Your Daily Horoscope For Tuesday, December 23: Venus Squares Neptune In Pisces

The daily horoscopes are here for December 23, 2025. On Tuesday, Venus in Sagittarius squares Neptune in Pisces, and your imagination wants to run ahead of the facts. You might be pulled toward a fantasy that feels both intoxicating and impossible to ignore.

You’re being shown what you yearn for when no one is watching and what you’re willing to risk to follow it. You recognize where you have been afraid to admit what you really want because it feels too big or too impossible. Let's explore more during today's astrology forecast.

Daily horoscopes for Tuesday, December 23, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, today cracks open a secret longing you’ve been carrying quietly. A desire you’ve outgrown begins dissolving on Tuesday, while a new possibility glimmers at the edge of your awareness.

You may feel a tug between wanting freedom and wanting surrender. Your heart is trying to show you what you actually want, not what you’ve been conditioned to reach for.

Dreams and intuition speak louder than logic today.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, the day pulls you into deeper emotional terrain that you don’t always let yourself explore. An old attachment or a hidden desire may rise to the surface, shimmering with both temptation and truth.

You are learning the difference between intensity and intimacy on December 23, between magnetic pull and soul-level resonance.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, your connections feel like shifting constellations today. Conversations carry emotional undertones you can’t quite name.

Tuesday, you’re drawn to what feels expansive, poetic, or enchanted, yet you also sense the need to stay grounded.

Let people show you who they are without filling in the blanks for them. A truth about what you want in partnership is beginning to crystallize.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, you may feel torn between the desire to escape and the desire to elevate your daily life into something more soulful.

Tasks, routines, or responsibilities blur at the edges as your inner world requests more tenderness, more imagination, more magic woven into the ordinary. Inspiration flows on December 23, but so does distraction.

Give yourself space to dream, but anchor yourself in small acts of devotion that remind your body where it belongs.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, your creative fire softens today into something more dreamlike, more sensual, more imaginative. You may romanticize a connection, a memory, or an unspoken possibility.

Desire feels cinematic on Tuesday, charged with fantasy and deeper meaning. Don’t rush to define what you’re feeling.

A muse may appear in the form of a person, a sudden inspiration that pulls something wild and unfiltered out of you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, your inner landscape becomes fluid today, as if the emotional walls you’ve built begin to soften.

You may feel nostalgic, tender, or drawn into old memories that still shape the present.

A family dynamic, past relationship, or intimate truth resurfaces from the fog. This is not regression; it’s a point of self-revelation.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, your thoughts wander into enchanted territory. You’re noticing subtleties you’d normally glide past.

So, stay curious, because you can pick up on opportunities around you in subtle ways.

Let the haze teach you something about the stories you tell yourself about love, connection, and desire. A truth hidden between the lines finally reveals itself.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, your relationship to desire, worth, and shared energy becomes more fluid today. You may feel torn between craving intensity and craving dissolution.

Financial or emotional entanglements may feel blurred, or someone’s intentions may be harder to decipher. The question to sit with for the day is: what do you truly value, and pivot in that direction.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, your heart is louder than your logic on December 23. Yet there’s also a soft dissolution happening within your identity.

A recognition that you can no longer pretend to want what you’ve outgrown happens on Tuesday. A moment of confusion or longing is far from a setback; you’re leaning into a deeper inner knowing.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, today's horoscope brings a gentle unraveling. Your inner world feels porous, your dreams more vivid, your intuition almost invasive. You may sense something shifting beneath the surface. Let the fog do its work on Tuesday.

You’re shedding spiritual noise, softening into deeper trust, and allowing an old protection mechanism to dissolve. Something mystical is trying to reach you if you let the silence speak.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, your social world feels fluid on Tuesday, with energies mixing and desires rippling through your connections.

Someone may appear idealized in your imagination, or you may catch yourself fantasizing about a future that feels just barely out of reach.

Which communities nourish you, and which fantasies about belonging need to be updated?

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, your public persona and private inner world feel at odds today.

You may feel vulnerable, dreamy, or clouded in your sense of direction as if you’re being tugged between what you’re expected to be and who you truly are beneath the surface.

On December 23, it reveals where your ambitions need more soul and where your dreams need more structure. You’re learning how to let the invisible guide the visible without losing yourself in the mist.

Sade Jackson is a psychological astrologer, writer and energy healer. She writes about Jungian lore, creativity, feminine mysticism and astrology on Substack.