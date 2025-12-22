3 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Luck & Good Fortune On December 23, 2025

On December 23, 2025, three zodiac signs are attracting major luck and good fortune. During Chiron retrograde, we become a little too aware of the stuff that once hurt us. Yet, that only makes the day better because the awareness also directs us to what heals us.

On Tuesday, the energy that surrounds us softens our viewpoint enough so that we can see a way forward without repeating the same emotional patterns. This is good stuff. This is when healing takes place. For these astrological signs, this transit marks the beginning of us getting back to who we know we really are and what we really want. What held us back loses its grip, and we feel that unmistakable sense of life picking up again.

1. Gemini

Design: YourTango

Chiron retrograde gets to the heart of the frustration you’ve been feeling and heads it off at the pass. On this day, December 23, you gain a piece of insight that reframes an old problem. Because of this, the path ahead becomes visible and clear.

This may involve a communication that you weren’t sure how to approach, Gemini. Once the tension clears, everything moves faster. It's noticeable and has you thinking, "I can definitely get used to this."

This renewed happy pace brings a change in your luck, Gemini. You feel more optimistic and capable, and you start making decisions that attract better outcomes almost instantly. Bingo!

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

On this day, December 23, Chiron retrograde has you remembering an old insecurity that has influenced you and brought down your confidence. Quite frankly, you are over it, Leo. You don't want to give another second of your precious time to neurosis, and so, you make the decision to stop. It's about time!

During this healing transit, something or someone reminds you of your strength, and that reminder sets off a chain reaction of positive events. Someone you’ve been waiting on finally responds. What looked like resistance now looks like a serious and most fortunate opportunity.

This is your turn of fortune, Leo. You feel yourself stepping back into your power, and life meets you with possibilities that match your renewed mindset. It's all green lights right now.

3. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Chiron retrograde helps you find closure when it comes to something that has stayed open for far too long, Virgo. You need to nip this in the bud, and you know it. Thankfully, you're able to on this day, December 23.

What needs to change is your routine, your boundaries, and definitely, your expectations. Once that understanding takes place, the pressure eases. During this healing transit, work becomes smoother, and all plans finally start moving in the right direction.

This turn of fortune allows you to breathe again. You feel more like yourself again, more hopeful, and more in touch with who you are and what you want out of life. Strength is here to stay. This is your lucky day, Virgo.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.