Horoscope For Today, July 29, 2020

Your Wednesday horoscope for all zodiac signs!

Your horoscope for today is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Leo until August 19 when it changes signs during the waxing gibbous Moon in Scorpio entering Sagittarius.

Your horoscope for today encourages all zodiac signs to manifest growth.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius so prepare for some bold adventure on Wednesday expressed in your daily horoscope.

The Moon in Sagittarius is more open and expressive than when in Scorpio.

Wednesday is perfect for disclosure, both personal and professional.

The Moon in Sagittarius supports integrity and exploration.

While the Moon is in harmony with the Sun in Leo, all zodiac signs are bold and eager to learn about cultural experiences.

What else will your horoscope for today bring to your zodiac sign on Wednesday?

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, your horoscope for today starts with the Moon leaving the sign of Scorpio to enter the adventure-seeking zodiac of Sagittarius.

The Moon in Sagittarius activates your solar house of personal philosophy and beliefs. You can be hard to compel at times, and should someone try to sway you in one way or another, you might resist their tactics with fervor!

The Sun in your sector of joy harmonizes with the Moon today, and you should take comfort in the fact that you are the way that you are.

It takes a lot of courage to stand up for your convictions, especially when you feel like someone is attacking them.

The Sun in Leo provides you ample support to be stronger than you have been and to find pleasure in just living your life the way you feel convicted to do so regardless if others like it or not.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, your horoscope for today starts with the Moon leaving the sign of Scorpio to enter the adventure-seeking zodiac of Sagittarius.

The Moon in Sagittarius activates your solar house of resourcefulness and how you learn to be a better steward of what you have been entrusted with.

It's a great day to observe people that you admire and respect, but also to be aware that you don't get to see behind the scenes.

The Sun in your sector of authority harmonizes with the Moon today, so try to do your best not to put someone on a pedestal because they have nice things or you hope to somehow benefit from their assistance.

Instead, live with genuine kindness and let your own work and energy be what rewards your life.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, your horoscope for today starts with the Moon leaving the sign of Scorpio to enter the adventure-seeking zodiac of Sagittarius.

The Moon in Sagittarius activates your solar house of marriage and commitments. It's a great time to think outside of the box and to try new things. You don't need to control everything that happens when it involves someone you love or care about.

The Sun in your sector of communication harmonizes with the Moon today. So, talking openly without the need to control or judge is key.

You may find that the more you listen to others, the better off you are. Aim to hear more than you speak today.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, your horoscope for today starts with the Moon leaving the sign of Scorpio to enter the adventure-seeking zodiac of Sagittarius.

The Moon in Sagittarius activates your solar house of daily duties, which always seem to pile up.

You might decide that it's best to go with the flow and if things don't run exactly to plan it will be okay. Your interests may seem to compete with what you'd like to do.

It can be a day full of daydreaming and wanting to take responsibilities a bit lightly.

The Sun in your sector of personal property harmonizes with the Moon today. So, you may really enjoy hanging out close to home and enjoy the things that you have. If you're taking a cleaning day or going through some old objects, don't be surprised if you get a little bit sentimental.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, your horoscope for today starts with the Moon leaving the sign of Scorpio to enter the adventure-seeking zodiac of Sagittarius.

The Moon in Sagittarius activates your solar house of happiness and pleasure. You may laugh a bit more and enjoy jokes and flirty conversations. If you've felt under the weather, today can be a great boost to your overall mood.

The Sun in your sector of self-awareness harmonizes with the Moon today. It's a great day to feel like your old self and make a little more effort to dress up, look your best even if you're just staying at home.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, your horoscope for today starts with the Moon leaving the sign of Scorpio to enter the adventure-seeking zodiac of Sagittarius.

The Moon in Sagittarius activates your solar house of authority. And you may find it easy to handle the hot seat and not take things personally.

You might also find it necessary to curb your opinions for the sake of keeping the peace. (Honesty often comes when the Moon is in Sagittarius)

The Sun in your sector of intuition and the past harmonizes with the Moon today, which can make you feel bolder about your future.

You might have an honest talk with a friend who helps you to shake off some guilt that's held you back so you can move forward without feeling so weighed down.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, your horoscope for today starts with the Moon leaving the sign of Scorpio to enter the adventure-seeking zodiac of Sagittarius. And you're always open to try new things.

The Moon in Sagittarius activates your solar house of communication, and this can make you bold when speaking your mind.

The Sun in your sector of friendships harmonizes with the Moon today making you the perfect person to ask an honest question to. You're likely to be the one to say it like it is, even if it's a hard message to deliver.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, your horoscope for today starts with the Moon leaving the sign of Scorpio to enter the adventure-seeking zodiac of Sagittarius.

The Moon in Sagittarius activates your solar house of personal property. It's a great day for window shopping, clipping images, and pinning them to your Pinterest shopping board or drafting out a plan for how you want to decorate a room.

The Sun in your sector of work and career harmonizes with the Moon today. Which can make it easy for you to diversify your tasks and get much done.

You'll have the energy to catch up on some projects that you're behind in from last week.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, your horoscope for today starts with the Moon leaving the sign of Scorpio to enter the adventure-seeking zodiac of Sagittarius.

The Moon in Sagittarius activates your solar house of self. You may be ready for a big change, and while it's easy to give advice on how to make things happen to others, it's really much harder to follow your own advice. You may find it necessary to do though.

The Sun in your sector of learning harmonizes with the Moon today. You can pretty much absorb information without much effort today.

You may find it easy to dive into a study or to watch a show and understand the storyline. It's a great day for problem-solving for you. Try to make the most of the day and get some intense work done.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, your horoscope for today starts with the Moon leaving the sign of Scorpio to enter the adventure-seeking zodiac of Sagittarius.

The Moon in Sagittarius activates your solar house of the past. Even though it can take you some time to get over things, you may find it easier to become detached from things you can't control, especially once you understand what's really going on.

The Sun in your sector of shared resources harmonizes with the Moon today. When you learn to let go of a need to assess who is doing what with things it makes the process of sharing so much easier for all involved.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, your horoscope for today starts with the Moon leaving the sign of Scorpio to enter the adventure-seeking zodiac of Sagittarius.

The Moon in Sagittarius activates your solar house of career, and you are truly ambitious today. You may find yourself eager to take on new responsibilities and it can translate into success.

You may even sample what could be the precursor to some sort of new project that you'll get to have a part of.

The Sun in your sector of partnership harmonizes with the Moon today, and you are kind, helpful, and charitable.

You are someone that can be depended upon and when you aren't able to help, you may refer to someone who can.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, your horoscope for today starts with the Moon leaving the sign of Scorpio to enter the adventure-seeking zodiac of Sagittarius.

The Moon in Sagittarius activates your solar house of friendship. It's a great day for you to see that life has so much more to offer and you're only getting a taste of it at this time.

The Sun in your sector of daily work harmonizes with the Moon today, and even the smallest mundane tasks can feel like fun instead of a chore. You are optimistic and open-minded today, but not clueless.

With both feet on the ground, you can make something amazing happen before the day closes.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.