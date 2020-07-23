Horoscope For Today, July 24, 2020

What will your daily horoscope bring?

Your horoscope for today is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on Friday, July 24, 2020.

Today's horoscope starts with the Sun in the zodiac sign of Leo. The waxing crescent Moon is in the sign of Virgo which brings thoroughness to your horoscope for today.

What will your horoscope for today have in store for you and all zodiac signs in astrology?

The Moon in Virgo squares Venus in Gemini on Friday, and this allows all zodiac signs to enhance their problem-solving skills during today's horoscope.

On Friday, the Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Leo at 1 degree.

The first degree is most intense when a planet is entering into a zodiac sign.

So, we are intensely driven to achieve something that makes us feel good inside and out, and that others esteem us highly for.

The Sun represents the ego in astrology, and when Leo season is here, we are looking to empower our ego because the Sun is also dignified when here.

The Sun rules Leo!

For Friday's horoscope for today, the Sun in Leo will oppose Saturn retrograde in Capricorn.

Saturn is a restrictive planet and it can hold back the ego on Friday.

So, it's good to be humble and kind with others when dealing with matters of the heart.

The Sun in Leo will also semi-square the Moon in Virgo during Friday's horoscope for today.

The Sun in Leo can rub the Moon wrong. Leo wants to be bold and Virgo's energy brings some practicality to the day, too.

The Sun in Leo will oppose Pluto in Capricorn. This can make it hard to go for big swooping changes.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and tomorrow's horoscopes on Friday, July 24, 2020.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, things can feel critical for you today, as you learn to manage your power better. You may feel eager to demonstrate your capacity for leadership.

The opportunity to step into leadership is one that you welcome. You may already have some opinions on what makes a good leader work well with others.

You're likely going to decide the type of person you want to be should new responsibilities come your way, especially at work.

Today's Sun opposes Saturn in Capricorn, which is the perfect time to pull back from accepting anything that you don't want to do, even if the title is appealing.

You will want to reserve your time for what you do feel strongly interested in and will get the most enjoyment out of.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You may want to do so many things, but right now you need to be picky and choosy as to where you spend most of your time and resources.

Part of becoming an expert or a person who gathers up life experiences that are enriching is knowing when to say, "no" to options that are available to you or affordable.

You don't have to fill your planner with lots of things just because you have the time. Allow yourself the time to build a web of knowledge so that you can enjoy your learning experiences.

While the Sun is in Leo, you have the fire and determination to accomplish any goal.

But, for today, while the Sun is in conflict with Saturn, remember that all goals are not equal and you don't have to divide your attention unless you have to.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, you may not want to be restrictive with your spending today, but you still will have to be.

It's hard when you're trying to make sure that you have everything that you need.

You may imagine that getting things into place requires you to make sacrifices, but it's not good to put yourself in a compromising situation, especially when it relates to your financial resources or your time.

Today, while the Sun is in Leo communicating with Saturn, use data and facts to help you to see what you're planning to do on paper.

You don't want to make any decisions without concrete information that you can base decisions upon.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Sometimes you can pull back from a person without even realizing you are doing it.

You might need some space or maybe you've been having a rough time this week and want to get into your thoughts to process them. Once you're done you'll be back to your usual friendly self.

However, you feel, you may want to let people know what's going on with you before they have to ask. You may feel like you shouldn't have to be accountable to anyone in that way.

You're an adult, of course. But while the Sun and Saturn are in communication with each other, and everyone is going to miss your energy, it's just nice to know you're just taking care of yourself and nothing dramatic is going on.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

What you want to do and accomplish requires all of you, but this can also mean you feel drained if you go too hard for too long.

You don't have to push yourself to your limits each day during your Sun season.

You can pace yourself and realize that this is a journey and the only destination that matters is the one you get to when you arrive.

Today's Sun in opposition to Saturn reminds you that you don't have to work so hard if it harms you.

You do need to be mindful of your energy so that you are diligently doing what you need to do.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, the Moon is in your zodiac sign and while the Sun is in Leo, you are aren't willing to let things just slide if they don't make sense.

Your practical nature intensifies and you are likely to want things to be done a certain way or you won't want them done at all.

While the Sun is in Leo communicating with Saturn, the pleasure of work may feel like it's hard for you to connect to.

You are business-minded and goal-oriented today. You will want results that you can depend on, and when you don't, you're determined to keep trying until you get them.

Today, aim to be strategic but try not to be overly tedious if you can.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Friendships are meant to last forever, right? You may be asking yourself this question if you discover someone you thought you had a connection suddenly ghosts you or unfriended you on social media. You don't need to take these experiences to heart.

People have their reasons, and it's sad that they don't want to come to you directly to discuss them. It should be more like that when you're dealing with matters related to friends.

However, you will see that things that aren't the way they should be can be less emotional for you while the Sun is in Leo opposite Saturn.

You're able to separate yourself from what you typically believe while experiencing these types of disappointments today.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You're likely to want to be serious about what you aim to do today. There's going to be a lot on your plate and having something unimportant come and take over the limited time you have is not going to fly with you.

While the Sun is in Leo you are career-focused. Today's opposition with Saturn makes you able to communicate that your aim is to get things done and not be side-tracked by drama or the things that won't matter years from now.

Today, keep your sights on the goal, Scorpio. If you can tune out the noise or distractions, you're going to be so glad you did!

Tomorrow's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

This is a great time for you to go back to school if you've been thinking about changing careers to make more money.

While the Sun is in your sector of learning, experiences you've had that changed who you are can come to the forefront of your awareness. You might want to go back to school to get out of a particular profession that you don't believe you want to do anymore.

If you are concerned that the money or resources won't be there, have faith that things can work out even under the most impossible circumstances.

You may stumble upon something you didn't even know was there, so don't wait. Get the ball moving.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

While the Sun is in Leo, you are a magnet for good luck and finding things. You may discover that what you thought was a dead-end project can even come around full circle.

You understand how things work in life and today, people lean on you for advice when needed.

You can help others to find the resources that they need. You might even know the ins and outs of accessing information because of your mad sleuthing skills.

While the Sun is in the sign of Leo, information about things just naturally come your way. So, of course, be inclined to share them when you can.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

While the Sun is in Leo, you are intensely focused on relationships and the building of quality interaction with the people you love.

Trust is a big issue for you at this time. You are ready to let go of the past where you felt that your belief in someone was ruined and broken by a bad decision.

Today's a great time for you to be proactive when it comes to addressing matters you know hurt you in the past.

You don't have to make phone calls or try to speak directly to someone that you have let go from your life, but you can release the anger and frustration you feel now. You may be in a position to forgive and forget because you know that this is the greatest gift you can give to yourself at this time.

Tomorrow's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, you are doing such a great job at making choices you know are best for you.

You may not have anticipated those certain things would be so easy and others more complicated. It's hard to plan when everything you're doing is new to you.

While the Sun is in Leo, you are aiming high and not wanting to lower your goals. You know you deserve to have a happy healthy positive month.

But at the same time, you will want your friends to support you. You may have to wait a little bit right now for that but the good news is that you're learning to do what's best for you regardless.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.