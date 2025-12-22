Life Gets Way Better For 3 Zodiac Signs Starting On December 23, 2025

Starting on December 23, 2025, life gets way better for three zodiac signs. The Moon's alignment with Mercury gets to the heart of the matter when it comes to lessons learned via recent challenges.

On Tuesday, something reassuring appears and it gives us hope. Doubts fade, doors open, and all the fear and worry we once had lose their grip. The energy here reveals a future that feels more meaningful, especially in the areas we've struggled. For these astrological signs, this transit offers a glimpse of what’s ahead. The future isn’t as uncertain as it once felt and we simply have to believe in ourselves. There is movement here, and it feels right. This is when we take off.

1. Aries

Design: YourTango

The Moon's alignment with Mercury reminds you of a deep disappointment from the past, but it's not one you feel like holding on to any longer. On December 23, a sign arrives that confirms you’re on the right track and that life is about to get so much better.

You realize that what once held you back has less power now, so why bother giving it any fuel? This creates a space for hope to enter, and now, the future feels more open and workable.

You step away from this day feeling encouraged and ready. Fear drops off and leaves you with hope and positivity. You see the next step forming, and it no longer intimidates you. Hope returns, and it feels like the most natural thing ever, Aries.

2. Leo

Design: YourTango

For you, Leo, the Moon's alignment with Mercury brings healing to an old narrative about not being appreciated or understood. Don't we all have one of those stories in the closet? On December 23, you receive a sign that your efforts are beginning to matter again. Someone acknowledges you, and in a way, that's all it takes.

This reassurance arrives with perfect timing. You feel a renewed sense of purpose and a spark of excitement about what lies ahead. The future no longer feels like a question mark. It feels like something you create your way through the power of intention.

You carry this feeling forward, ready to invest your energy into paths that actually support your growth. Hope is alive and well, and it inspires you to do better, be better, and love yourself fully, again.

3. Pisces

Design: YourTango

On December 23, you receive a sign that lets you know that all your emotional investments are now starting to pay off. When the Moon aligns with Mercury, you realize that you have not been doing whatever it is you do in a bubble.

There are others around you, and they are appreciating you, even though you weren't sure of that before. It's nice to know around this time of year that people have you in mind. It creates a spark of hope in you, and that makes you feel good, Pisces.

You feel guided toward something new, whether it’s a creative idea or something to do with how you take care of yourself. You see yourself as an important person and worthy of all good things. Talk about hope! You've got it all, Pisces. You have everything it takes.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.