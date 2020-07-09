Free Tarot Reading, July 10, 2020

Plan a creative weekend, star signs!

Your free tarot card reading is here for you and all zodiac signs in astrology starting Friday, July 10, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac of Cancer. The waning gibbous Moon will be located in the sign of Pisces all day.

What will your free tarot card reading have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's daily number is a Life Path 3, the Communicator of numerology.

Famous Life Path 3s include Mary J Blige, Bill Cosby, and Snoop Dogg.

Life Path 3 individuals are creative, communicative, often disorganized in their focus, but it's what makes their dynamic in the workplace so inspiring, zany and eye-catching.

Today, while the waning gibbous Moon is in the sign of Pisces, we are ready to try something a bit off the path.

It can feel hard to have both feet on the ground.

Our focus is on experimentation and not on accomplishing any one thing.

All zodiac signs can think broadly.

We have the potential to be visionaries and to reach for the sky.

All zodiac signs are dreamy and driven which can mean losing sight of reality, but that's when great ideas are born!

Today's a great day for doing something spiritual and creative!

The Last Quarter Moon in Aries will arrive this week, so there's plenty of time to focus on accomplishing something later. For Friday, dream!

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Friday, July 10, 2020.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Six of Swords

You are going through some things today that are helping you to transition into a better relationship with yourself.

It may feel as though you are almost giving birth to a new mindset, and the experience of enlightenment can feel both exhilarating and exhausting all at the same time.

Learning as you go as part of this beautiful change. Celebrate it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Knight of Pentacles

You aren't stuck even if you feel as though you are. People often go through situations where they have to repeat circumstances over and over again before they figure out how to overcome them.

If you find yourself repeatedly experiencing the same painful reality, it's because your mind wants you to learn a new way of thinking.

Introduce something different into your lifestyle to help you see the world with different eyes.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Eight of Wands

You are going to be traveling soon.

This can be a physical relocation or one that is emotional.

The path can be difficult to take but necessary.

You will find this to become a very enriching and fulfilling experience.

Perhaps one of the most important you'll ever experience in your entire life.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

King of Pentacles

Being ambitious is not a form of greed.

You are looking to improve yourself for good reasons.

Don't feel guilty for wanting more from your life.

Consider you breaking through the glass ceiling so that you can help others.

First, to get there you must help yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Nine of Pentacles

You are ready for more good things that life has to offer, and you are willing to work hard for it.

Setting your standards high is important for you today.

You will not want to settle for less than you deserve, nor should you. Your sacrifices are worth it.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

The Star

The Universe sees all that you've experienced, and it's there beside you to guide you along.

Even when you have felt all alone, your higher power knows and has been there beside you.

Trust in your faith. And don't give up hope.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Justice

When you were treated unfairly you hoped that karma would return evil for evil.

But you have come to a place where you forgive even though you cannot forget.

Letting go of the painful past is healing for you.

Releasing it has helped you to move on and not worry about what happens to other people because your attention is back on yourself.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The Moon

But often show you who they are, and it is hard to imagine that you misplaced your trust.

You may see something in person once that was your everything, and now you must accept them for who they are.

This can be a difficult time and yet you are ready to face the truth which is why it's manifested at this time.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

The Hierophant

Establishing a new way of doing things may seem to be harder than you had thought.

So, now it's important for you to decide if you would like to continue to go your own independent way or join an organization whose mission mirrors your hopes and dreams for helping change the world.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The Emperor

Do you need someone strong in your life to help give you support, but it can feel scary to be so needy right now.

You might be looking for a person to show you this type of courage because by observing it you can be stronger too.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Fool

You are so ready for a major change that you might be willing to take a risk you've never considered before.

You are losing your sense of inhibition and this can be an invigorating time of growth and discovery for you.

You may see a door open as a result because the Universe is wanting to reward you for your trust in the process.

Tomorrow's love horoscope & tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Empress

Your heart is wide open to receive love and adventure.

You have spent a good amount of time thinking and evaluating your life and sense that life is headed in a beautiful direction.

Perhaps you are going to discover a new way of expressing your life's purpose and sharing love with others.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.