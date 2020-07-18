Free Tarot Reading, July 19, 2020

Your astrology forecast encourages fun, today!

Your free tarot card reading is here for you and all zodiac signs in astrology starting Sunday, July 19, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac of Cancer. The Moon will be in the zodiac sign of Cancer.

What will your free tarot card reading have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

The mind and heart are in the right balance, and with the day's numerology being a 3, it's the perfect time to be creative, too.

The day's numerology is a 3, and creativity can be found most in communication. If you've ever planned to build a blog, the day was made for writing.

Sunday is also a fortunate day. The number 3 in numerology is lucky. It's ruled by the planet Jupiter, which is the most beneficial planet in astrology and numerology.

While the Sun and Moon are in tune with each other, how you think and what you do can match up harmoniously. So, anything you put your energy toward can prosper in some way.

It's a good day for positive thinking. Even if you feel that life has been tough or has let you down.

If you feel uncertain about the future, Sunday can be a good day to strategize or to build a plan to work from.

You may not have a lot of time to do one, but a little bit of effort can start the ball rolling in the right direction.

Don't let the day go by without taking action. The New Moon arrives on July 20, and we are ready to head in a different direction.

Not only will a new lunar cycle begin for all zodiac signs, impacting both the daily horoscope but your weekly one, too, but the Sun enters Leo on July 22, bringing a different flavor to our astrological forecast for the rest of the month.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Sunday, July 19, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Strength

Dropping your guards requires a lot of inner and outer courage.

You're letting go and allowing your vulnerability to show.

So, of course, it's not easy when you're always the one who is independent and tough.

Today, it's okay to be the softer one in the group.

You don't always have to be strong, dear Aries.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

Even if it's a cloudy day, you have a right to feel optimistic about the future.

You already know that things work themselves out when you least expect them to.

You choose the type of day you're going to have, no one else!

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Take a break from the world and let your thoughts guide your heart today.

When you have information overload, it's good to give yourself a chance to process everything that you've taken in.

There's a lot of wisdom to be found in what you have seen this week.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Death

With the New Moon in Cancer arriving tomorrow, you have a golden opportunity to say goodbye to the things you no longer want or need.

Make today a sweet goodbye and light a candle inviting the Universe to embark on a new adventure right now.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Judgement

You may be thinking and analyzing more than you should about life and the way things are.

Today, forget about the things that you cannot control. Focus on what you can, such as your attitude and your choices.

Apply your critical thinking toward solving problems that need your immediate attention, then let the day take care of itself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Fool

When you're anxious and feeling lonely and an opportunity comes for you to do something fun and exciting, of course, you'll want to take it.

You still want to keep a level head no matter what you're doing.

There are only 24-hours in a day, so use yours wisely.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Love life and give yourself permission to feel hopeful.

You're entitled to feel happy and full of bliss each day.

Even if things have happened that feel impossible to overcome, there's a smidgeon of good in all situations.

Search for it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Devil

You're human. You aren't weak for feeling angry or tempted to say what you really feel.

Everyone has a bad moment at times.

But, what you do with your experience is the primary thing to focus on now.

Just take a step back and think clearly. You can figure this out.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

Being a creative person or wanting to become more creative means you learn to expect that the process is messy.

You'll need time to get your idea together.

Don't worry if it's not perfect right away.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Magician

Explore your unique skills. You can use them in so many ways. Let others encourage you.

Share what you plan to do and ask for accountability.

Wrestle with your doubts, but don't let yourself become so tired that you give up on yourself. Stay with it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Moon

People can hide behind a fake front or try to prevent you from seeing their flaws because of so many different reasons.

It's not for you to understand or to know their why, but to focus on how you will react when it happens.

The truth sets you free because it allows you the power of choice based on a reality that you didn't know was there before.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Sometimes you have to allow yourself to get all caught up in your emotions.

Allow yourself to feel what you're going through today. It's so important to explore this side of yourself.

Your feelings reveal information about your human experience.

This is so vital to who you are as a person and helps you to understand others as well.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.