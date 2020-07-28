Horoscope For Today, July 28, 2020

Enjoy your Tuesday, zodiac signs.

Your horoscope for today is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Leo until August 19 when it changes signs during the Moon in Scorpio.

Your horoscope for today encourages all zodiac signs to manifest growth.

The Moon spends the day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio and communicates with six planets on Tuesday affecting your daily horoscope.

The Scorpio Moon will harmonize with Mercury, the planet of communication early in the morning, helping to support analytical thinking and creative planning.

The Moon and its relationship with Neptune demonstrate support for psychic awareness and powerful intuition. If you get a hunch on this day, listen to your gut.

The Moon will work in harmony with Jupiter, Pluto, and Saturn making progress fortunate and lucky.

Even if the road to success feels hard, stick to your goal, and avoid becoming distracted by things that are busy work and non-productive to your life.

What else does your horoscope for today have in store for your zodiac sign?

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Tuesday, July 28, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, during your horoscope for today, the Moon will spend a full day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio affecting your feelings about others and the use of resources available to you via people in your life.

You may project your wants and needs on to others without realizing it too.

The Moon in Scorpio sextiles Saturn the planet of structure activates your career sector and how you and others share and handle your responsibilities. It's wise to structure your day early and to seek orderly ways to accomplish your most important tasks. You'll value what's predictable and find what's random less alluring.

The Moon also harmonizes with the Leo Sun supercharging your energy. You may find your passion can take root in whatever you do.

Because your personality loves when things start to fall into place, and you might find it easy to put structures into place at work that help streamlines processes.

You'll recognize what works and what doesn't. You may spot faulty situations and be able to call them to attention and provide solutions to fix them.

It's a great day for you to show your ability to help others and provide assistance as needed.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, during your horoscope for today, the Moon will spend a full day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio affecting your feelings about the practical nature of marriage and partnerships.

You are a traditional zodiac sign who likes when things are predictable, so you may find yourself eager to label others in order to understand what their needs are.

The Moon in Scorpio sextiles Saturn, the planet of structure. This activates how you think and what you believe about love and the rules that come with a partnership.

Do you best not to control the outcome of the interactions you have with others. You may come off a little stronger than usual, it will be good for you to realize that some people may still be working out their feelings and need time to catch up with yours.

The Moon harmonizes with the Leo Sun, and this energy can play out within the home where You will want to be viewed as a provider and a leader.

You may find yourself dealing with certain levels of emotional sensitivity in the event that you feel disrespected by someone you love.

It's a good time for you to pace yourself and understand that everyone is doing the best they can.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, during your horoscope for today, the Moon will spend a full day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio affecting your feelings about the small tasks required to make things run smoothly and how you conduct your everyday habits.

You will want to focus on the details, and you may find that routine helps you to stay organized with your thoughts.

The Moon in Scorpio sextiles Saturn, making it easy for you to reel in your passion and channel it in a positive and productive way.

There can be some moments where you think things are out of control, however, if you pause and use your naturally analytical mind, you may find that it's easy for you to solve a problem and not get caught up and unnecessary drama.

The Moon harmonizes with the Leo Sun, Making a difficult for others to get you to do what you don't believe in.

You may come across as opinionated, or difficult to persuade when you are firm in your convictions and will want to stand your ground.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, during your horoscope for today, the Moon will spend a full day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio affecting your feelings about passion and the role it plays in your life, including children and things that make you happy. It's a great day for you to connect with your inner child and dabble or squeeze in some time to do an artful activity.

The Moon in Scorpio sextiles Saturn, the planet of structure helping you to find joy in organizing tasks related to money or your finances.

The Moon also harmonizes with the Leo Sun, if you have been trying to get a home in order and it's been crazy, this can be a breaking point for you where the light at the end of the tunnel can be seen.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, during your horoscope for today, the Moon will spend a full day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio affecting your feelings about your childhood, parents, and perhaps an authority figure who reminds of your father.

