squares Venus in Cancer today, and it's a great time to explore what you think you know about love and what you don't. Read articles on relationships or read up on the psychology of relationships.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aries and this activates your romance sector.

The Sun harmonizes with the Moon today, and you may find that it's easy to connect with the romantic side of love. You may sense the passion and purpose of it in your life and want to explore it for all it is worth.

The Moon squares Venus in Cancer today, and it's a great time to be more giving and kind with the people that you love. Perhaps you will recognize a need someone you love has and fulfill it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aries and this activates your family sector.

The Sun harmonizes with the Moon today, it can be hard to understand why you feel a certain way around your partner. Today, it may be necessary to look at your parents or your past to explore the roots of love and how you learned what loving someone feels like.

The Moon squares Venus in Cancer today, and it's a great time for you to invest time in a relationship. Be more intentional when with the one you love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aries and this activates your communication sector.

The Sun harmonizes with the Moon today, and you may find that communication is fast and quick. Your conversation can run at a fast-pace today and you may even have a few breaks in conversation, which can be confusing.

The Moon squares Venus in Cancer today, so add a little extra touch of love to the things you do today, especially if you're helping someone.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aries and this activates your personal possessions and what you want from your life sector.

The Sun harmonizes with the Moon today, and it can be easy to overspend on things that you think will bring your relationship happiness. You'll want to be sure that something you get is what you need and not just want.

The Moon squares Venus in Cancer today, so even if if it's harder to do, try to show your romantic nature and remain dedicated to your true self.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.