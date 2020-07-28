Daily Love Horoscope For July 29, 2020

Love rules your daily horoscope for today, zodiac signs.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Leo until August 19. The Moon is located in Sagittarius after leaving Scorpio at 3:27 a.m. EST.

The Sun in Leo season promotes bravery and a desire to be recognized. All zodiac signs have courage with a touch of stubbornness when it comes to love.

The Moon in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius is honest and forthright. All zodiac signs are deterred by hiding facts.

It's easier to speak out and to say what you really feel. There's a possibility of making disclosures that are best left unsaid, too!

Venus, the planet of beauty is in Gemini and she squares Neptune in Pisces.

When it comes to love, each zodiac sign will need to work harder for emotional clarity.

Confusion can take place when you apply your energy toward a certain result, but feel like nothing is happening.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius opening the door to your adventurous side. You're open to learn and explore the world of love!

Venus, the planet of love and beauty remains in the sign of Gemini this week encouraging you to talk about your feelings openly.

But not everyone is on the same page when it comes to romance and finding the time to be together. You may have to pull a little more weight in your relationship at this time.

Venus is inconjunct with both Pluto and Jupiter in the sign of Capricorn, and this can make it hard to feel like you're connecting on a deep level.

You might sense that this is personal (but it's not). Sometimes things just need time to unfold.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius opening the door to your generous side.

You may surprise the people who consider you to be slightly less giving but the truth is once your heart is wide-open to someone you'd give the shirt off of your back.

Venus, the planet of love and beauty remains in the sign of Gemini this week and you're not foolish when it comes to financial matters, but you are aware that money and love sometimes do intersect.

Venus is inconjunct with both Pluto and Jupiter in the sign of Capricorn, and it can be hard to really understand why things sometimes don't work to plan, no matter how hard you try for them to do so.

There can be some trial and error taking place this week, and today, you may see what direction a relationship is heading when it comes to your financial arrangements.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius opening the door to your partnerships. You may find yourself eager to do what you can to make your love life work out.

In some ways, it can feel as if you're the one who is making the most effort and it can feel slightly discouraging at times.

Venus, the planet of love and beauty remains in the sign of Gemini this week, and it can have you pondering your relationship more, asking what's in it for you.

Venus is inconjunct with both Pluto and Jupiter in the sign of Capricorn, and you may find that the way someone handles resources indicates signs to their true character.

Paying attention to their efforts, accessibility, and expressions can be revealing to your analytical mind today.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius opening the door to your daily routines. While the Moon is in the sign of Sagittarius, you may find yourself less interested in doing them.

Venus, the planet of love and beauty remains in the sign of Gemini this week which can bring attention to the past; you might find it necessary to have a bold and slightly less gentle conversation with yourself (or someone else) if unwise relationship choices have been made.

Venus is inconjunct with both Pluto and Jupiter in the sign of Capricorn, and you can find it hard to connect on a deeply personal level right now, but not for lack of trying.

Sometimes things that you want to work on can be attempted at, but until the timing is just right, you won't see the results immediately. Be patient as things often happen when love is ripe.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius opening the door to your romance sector. You might be expecting something amazing to happen in your love life and the anticipation can be overwhelming.

Venus, the planet of love and beauty remains in the sign of Gemini this week and this can bring out your friendlier side. If your love life is going great, it will show up in how you act in your friendships as well. You'll be more approachable and personable. People will wonder what's made you so happy.

Venus is inconjunct with both Pluto and Jupiter in the sign of Capricorn, and you may need to double down on some home projects just because that's what your partner really wants you to do as a couple.

While it can be difficult to try to squeeze in all the things that need to be done at the same time, you might be able to pull it off after all!

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius opening the door to your sense of security. You have a strong need to feel secure and are willing to work hard to make that happen, no matter what the situation.

Venus, the planet of love and beauty remains in the sign of Gemini this week and it can endear others to you in a mighty way.

Venus is inconjunct with both Pluto and Jupiter in the sign of Capricorn, which can make it feel like romance is a bit elusive and out of reach due to the focus and attention that needs to be put to making the relationship less stressful.

Remind yourself that all relationships have their ups and downs. The point is to stay together and work through the worst and best of times.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius opening the door to your communication. You're able to be openly transparent and helpful when talking to friends or listening to a lover attentively.

Venus, the planet of love and beauty remains in the sign of Gemini this week and you may find this to be an intriguing time where you learn things about love that you had not considered before. You may find that experience continues to mature your heart and help you to become a better mate and friend.

Venus is inconjunct with both Pluto and Jupiter in the sign of Capricorn, and trying to assume a leadership role in an old-fashioned way with your partner can be less than successful. Taking a more non-traditional and open approach may feel more natural at this time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius opening the door to your personal property. And you may find that it's easy to let things slide and not be so intense about matters that are inconsequential.

Venus, the planet of love and beauty remains in the sign of Gemini this week and you are learning to change and adjust to situations that you had never imagined going through. You may love this time of rebirth and healing.

Venus is inconjunct with both Pluto and Jupiter in the sign of Capricorn, and conversation can be harder to do when there's no real depth to it.

You may find that superficial chats just don't cut it for you any longer.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius opening the door to your self. When you see who you really are there are things you'll love about yourself and not so much.

Venus, the planet of love and beauty remains in the sign of Gemini this week, and when you recognize that some of the things that your love has observed they have loved you for. It's so beautiful when you can find someone to love all your pretty and not so beautiful traits.

Venus is inconjunct with both Pluto and Jupiter in the sign of Capricorn, and it this can be a time where claiming this reality is harder for you, but not impossible.

Nothing with love is ever impossible!

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius opening the door to your past. You may find it difficult to see things but then one day you awaken and realize that the truth was there all along; you just weren't ready for it.

Venus, the planet of love and beauty remains in the sign of Gemini this week and you may find yourself drawn to discover and explore the depth of your habits and how they translate into acts of love toward others.

Venus is inconjunct with both Pluto and Jupiter in the sign of Capricorn, it can be a tough thing to manage on your own when you get to this place in your life, so, ask for help if you need it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius opening the door to how others perceive you. And, even though you may want to be loved and cherished by everyone, sadly that will not always be the case.

Venus, the planet of love and beauty remains in the sign of Gemini this week, and focusing on what's beautiful in your life is essential to your existence this week.

Venus is inconjunct with both Pluto and Jupiter in the sign of Capricorn, letting go of the past will have to be a necessary part of this process.

So holding on for too long to what you know is not serving your highest self, will seem less desirable for you.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius opening the door to your friendships.

You may find that you're able to adjust your thinking and put things into a clearer perspective. What you took for granted will start to become a primary focus for you.

Venus, the planet of love and beauty remains in the sign of Gemini this week and you may find that you're able to take ownership of your life in a way you had let slide before.

Venus is inconjunct with both Pluto and Jupiter in the sign of Capricorn, and friendships with problems can become harder to manage.

You may find that in order to focus on your current relationship, you'll need to also let others handle their own affairs, too.

