Love Horoscopes Are Here For Tuesday, December 23 — The Energy Is Unexpected Today

Your love horoscope for Tuesday, December 23, 2025, is here during the Moon in Aquarius. The Moon will be in Aquarius, bringing an urge to connect deeply with your partner or new love interest. While Aquarius can bring in an unexpected or untraditional energy, it also represents a profound sense of intimacy.

This can be the perfect time to have deep discussions about beliefs and values. Share which topics interest you, or begin reading a book together. Let yourself share all your dreams, and the feelings that you may often hide from the rest of the world. The Moon in Aquarius creates an opportunity to take your relationship deeper and honor what makes your heart feel good. To achieve that profound soul love, you must be willing to traverse the depths. Peer into your own soul and discover what it is you’re seeking within a partner.

Advertisement

Let yourself see your relationship as more than just a love affair, but something that your soul called in for growth. There is no limit to where you can grow or what you can experience within a relationship as long as you’re willing to explore beneath the surface.

The Universe Is Sending You A Message Today Unlock your FREE horoscope and tarot reading with fresh insights delivered every morning.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, December 23, 2025:

Advertisement

Aries

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Be open to unexpected connections today, beautiful Aries. The Aquarius Moon will remind you that it’s OK to take a chance on someone new today. This energy may bring a new person into your life or change how you previously saw someone.

Let go of who you think your perfect person is and be open to what the universe brings into your life. You may find what you’ve always needed, even if it looks nothing like what you once wanted.

Advertisement

Taurus

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Hold space for what is taking place in your life, Taurus. You may feel like everything is changing in ways that you couldn’t have imagined.

Not just in your romantic life, but within yourself as well. What was once important to you is no longer, and you’re taking a different approach to your relationship.

Allow yourself to embrace this new energy and remember that you have nothing to apologize for as you begin to follow your heart in a new direction.

Advertisement

Gemini

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Your dreams are sacred, dearest Gemini. You’re not meant to talk yourself out of your dreams or set them aside to make someone else’s dreams a reality. Your dreams are connected to your destiny.

Try to spend time journaling today about what your dreams are revealing to you. This energy will be part of new opportunities coming in January, but for now, try to honor their importance even if it is done privately. You have always known what is meant for you; you need to learn to trust it.

Advertisement

Cancer

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Embrace a new way of connecting with your partner, Cancer. The Aquarius Moon reminds you of what you genuinely need in a relationship to feel fulfilled. While this may feel like a sudden realization, it is actually just your soul remembering what you deserve.

It will be crucial to set aside time today to talk with your partner, especially about how you move forward together. Be open-minded, and remember that the only thing that matters is whether your relationship feels good to you.

Advertisement

Leo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Lead with love, sweet Leo. The Aquarius Moon creates an energy of love and gratitude that will permeate every area of your life.

While this energy will be especially beneficial if you are in a relationship or have been dating someone new, it can also help you enjoy your single life.

This energy is meant to remind you of all you do have, rather than only focusing on what may fall short. Try to embrace this positive approach, especially as it connects to the sense of abundance you’re trying to manifest in your life.

Advertisement

Virgo

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Take an innovative approach to this situation, Virgo. Just because specific ways of being in a relationship and dating have worked in the past doesn’t mean that you must continue them.

The energy today reminds you that you’re free to shift how you connect with your partner and how you both approach life together. Be willing to explore what feels unconventional, as it may actually be the key to getting over a rough patch.

Advertisement

Libra

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Allow yourself to be optimistic, dear Libra. Whether you are with the love of your life or dreaming of finding your one, the Aquarius Moon brings about a new sense of optimism.

This doesn’t mean that everything is perfect at this moment, but only that you know you’re on the right path. You can see purpose in what has happened, and this allows you to embrace every chance for happiness that comes your way.

Advertisement

Scorpio

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Let yourself see the situation differently, Scorpio. The Aquarius Moon brings a fresh perspective toward your relationship and home life. This energy can help you see just how much is actually going right, along with how deeply you are loved.

This is an energy of truth that can help change your perspective and bring peace into your romantic life. This isn’t the relationship you always dreamed of, but suddenly today you will feel like you’re exactly where you’re meant to be.

Advertisement

Sagittarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Don’t be afraid to say what you want, Sagittarius. Embrace your fearlessness and allow yourself to speak from the heart today. It doesn’t matter if you have it all figured out or if it makes logical sense.

You have deep feelings for someone special, or you have been thinking about ways to move a relationship forward. Rather than doubting yourself, this is your chance to simply express your feelings and desires, knowing that it’s the only way to have what you’ve always longed for, finally.

Advertisement

Capricorn

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

The simple moments matter today, Capricorn. The Aquarius Moon will bring about the ability to focus on the small moments of love and connection that you experience today.

It won’t matter if everything is perfect or if it looks as planned. Instead of focusing on your future goals, it's the simple acts of love that will steal your heart today. Hold off any grand gestures for another day and let the simplicity of love take center stage.

Advertisement

Aquarius

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

You deserve this peace, Aquarius. The Moon in your zodiac sign of Aquarius helps you to feel centered and grounded as you move through the day.

You may find yourself tearing up at moments that pull on your heartstrings, but that will only be because you are open to receiving what is meant for you.

This energy is one of peace, feeling connected to yourself and your partner, and knowing you have always deserved this kind of love.

Advertisement

Pisces

Photos: NASA & sparklestroke | Design: YourTango

Listen to your soul, Pisces. The Aquarius Moon will rise in your house of intuition, spirituality, and soulmate connections today.

This will amplify the need to listen to your inner self and to trust the messages you receive. Whether this directs you on a new course today or serves as a reminder that you are destined for love, this energy helps to settle your soul.

When you trust in your divine connection with the universe, you can also better trust the process for finding your forever love.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.