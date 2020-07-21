Horoscope For Today, July 21, 2020

Your horoscope for today is here with a daily astrology forecast for each of the zodiac signs on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Cancer until July 22. The Moon is in the sign of Leo.

What will your horoscope for today have in store for you and all zodiac signs in astrology?

The Sun in Cancer is about the home and your inner confidence. The Moon in Leo brings boldness to how you express yourself today.

On Tuesday, it's best to be prepared in advance to help you remain focused on your task at hand.

The Sun conjuncts the Moon in the sign of Leo, so there's tension between the ego and the way that you may feel.

You may experience some awkwardness if you are a shy natured zodiac sign. The Sun encourages all zodiac signs to pull back, but the Moon says it's time to be brave and open.

The Moon also squares Uranus which can bring out the rebellious nature of even the most gentle zodiac signs.

It's a good day to confront any matters that have personal implications for you. If you have a bill to dispute or a need to make a call to someone in authority, today can be a good time to do it.

The Moon will trine Mars in Aries while also opposing Saturn. Make a plan for what it is that you want to say and how.

The Moon slightly harmonizes with Mercury in Cancer, so be sure to write things down.

Knowing what you want to say by writing a note or preparing your goals in advance can help provide you a sense of control in a complicated situation.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

Today's horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, today as the Moon prepares to enter Leo, focus on what gives you confidence and courage.

Your confidence is strongest right now, and it will be needed.

You may get caught up in limelight, and it is an opportunity for you to shine.

Today's horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus, today dream big but keep your self centered on matters related to the home.

An area of personal contention can come up for you today; however, don’t let it get you down.

All you need to do is listen to your heart and it will show you the way.

Today's horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, keep things on the light side when interacting with others.

It's a good day to keep conversations focused and simple. You will want to be productive and it's not a good time to get knee-deep in problems.

Today's horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, pay attention to habits that lead to wealth.

Right now it’s a good time for you to focus on activities involving money and staying actively involved in social.

Try not to let yourself become sidetracked with busy work unless it brings you closer to your goals this week.

Today's horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo, self-care isn’t selfish and it's good to do something important for yourself.

Your dreams need a 'big why' today. Write one down and keep it where you can read it.

If you are working on a new project, be sure to keep your boundaries strong and not waiver from your focus.

Today's horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo, there can be some loose strings left from a project that is still left incomplete and this could bother you until it's done.

You may need to take stricter control of your schedule. You will want to communicate better so that people understand your objective for this week.

With so many things on your mind, optimism is what you need.

Today's horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libra, today your friendship circle expands, and making bigger networks can be a joy for you.

You love people and learning about their lives.

You have a chance to help others to look at life with a big picture focus because of your motivational personality.

Today's horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio, this is a great time for you to take big, bold steps related to your career and to stand out from the crowd.

If you have been avoiding an area of your job out of fear don't let worry overwhelm you.

You have to stand strong and respect yourself. Keep trying and you can overcome whatever concerns you face.

Today's horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, fix your mind on learning something new because life is too interesting to sell yourself short and not enjoy everything that's out there in life.

Team up with someone who loves to teach. If you have been needing a mentor, look for one that's got lots of life experiences and is where you want to be in your life five years from now.

Today's horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn, today is a good time for you to do whatever it takes to improve a work-related relationship.

Resolution and peace can come out of a conversation that addresses stressful problems that have arisen out of the pandemic.

Today's horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius, today is a good time for you to work on cultivating an improved relationship with a business partner or a loved one.

If you have not had a chance to set some time to just chat and touch base with each other, pursue an appointment, and set a date.

Today's horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, today’s a good day for focusing on physical health and your emotional needs.

Today is the perfect day to recenter and connect with your creative and emotional needs.

Be sure to do one thing for yourself that’s positive before the end of the day.

