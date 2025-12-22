4 Zodiac Signs Have A Lot To Look Forward To After December 23, 2025

After December 23, 2025, four zodiac signs have a lot to look forward to. During the Waxing Crescent Moon in Aquarius, so much good news is heading our way.

This lunar transit is all about releasing old energy, so that we can make room for what's to come. There's only so much we can take, and we really do need to make space for what's new. After all, the new is what inspires us, and we need the inspiration. Now that we're ending the year, let's go out big, filled with hope and optimism for the year to come. It's possible, and these four signs find ways to make it so on Tuesday.

Advertisement

1. Taurus

Design: YourTango

The Waxing Crescent Moon in Aquarius shows you a sign that pushes you to reconsider a new path. You’ve been stubbornly holding onto something that just isn't working, and it finally kicks in: you need change.

Advertisement

That's the sign you get, and it seemingly comes from within. That's what we call a gut feeling, and it's the thing that gets you moving. Now, you have hope. Now, there's something to look forward to.

The message is simple: your next level requires you to stop settling for what no longer challenges or excites you. It's time to bring in the excitement and make it worth your while. This is your life, Taurus. It's time to start living it on your own terms.

2. Cancer

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

December 23 brings a sign that helps you understand a situation you’ve been overthinking. The Waxing Crescent Moon in Aquarius helps you finally stop wasting your time ruminating on this one issue. It's time to move on, Cancer.

You get a sudden insight that rearranges your understanding of something you thought you knew. Now, it feels like the better idea would be to stop trying and start doing something completely new.

You feel steadier after this realization. You can finally make a choice without hesitation. The universe opens the door to emotional freedom and a more peaceful inner world, Cancer. It looks like next year is going to be awesome.

Advertisement

3. Leo

Design: YourTango

The Aquarius Moon taps into your sense of purpose, Leo. On December 23, you receive a message connected to career and creativity. It's something that really piques your interest.

In a way, that's all you've wanted; a little sign that tells you there's more to look forward to. You're on the road to discover something great about yourself, Leo, and about your talents.

Advertisement

The universe is confirming your readiness, and this moment builds momentum. You leave the day feeling charged with possibility and eager to follow the signal that points you toward your next breakthrough.

4. Libra

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

The Waxing Crescent Moon has you picking up on a sign that has to do with communication, Libra. This lunar transit helps you better communicate with someone in your life who may not have gotten the memo. December 23 shows you how to repair something that went awry and create a better future because of it.

You receive a message or a dream that repeats until you can’t ignore it. The underlying message is about choosing what brings harmony rather than what keeps you stuck in a rut.

This insight brings relief and helps you express yourself, while also improving your listening skills. Fair is fair, and that you are during this Aquarius transit. Good luck to you, as this looks like greatness in the making.

Advertisement

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.