The Moon in Scorpio sextiles Saturn providing structure into your life. It's a great time for you as you'll feel like you're standing on your own merits and not needing to lean on others. Instead, you may feel like you understand the dynamics of authority better and why the rules are structured in a certain way.

The Moon in Scorpio harmonizes with the Leo Sun. It can feel good to speak your mind in writing, texting or on social media.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, during your horoscope for today, the Moon will spend a full day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio affecting your feelings about communication and short term travel, perhaps even the fears you have about unanticipated accidents or matters related to the occult.

If you have been meaning to schedule a tarot card reading or talk to an astrologer about your natal chart, today's a good day for scheduling a session.

The Moon in Scorpio sextiles Saturn bringing organization and structure into your love life and how you communicate with others.

If you've been playing phone tag with a friend or trying to plan a vacation, you may find it easier to do so during this astrological energy.

The Moon harmonizes with the Leo Sun, bringing more power to your intuitive energy. Listen to your heart when it speaks. A nudge may be a divine appointment, so be sure to listen.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, during your horoscope for today, the Moon will spend a full day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio affecting your feelings about your personal possessions and how you want to keep things.

The Moon in Scorpio sextiles Saturn bringing structure to what you own. It's a good day for cleaning the house, organizing your belongings or rearranging a personal space so that it's more esthetically pleasing and functional.

The Moon will harmonize with the Leo Sun, so if you have time any business friendships that you've not touched base with for a while, it's a great day to send out getting in touch emails or a simple hello text.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, during your horoscope for today, the Moon will spend a full day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio affecting your feelings about yourself and your need for self-confidence in the world.

The Moon in Scorpio sextiles Saturn the planet of structure helping you to make personal statements based on your convictions. If you've been building a website, trying to make improvements on a blog or just want to have a good day with others, be yourself and speak from the heart.

The Moon harmonizes with the Leo Sun empowering you at work as well. You'll be putting out positive vibes and others will pick up that you're doing the best that you can and respect you for it.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, during your horoscope for today, the Moon will spend a full day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio affecting your feelings about what you perceive and how things may not always be as they seem.

The Moon in Scorpio sextiles Saturn and helps you to structure your personal life and the things that you own in a way that fits your needs. It's important that you listen to your heart at this time. You may get a nudge to give something away to someone and if that happens, don't resist it.

The Moon harmonizes with the Leo Sun and this can bring out your desire to learn more about the occult too. it's a good time to pick up an astrology book or learn more about how to read your own natal chart.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, during your horoscope for today, the Moon will spend a full day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio affecting your feelings about friendships and networking opportunities.

The Moon in Scorpio sextiles Saturn helping you out in friendships. You may have to start penciling time in for people that you want to stay in touch with, especially when life starts to feel busy.

It's a good time for you to network and schedule lunch and learns or to start creating a more social calendar that allows you to interact more.

The Moon harmonizes with the Leo Sun and you may find this to be a great time to talk about the future and where things in your life are changing with a life coach, a mentor or a good friend.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, during your horoscope for today, the Moon will spend a full day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio affecting your feelings about your career and how others view your role in society.

The Moon in Scorpio sextiles Saturn providing you with an opportunity to structure your big ideas and to start shaping the real reason why you want to attain a particular goal this year.

The Moon in Scorpio harmonizes with the Leo Sun, which can bring back life into a friendship that has gone stale. If you've been struggling to feel connected with a best friend, things may start to improve this week for your relationship.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, during your horoscope for today, the Moon will spend a full day in the zodiac sign of Scorpio affecting your feelings about the way that you think and how this translates into your personality.

The Moon in Scorpio sextiles Saturn helping you to see how and why you think differently from people within your inner circle. It's a good time to start letting go of a need to debate with people whom you already know are closed off to your ideas or thoughts.

The Moon harmonizes with the Leo Sun bring some joy into learning. You might enjoy planning a new adventure for 2021 once things in the world seem to calm down and improve.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.