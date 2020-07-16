50 Sweet Compliments That Will Brighten Her Day

It'll put a smile on your face, too.

By Kaitlin Livingston

If you’re wearing a dress I like, I’ll tell you. If you have great skin, I’ll let you know. And if I think you’re beautiful inside and out, I’ll make sure you know it!

The truth is, I love giving people compliments. Friends, family, strangers, you name it!

If you notice something positive about someone, let them know! They may act embarrassed (because people tend not to compliment each other a whole lot) but, I guarantee you’ll make their day.

I reached out to others to see what compliments are most likely to make their day!

Here’s a list of the 50 best compliments for women (or anyone, really) to help you make the person you love smile and feel happy.

1. You light up a room.

2. You have such a kind soul.

3. You make me want to be a better person.

4. You have the kindest eyes.

5. You have beautiful eyes.

6. You are the kind of friend I’ve always wanted.

7. When I’m around you, I’m the best possible version of myself.

8. You inspire me.

9. I love your laugh and smile.

10. You have the most vibrant smile I've ever seen.

11. You impress me every day.

12. You have good energy.

13. You are interesting.

14. You are super smart.

15. You are really successful.

16. You are great at your hobby.

17. You’re trendy.

18. Your outlook on life is amazing.

19. You’re so positive.

20. You make me feel warm and fuzzy inside.

21. You have great confidence.

22. I love your hair.

23. You have great taste in music.

24. I love how bubbly you are.

25. I like being around you.

26. I can't believe how much you've iimproved my own music collection.

27. I admire the way you catch onto new things so quickly.

28. You have great skin.

29. You’re so caring for people.

30. You have such a big heart.

31. You’re really great with kids.

32. You’re great at sports.

33. You’re so creative.

34. You’re great at your job.

35. You’re always so happy.

36. You’re a great mom/dad.

37. You’re always so helpful.

38. You’re a hard worker.

39. You make me less serious.

40. You make me want to grow as a person.

41. You’re one of the nicest people I know.

42. You’re my role model.

43. You’re outgoing.

44. You’re so easy going.

45. You’re my favorite person.

46. You’re so likable.

47. Your smile is contagious.

48. You’re so in control of your own life.

49. I look up to you.

50. You’re beautiful.

Complimenting people is an easy way to spread happiness.

Giving someone a compliment will make you feel happier and will bring a smile to someone’s face.

So, the next time you have something nice to say, make sure to say it. It will benefit you — and it will also make someone’s day!

Kaitlin Livingston is an editor for Unwritten. She was a former journalist, but now on the path to pursue her dreams in public relations.

This article was originally published at Unwritten. Reprinted with permission from the author.