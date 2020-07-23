Horoscope For Today, July 23, 2020

What does your horoscope say, zodiac sign?

Your horoscope for today is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Leo. The waxing crescent Moon is in the sign of Virgo.

What will your horoscope for today have in store for you and all zodiac signs in astrology?

The Moon in practical Virgo harmonizes with intuitive Mercury in Cancer making today perfect for learning or making important decisions.

Mercury will be in the zodiac sign of Cancer until July 28, then it enters Leo and joins the Sun.

Mercury in Cancer is intuitive and thoughtful, which helps all zodiac signs get to the heart of the matter.

While the Moon is in Virgo, we can become headstrong and overly pragmatic. The details can be put in higher priority than feelings.

But with the help of Mercury in Cancer, difficult moments find a nice balance where intuition can guide thought-processes so there's a nice sensibility.

Take advantage of today's energy by studying or working in groups. If you have meetings, collaborating with others can feel natural.

It's also a wonderful time for developing new programs, working with technology or tending to family matters.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, it’s time to step things up a notch and put your best foot forward, especially while the Sun is in Leo.

Leo season will bring up reasons to be courageous, especially when you're around your friends.

You’ll need to make sure that your A-game is as strong as you are. When Mars is in Aries, you are in a powerful position.

You're likely to find this month puts you in the limelight more than usual. You might make new business connections today if you're networking or trying to make things happen for you in the workplace.

It’s a good time for you to consider this an opportunity to clarify your thoughts.

Communicate with others your intentions during the summer and business or personal affairs.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, during Leo season, you will want to remember why the rules are made to be followed.

You may feel challenged today, and even though you're likely ready for some change, it’s time for you to remember your manners when dealing with authority figures. You'll get more interest in what you have to say when you act kind.

While the Sun is in your fourth house of authority figures, you’re likely to rub elbows and bump elbows with individuals who have some clout.

Now is not the time for you to focus on what you have or to make comparisons.

Aim to be part of the team and see how you can help in a positive and supportive way.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, with the Sun in Leo opening the door to communication, you’re likely to be more bold and driven to say what it is that you mean.

However, with Mercury in Cancer and the Moon in Virgo, you’re more analytical than usual. Plan to get some reading or studying done if you're in school.

If you have a lot of emails to catch up on, take some time to clear your inbox and get back with people who are waiting for a reply.

This is a good time for you to put the brakes on anything you feel must be said but aren't sure how to phrase it.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, now that the Sun is preparing to start a new solar season, you can take a big sigh of relief that the spotlight is no longer on you. It was a wild time with the Sun in your zodiac sign, but now you're on to make your life solid by the things that you say and do.

This is a good time for you to apply some energy to your personal surroundings, and while Mercury is in your zodiac sign you have the ideas flowing. Make a plan on where you will start. You don't have to do anything majorly fancy.

Perhaps update a room or make financial planning and future investments a priority for you. Whatever gives you a strong sense that a new beginning is around the corner.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, with the Sun entering your zodiac sign, it’s time for you to think about what big steps in the right direction you’d like to take for the next 30 days.

Not only do you get a new solar season but this is an entirely new year for you, and so it's important to take the time you need to really think about what you'd like to accomplish from July through August.

Your birth month is a perfect opportunity for you to claim a change that you really want to make whether others believe you have the capacity to do so or not.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo with the Sun in Leo, this is a time for you to be extra cautious especially with friends, who you share information with and why you make the decisions you decide to do.

Being careful is always smart, anyway. You have a lot of positive things about to take place before Mercury enters Leo later this month. So being clear with yourself and others is a sign that you're handling matters with care.

Most people are aware that there are things hidden in the background, but you also need to see that what you do know, if left unaddressed, can harm you.

Take the next 30 days to fortify any areas of weakness that impact your lifestyle or future.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, friendships are of significant value to this solar season, and while the Sun is in your solar house of friendships, you will experience new insights that help you to be a better person and friend.

It’s a good time for you to start networking or asking your friends to connect with you more frequently. During COVID-19, social distancing may have thrown your socializing out the window, but its slowly coming back again.

This could be a time when you are apt to feel lonely or completely the opposite, highly supported. Try not to isolate yourself from socializing when the opportunity comes.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, now that the Sun has entered Leo, this is a great time to start thinking about your career. You have a lot of dreams that you want to fulfill. The time is right to consider going back to school, taking a few classes or investing in a hobby that you feel ready to level-up with and turn into a job.

You have an opportunity to make good impressions everywhere you go. So, networking or getting in touch with people that you feel can help you discover opportunities is essential.

Stay focused and do your best when conducting business with decision-makers. You never know who you may rub elbows with during this month.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, while the Sun is in Leo expand your knowledge of the world. You have a sharp mind that easily takes in new information. Be sure to feed it with great literature, movies, music, and blogs on topics that enhance your cultural awareness.

Today is the perfect time for you to think about any cultural experience you would like to have. And, maybe start learning how to cook your favorite foods at home or plan a virtual tour of a place you want to travel to.

Perhaps you’re ready to do some real traveling. If so, now is a good time to prepare an itinerary for the future.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, resources can come to you from nowhere at this time while the Sun is in the sign of Leo.

You will want to use this time to learn about money management and not take the information you read online at face value. Double-check sources and be sure you have solid facts.

This is a good time for you to count your blessings and to be thankful for all that you have in your life.

Think good thoughts and encourage your relationship partner as you will benefit from some good luck that comes through a friend or someone you work with.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, this entire month is dedicated to partnerships and your love life.

While the Sun transits your solar house of partnerships, you will find it easy to love others and to build people up by sharing positive and encouraging words.

This is a good time for you to reassess your relationships, as you may realize that the love you're willing to give isn't always reciprocated. You will want to be around people who are open and receptive to sharing and spreading positivity like you are doing.

You may go through a breakup or meet someone new.

The options are wide open.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, never has health been more important than now. The Sun in Leo can highlight areas of your life that you've been short-changing yourself on. It's a good time to start taking better care of yourself starting with the small stuff.

You have an opportunity to make huge adjustments in your lifestyle. From eating healthy foods to going for a walk even if it's just around your living room sofa. These small changes add up to big ones with time.

If you want to lose weight or give up a bad habit, while you may still hit a few snags, the next today is a great time to start reaching for those goals.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.