Daily Love Horoscope For July 30, 2020

Your daily love horoscope has lots in store for you and all zodiac signs.

Leo season lasts until August 19. The waxing gibbous Moon is located in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius all day Thursday.

Your daily love horoscope on Thursday during Leo season will be affected by the bold and honest Moon in the sign of Sagittarius.

The Moon encourages open dialogue, and when certain zodiac signs who sense things aren't being transparent, may decide to hit the high road and find greener pastures.

The Moon in Sagittarius opposes Venus in Gemini.

The Moon opposes Venus and this aspect can make it harder to be on the same page with others.

Communication can be harder and when it comes to expressing how you feel, perhaps your partner may not receive it.

What else does your daily love horoscope have to say about your zodiac sign's astrology forecast on Thursday?

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Thursday, July 30, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Sun continues to spend the day in the zodiac sign of Leo coloring each day's horoscope in the area of passion and the courage to pursue love with all your heart.

The Sun in Leo will semi-square Venus, the planet of beauty in Gemini, and it affects the way you receive information.

Today, it's hard for you to resist sweet talk or someone who uses their silver tongue to persuade you to try something new and slightly scandalous. It's the perfect day for your partner to get you to break out of the box and start having some fun and not just think about work.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Sun continues to spend the day in the zodiac sign of Leo coloring each day's horoscope in the area of your sense of security and how you hoped your life would be.

The Sun in Leo will semi-square Venus, the planet of beauty in Gemini, and it affects how you view your personal life and things.

You'll find it irresistible if the tables would turn and instead of you being the one gifting you were the giftee. You might drop a subtle hint or two that you're really ready to be wooed. The partner who listens will be so glad that they picked up on your cues.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Sun continues to spend the day in the zodiac sign of Leo coloring each day's horoscope in the area of communication, and how much you love quality conversation.

The Sun in Leo will semi-square Venus, the planet of beauty in Gemini, it affects how you imagine others should treat you.

You have a lot of love to give and you're an open book today. You may find that the way to your heart is through chit-chat, even if its simple and not heavy.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Sun continues to spend the day in the zodiac sign of Leo coloring each day's horoscope in the area of personal possession and how much you want your love to be all yours.

The Sun in Leo will semi-square Venus, the planet of beauty in Gemini, it affects how you think the past holds you back.

You're ready to let the past go and set to rest. You may not want to rehash any old squabbles that have become exhausting for you. It's time for you to move on to something better now. You are ready for something positive and loving.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Sun continues to spend the day in the zodiac sign of Leo coloring each day's horoscope in the area of self and how you want to be seen for the person that you are.

The Sun in Leo will semi-square Venus, the planet of beauty in Gemini, it affects how you view friendships and their supportive role in your life.

A good friend can help you to get through a tough time. You may just need to vent about work or how your partner doesn't always understand. A friend who 'gets' you is worth so much to you today.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Sun continues to spend the day in the zodiac sign of Leo coloring each day's horoscope in the area of your past and how your history affects your current love life.

The Sun in Leo will semi-square Venus, the planet of beauty in Gemini, it affects how you let work get into the way of your fun.

Today, it will be much easier for your significant other to get you off the phone or to turn off the computer early for an evening stroll. It's a day when a little bit of nudging goes a long way.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Sun continues to spend the day in the zodiac sign of Leo coloring each day's horoscope in the area of friendship, and how to love as a friend is the greatest compliment to a real relationship.

The Sun in Leo will semi-square Venus, the planet of beauty in Gemini, it affects how you aim for happiness and how you might actually avoid it at times.

You may find that you're open and eager to learn about your lover or about love in general. It's a great day for watching rom-coms or to read a book or article on love. No matter what the source of information, you're learning from them all.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Sun continues to spend the day in the zodiac sign of Leo coloring each day's horoscope in the area of work, and how dedicated you are to improving your social status by being with the right person.

The Sun in Leo will semi-square Venus, the planet of beauty in Gemini, it affects the risks you're willing to take for love.

You may have a specific shared experience you'd like to try with your significant others. It can be simple or a little more complex; however, openly share what's on your mind and get the ball rolling.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Sun continues to spend the day in the zodiac sign of Leo coloring each day's horoscope in the area of adventure and how much you desire a relationship that's fun and unique.

The Sun in Leo will semi-square Venus, the planet of beauty in Gemini, it affects how you commit to others and to dedicate your time to your relationship.

You may find that you're ready to take your relationship to the next level. You might have been distant or pushing intimacy away but now you're more open and willing to express what's on your heart.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Sun continues to spend the day in the zodiac sign of Leo coloring each day's horoscope in the area of shared resources, and your need to know that your partner is going to give equally.

The Sun in Leo will semi-square Venus, the planet of beauty in Gemini, how well you take care of yourself when you're in a relationship.

You work hard to protect your heart sometimes because you've anticipated things should go a certain way but then they don't work out. You may find that a little bit of romance is enticing but risky, but today you might be willing to give things a try.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Sun continues to spend the day in the zodiac sign of Leo coloring each day's horoscope in the area of love and commitment. You're looking for a relationship that makes you a better person.

The Sun in Leo will semi-square Venus, the planet of beauty in Gemini, and this impacts what makes you happy when it comes to love.

It's the perfect time to live out a childhood fantasy with the right person. From planning a beach walk with a picnic or a stroll along the park, you are ready to enjoy something simple that also reminds you of what old-fashioned love looks like.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Sun continues to spend the day in the zodiac sign of Leo coloring each day's horoscope in the area of wellness; your love life needs to give you a sense of purpose.

The Sun in Leo will semi-square Venus, the planet of beauty in Gemini, it affects how you relate to people you perceive to have more power than you do.

You may need to just share from the heart and decide to take the lead today. It's hard for others to know what you want if you don't show them sometimes. So, be open and transparent today.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.