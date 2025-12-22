Sad Times Are Over For 3 Zodiac Signs After December 23, 2025

Written on Dec 22, 2025

After December 23, 2025, sad times are over for three zodiac signs. The Waxing Crescent Moon in Aquarius brings about the quiet realization that we're no longer stuck in the same place we were weeks ago. 

This lunar phase helps us let go of what we had gotten used to, as it no longer has any relevance. We notice that we're thinking differently and responding to others with more receptivity. We're not as sad or downtrodden as we were only a short time ago. The heaviness breaks apart at last.

For these astrological signs, Tuesday marks the start of a more peaceful emotional time in our lives. That's a good thing, considering we want to leave this year feeling good about life and ourselves. Well, it's happening. The sadness is finally making its official exit.

1. Virgo

This is the day you release all of the pressure you've put on yourself and opt for something a little less stressful and way more natural. This kind of breakneck pace is just not for you, Virgo. During this Aquarius Moon, you feel like trying something new.

This is the kind of day that has you knowing that you have put yourself through way too much, and unnecessarily, too. On December 23, you consider the idea of being happy, as sadness doesn't seem to have a point anymore.

This is when the sadness lifts steadily and with certainty. You feel yourself returning to your center, ready to rebuild your emotional world with much greater compassion for yourself.

2. Libra

On December 23, the Aquarius Moon helps you detach from an emotional loop that has been draining you. You don't love this feeling of being sad, but you also feel as if you're the one in control of it, and Libra, you'd be right about that.

Once you see it that way, the sadness and melancholy fade. The message is clear: you’ve been giving too much of your energy to something that doesn’t give back. As soon as you recognize that truth, your whole life feels lighter.

You’re able to breathe again and make choices that honor your well-being. This is the beginning of emotional renewal for you, Libra. You feel steadier and ready to reclaim your own space. It's all good.

3. Aquarius

The Waxing Crescent Moon in your sign brings a tumultuous change to your inner world, Aquarius. This means that on December 23, you see something you didn't see before. The minute you get it, there's no going back.

This is all about you being stuck in sad mode and finally realizing that you have the power to get yourself out of it, pronto. You realize that a recent disappointment was not the end of anything important. Rather, it was the opening to something better.

For you, this day serves as an emotional reset. You feel clearer, lighter, and more at peace with the direction your life is taking. You don't need this heavy feeling anymore. You're totally into this new, more positive mindset.

YourTango

