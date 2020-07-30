Free Tarot Reading, July 31, 2020, By Zodiac Sign

What does your tarot card predict for your zodiac sign?

Your free tarot card reading is here for Friday, July 31, 2020 for all zodiac signs.

What will your free tarot card reading predict for you?

Friday's free tarot card reading brings with it the energy of a Sun in Leo and The Sun tarot card.

Celebrities with these placements in their chart include Lucille Ball and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

People with these placements are natural-born leaders, meant to navigate their community away from harm.

The Sun in fiery Leo brings strength and courage to your free tarot card reading each day until August 19.

The entire month, focus on The Sun tarot card — it's a good time to be alive.

Leo season gives you the strength and courage to be authentic, in all your glory.

The waxing gibbous Moon in Capricorn transits the tenth solar house for the first time this Leo season.

The Moon in the sign of Capricorn brings up the Devil tarot card.

The Devil signals the temptation we all face to perceive things in a negative way, but you have control over what you believe!

When the Moon is in Capricorn it is a reminder not to take outside influence seriously, but to remember what we think of ourselves is what matters most.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's free tarot card reading for Friday, July 31, 2020.

Free tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

Aries, the Page of Wands brings you good news!

Friday will be full of optimistic wonder and childlike laughter.

This is a card bringing joy to you, plastering a wide smile on your glowing face!

Expect to hear the news you have been longing for through the grapevine.

If you spend a little time out of your head and phone up old friends for a chat you might find some inspiration from the people you call upon.

Enjoy a little conversation Friday. This is a day where the Leo Sun will bring out your extroverted side; just don’t forget to listen with intention.

Free tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Devil

Taurus, The Devil presents to you a slew of temptations.

This card tells us that this will be a day it is difficult to get dressed and go, let alone get out of bed.

It is much more your desire to shut your brain off for the day or succumb to unhealthy desires that you’ve been steering clear from.

You are worth more than your mind tells you that you are.

You don’t have to listen to the mean voices in your head (or in the real world) who are telling you that you’re not strong enough.

You are the bull! You are more powerful than you give yourself credit for in this situation. Don’t be afraid to silence those voices!

Free tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Strength

Gemini, Strength tells us that Friday you embody courage.

This card typically represents Leo, and it’s no surprise it’s been presented to you Friday.

You are embodying the energy of the Sun and leaning toward her light.

Take a minute to reflect on how radiant you are, how much you have endured, and how much stronger you are on the other side of your strife.

Gemini, every day you put your best foot forward and try your best; you’re a go-getter and you don’t surrender easily.

Soak up how awesome you are and use that self-love to fuel your daily drive.

Free tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Cancer, the Queen of Wands denotes that you’ve been growing a lot lately; perhaps Friday is the day you’re finally recognized for all the healthy changes you are making in your life.

You have been dedicated and loyal to your cause and it’s finally time you’re noticed for all your efforts.

You are the game-changer, shaking up the world, however, you’ve been in the background when making these moves.

Friday you can finally step into the light from out of the shadows and be congratulated for a job well done.

Free tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

Leo, the Two of Pentacles presents itself to represent the balance that you have been seeking in your life.

You’ve been juggling between making your money and living your life; at times it has felt all or nothing.

Friday, you will find the thread linking the two and be able to smoothly toggle between the two, seeing where they intertwine.

Although you may not see a big increase in your finances Friday, you can remind yourself that you’re further than where you’ve been.

Every day you will continue to fight for the balance between happiness and what must be done to survive.

Free tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Pentacles

Virgo, the Knight of Pentacles denotes that you have been working hard for what you want.

Friday you’re not surrendering into the universe, you’re taking your power back in your own hands and going forth with strength and determination.

You are persistent (while some would call this stubborn) and you are refusing to settle for less than what you dream of.

Keep at it, Virgo. You are creating results instead of waiting for things to fall into your lap.

You are patient, but that doesn’t mean you’re not going to utilize the time to make your wishes manifest.

Free tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Libra, the Page of Swords urges you to use your head before taking any action Friday.

You don’t need to act on every impulse that bubbles up in you.

Learn to silence these intrusive thoughts and not give them power.

You can strategize and plot to have a much better outcome.

Don’t seek the instant gratification, go for long term goals that you can build upon.

Be patient; avoid being rash. Know that your words carry weight.

Although you would really like to express yourself in the way you’re feeling lead, you can create a lot of permanent damage with your tongue Friday.

Free tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

Scorpio, the Seven of Wands denotes that you are standing firm and tall for what you believe in.

You are on the defense, becoming a powerful protector for the ideals that you follow and your belief system.

It is a mighty trait to fight so valiantly for the organizations or people that you give faith to.

Your courage radiates through you Friday, making you able to protect those you love and even yourself ferociously.

No one can mess with you Friday; you won’t allow it. Here’s to hoping that no one thinks to cross you when you’re this empowered.

Free tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Sagittarius, The Hermit is calling you to seek a moment of solitude so you can explore your own mind.

It’s time for a little soul searching. Sagittarius, you’re always so big and open for others; could you reflect that energy inward to see what your mind, heart, and soul are here to teach you?

Do you need a day of respite to heal from all you’re pushing yourself to do?

Do you need a solo adventure, a hike up a hill or a walk to the park? Nurture yourself and listen to what your body is telling you it needs.

Free tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Cups

Capricorn, the Queen of Cups presents herself to ask you to lead with compassion.

It’s no surprise that your leadership skills will be most powerful during this Moon under Capricorn, but this doesn’t mean you have to choose to be cold. Utilize the Leo Sun to emanate a new radiance.

For Friday, choose happiness. You are an excellent role model, but you also have enough gained knowledge to know when to choose kindness.

Friday, pour from your own cup into those who could use a boost instead of being forceful. You’ll help them gain results.

Free tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Empress

Aquarius, The Empress reveals that now is the time to be diving and exploring your creativity.

Friday would be an excellent day to find some colors and paint your feelings onto a wide, open canvas.

In doing this, you are healing your sacral chakra, where we carry a lot of our maternal ancestral wounds.

If you aren’t being given the love you deserve, seek it from yourself. Create a world you wish to live in.

Friday your actions will grow upon the first steps; you have the ability to manifest your desires into reality.

Just be sure to take a moment to express and heal creatively.

Free tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Pisces, the Three of Swords arrives to tell us that there are lessons to be learned; but first comes grief and heartache.

This is where you’re at Friday. While the truth is coming to light, and really it needed to, you will be struggling under the burden it brings with it.

Take time to mourn. You should be letting the tears fall. Believe it or not, this is going to aid in your upcoming healing process.

These things didn’t belong in your life for the long-term anyway. It’s best to let them go to clear the way for the energy you deserve.

Tea Jones is a tarotist, psychic, and certified Level III Reiki Master Practitioner who writes about spirituality, witchcraft, tarot, and divination.