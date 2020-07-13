Daily Love Horoscope, July 14, 2020

Love can happen anywhere, star signs.

Your astrology forecast is here with your daily love horoscope for Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

The Sun will be in the zodiac sign of Cancer until July 22. The waning gibbous Moon is located in Taurus where it will spend the day.

Here's what your daily love horoscope has in store for you and all zodiac signs.

The Moon in Taurus is sensual and strong right now due to its close communication with Uranus and Mars all day.

The Moon in Taurus brings attention to the softer side of life. We want our homes in order.

We long for a sense of protection. We want to be loved.

The Sun in Cancer is about the security of our home lives and boosting self-confidence, too.

On Tuesday, Venus in Gemini will harmonize with Mars in Aries.

This can bring out a longing for love and adventure, which can require a bit of risk.

So, it's important that we love with both feet on the ground, at least while the Moon is in the zodiac of Taurus.

Venus may not play fair, though, while she's in harmony with chaotic Uranus in Taurus.

Things can happen unexpectedly, but in the end, for the best.

Tuesday is a day for miracles in love and perhaps even a new beginning will start as a result in time for the New Moon in Cancer which arrives on July 20.

Scroll down to find tomorrow's love horoscopes for each of the zodiac signs on Tuesday, July 14, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

There's so much to talk about today with the one that you love.

You'll find yourself chatting often via text or email about various matters today.

You might be inclined to push for a particular change that will make things be so much better for the two of you.

It may still take time for your significant other to get on board with a new idea.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Hold on to the sweet memories that you're so thankful for.

You may be really feeling the light and love today from the people in your life.

It's a beautiful day to cling to what's good in your life and truly dwell on precious moments.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's wonderful when you can open up and be transparent with someone.

Today's the perfect day to really share how you feel and reveal the softer side of your heart.

It will be wonderful for a person who is so different from you to see the world through your eyes today.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Try not to let yourself worry too much about things you can't control or that are out of your ability to comprehend.

Certain things are not meant for you to really ponder too deeply only because it's not your problem to solve.

You have to divert your attention to what you're here to do today.

Avoid getting pulled into someone else's drama, no matter how much you love that person.

You may not be privy to the whole story.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Pulling back a bit from trying to do too much can be a smart move today.

The pressure you've been putting on yourself to do so much may also be impacting your partner and causing stress on your relationship.

Focus on simplifying things so that you can return back to the building blocks of love in your relationship.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Do something that you haven't done in a while with your partner.

It doesn't have to be the same every day, even during the current pandemic.

You can bake something up together or play a board game.

Surprise your partner with an idea that's different, or even silly.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

An amazing surprise is coming your way.

You may not be expecting to receive good news from a friend.

There's a wonderful energy brewing and it will be a wonderful start to the week.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Make something sentimental and sweet for your partner, just because.

It's a wonderful day to channel your passion and desire to express yourself in a truly creative way.

You may find it so freeing to finally put your energy into a gift that can be kept as a memento of your love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The best way to open your heart to love is to let go of the pain and suffering you've held in it for so long.

You may not even realize that you've got symptoms of a broken heart that longs to be healed.

If you're angry sometimes or catch yourself putting blame on others, you may be ready to cast those negative emotions aside and move forward.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You have been truly longing for an opportunity to express yourself without feeling unheard.

Today, you may find that you're able to do speak up with sincere honesty.

Full transparency will be so good for you to experience with someone you love.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Falling in love with someone who is the opposite of you can be such a difficult experience when your differences start to appear as dealbreakers.

You may question yourself today but take heart. It's your uniqueness that makes you beautiful.

Tomorrow's love horoscope for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You don't have to do anything or buy things to impress someone when they love you.

Today you may feel tested in love and think that the way around the tension is to purchase it back in some way.

Focus on your personal value, which is worth more than any gift you could possibly by.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.