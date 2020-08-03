Daily Love Horoscope For August 4, 2020

Mercury enters Leo on Tuesday.

Leo season lasts until August 19. The waning gibbous Moon in Aquarius entering Pisces at 10:27 p.m. EST.

Venus, the planet of love remains in the zodiac sign of Gemini but Mercury will be changing zodiac signs on Tuesday evening.

Mercury in Cancer has been quiet and pensive.

There's a certain sensitivity to what is spoken and how it is received by others when Venus is in the sign of Cancer.

When Mercury enters Leo in the evening, the start to a bolder and more verbal communication style takes root.

Prepare for some stubbornness, too, as the fixed energy of Leo starts to impact all zodiac signs while the Sun is in Leo until next week.

Whatever your situation is, what does your daily love horoscope bring for you on Tuesday?

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Tuesday, August 04, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius helping you to a kind and charitable friend.

It's a good day to make a date with a friend, either in person or via video chat, and catch up with each other's lives.

The Moon in Aquarius will harmonize with Venus in Gemini, which helps you to be thoughtful with words and to say things in a way that makes others feel loved and cherished.

Pen a love letter. Write a sentimental note. Be sure to say, "I love you" often.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius helping you to work hard on love and be well-esteemed by those who work with you.

It's a great day to show love and appreciation to the people you work with.

The Moon in Aquarius will harmonize with Venus in Gemini, which gives you sound wisdom and an ability to help others feel like they benefitted from just being around you.

Share from the heart and tell stories about your experiences.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius helping you to be open to fresh ideas and eager to share what you've learned about life.

It's a great day to do something for your partner that you know is helpful and good.

The Moon in Aquarius will harmonize with Venus in Gemini, which helps you to learn from experience and improve yourself for the right reasons.

Listen intently and ask for advice when needed.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius helping you to be resourceful and to find what you need for yourself and those who depend on you.

It's a great day to share from your heart and to see what others need and how to help.

The Moon in Aquarius will harmonize with Venus in Gemini, which can bring you some luck stemming from a past relationship or person who returns a favor.

Say thank you and be open to help that's offered.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius helping you to make time for someone you love, and if you're single, you could meet someone.

It's a great day to revamp your online profile or to plan a little after-work date with your partner.

The Moon in Aquarius will harmonize with Venus in Gemini, which can make the day ultra meaningful for you with someone you love.

Make suggestions and try to make time, too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius helping you to get things done in a timely manner.

It's a great day to split chores and to tag-team your daily tasks, especially if you live with your significant other.

The Moon in Aquarius will harmonize with Venus in Gemini, which can help you to feel grounded and dedicated to the work of love, not just the emotions of it.

Stay focused on the goal even when times are hard.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius helping you to be romantic and sweet in new and creative ways.

It's a great day to do something simple and romantic, like lighting some candles to dine by candlelight.

The Moon in Aquarius will harmonize with Venus in Gemini, which can it easier for you to understand your partner and to change your approach during tense moments.

Be willing to give people the benefit of the doubt.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius helping you to be family-oriented.

It's a great day to spend time with your family or to play a board game and turn off the social media so you can focus on your home.

The Moon in Aquarius will harmonize with Venus in Gemini, which can help you to connect something about your current relationship to a childhood dream and gain insight into your situation.

Trust your instincts and listen to your inner child.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius helping you to communicate easily.

It's a great day to send sweet good morning texts and to share old photos and memories with friends and your loved ones.

The Moon in Aquarius will harmonize with Venus in Gemini, which can make it easy to talk through things and helpful when you share openly with your special someone.

Be transparent and allow your vulnerabilities to show.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius helping you to feel comfortable about giving to others.

It's a great day to buy or make a gift that has sentimental value for someone you love.

The Moon in Aquarius will harmonize with Venus in Gemini, which can help you to put money toward simple pleasures that make your week run smoothly for you and your partner.

Pick up dinner. Plan to keep things simple. If you can, schedule a cleaning so that both of you get to take some time off from daily chores.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius helping you to focus on yourself and make a significant improvement.

It's a great day to do something that you really want to do for yourself.

The Moon in Aquarius will harmonize with Venus in Gemini, making it a beautiful day for romance and a time where you're open to love.

Go for a walk and hold hands. Enjoy star gazing or go for a long drive together.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Aquarius helping you to heal from the past.

It's a great day to let yourself cry but also to let yourself off the hook for something you can't change.

The Moon in Aquarius will harmonize with Venus in Gemini, which gives you strength and courage where you've felt weak in love and relationships.

Don't be afraid to love again, and don't make someone new pay for another person's past mistakes.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.